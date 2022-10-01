Read full article on original website
Enjoy a Spooky "Stroll-a-Story" in Old Colorado City This OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
WATCH: Pueblo County worst in Colorado in seatbelt safety, says recent survey
The shooting happened in December in Southeast Colorado Springs. PikeRide in Colorado Springs continues to be a victim of theft.
Squatters take over a Colorado home; now, the owner is in a homeless shelter
B. Lin found herself homeless after her good intentions squared off against bad people. The clash led to squatters illegally occupying and trashing her once-nice home in a middle-class neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs. And for more than three months, Lin has been seesawing between living in her car and...
Preparing your car for cold weather
WATCH - Officer involved shooting in Colorado Springs ruled justified. The shooting happened in December in Southeast Colorado Springs. PikeRide in Colorado Springs continues to be a victim of theft.
1 person dead in shooting at eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a shooting at an eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex. Before 10 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Murray Hill Apartments, near Galley and Murray, to a shooting. One person was found dead on scene. Police have...
Power restored to over 2,700 in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10/2): All power has been restored to customers. Colorado Springs Utilities said this was caused by equipment failure. PREVIOUS (10/1, 8:25 p.m.): Over 800 people are without power in southeast Colorado Springs. This came after an outage left over 2,700 people without power. The...
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Pueblo County worst in Colorado at buckling up according to recent study
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A recent study by the Colorado Department of Transportation has found that Pueblo County is the worst in the state when it comes to buckling up. The study found that roughly 68 percent of Pueblo drivers buckle up, compared to the national average of around 90 percent. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation says that 17 unbuckled Pueblo drivers have died in traffic fatalities year-to-date.
Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at an apartment complex near the Citadel Mall. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Galley Rd. just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found a man dead at the scene. CSPD The post Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Firefighters set to compete in Battle of the Bands
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A band entirely made up of firefighters from the Pueblo Fire Department, is set to compete in one of Denver’s largest events that support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The so-called “Partially Stable Band,” has played in Colorado for more than 23 years, including at dozens of festivals, fundraisers, and bars across […]
Springs police officer hurt in crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Springs police officer suffered minor injuries after their patrol cruiser was hit Sunday morning. The police department says the officer was on their way to a call and was heading south on Circle when a northbound car abruptly turned in front of them. “Vehicles...
Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
WATCH: DA says deadly shooting by Colorado Springs police was justified
PikeRide in Colorado Springs continues to be a victim of theft. Community members help restore the grave for a Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo. The Air Force Academy's new visitor center was officially named the Hosmer Visitor Center, after Retired Lieutenant General Bradley Hosmer, on Friday.
14 of the Most Notorious Serial Killers With Connections to Colorado
On the surface, Colorado is known for its stunning mountains, happening nightlife, and nearly year-round sunshine. However, if you look closer, you'll find the Centennial State has a dark side. For starters, Fremont County is home to ADX Florence, a maximum security prison housing shockingly dangerous criminals — including cartel...
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
Viewhouse Sports Blitz: Luke Zahlmann
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, Luke Zahlmann from the Colorado Springs Gazette talks Southern Colorado high school football. Which team does he expect to see make a run this postseason and which players have stood out?
Man arrested under suspicion of intentionally igniting grass fire along Colorado highway
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, an arrest has been made in a Thursday afternoon arson incident during which a man was allegedly setting intentional grass fires along I-25 in the area of mile marker 119, near Colorado Springs. After a report of the happening was received, members...
COLD CASE: Who killed Jerome Nelson?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a shooting that killed a man in 2020. Shortly before 7:20 p.m., CPSD received multiple calls regarding a shooting that occurred near University Drive and Overton Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a […]
Big R employee run over south of Colorado Springs, search for suspects underway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for suspects is underway after authorities in El Paso County say a Big R employee was run over by a Chevy Impala on Thursday. The sheriff’s office is reporting the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. at the store south of Colorado Springs, 165 Fontaine Boulevard. According to people who called the sheriff’s office, a white man with face tattoos, a black man and two white women stole from the store. When citizens tried blocking the vehicle the suspects were in, it is believed the man with face tattoos started ramming other vehicles around him to get out.
Jan. 6 rioter from Colorado sentenced to prison
A Colorado man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been sentenced to prison.
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
