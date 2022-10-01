Read full article on original website
2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says eight people were hurt in a drunk driving accident that sent two children to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials tell us the accident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road. Detectives believe a Ford F-150 ran through […]
14news.com
DCSO: 2 children airlifted for ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle crash
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck and a car on Sunday afternoon. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road.
WTVQ
Deadly fire in McLean County
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly fire in McLean County. State police say around 8:45 Saturday morning a fire was reported in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Officers say while the investigation is still ongoing, early signs show a faulty portable...
14news.com
EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing on Harriet St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a stabbing they say happened overnight on Sunday. Central Dispatch confirms that call came in around 11:40 p.m. as a medic assist on Harriet Street near West Florida Street. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say two men were in the...
Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Greenville Road Hit-And-Run Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road at the intersection of Annie Mack Road in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 6 p.m. a car was exiting a parking lot and collided with a southbound SUV on Greenville Road. The driver...
14news.com
KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
kbsi23.com
2 teens injured after hit by vehicle in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two teenagers were injured after they were struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in McCracken County. It happened about 7:16 p.m. Paducah 911 received a 911 call regarding a vehicle striking two people in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. Deputies...
Evansville police searching for stabbing suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harriet Street. Officials say two men got into a fight and one of the men stabbed the other several times. The victim was taken to a local […]
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious vehicle investigation leads to arrest of Barlow man
An investigation of a suspicious vehicle in Paducah early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a Barlow man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that they investigated a suspicious vehicle at 12:45 am, parked at Red Lobster on US 60 West. The driver, 33-year-old Thomas Marcinek, was allegedly found...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested for shooting death of rural Dix man
Two Evansville, Indiana residents are in custody in the aftermath of a shooting death in rural Dix. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say 46-year-old Cadias Jackson was shot multiple times near his home in the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park around six Thursday night. Deputies rendered aid until EMS personnel arrived and took over care. Jackson was transported to Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon, where he succumbed to his wounds.
Man who died in Sacramento fire identified
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the 300 block of Garrett Street, Sacramento.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
ISP: Suspect plows through cornfield during high-speed chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man is facing several charges after police say he took a passenger on a wild ride before plowing through a cornfield in Evansville. An Indiana State Police Trooper says at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, they noticed an Oldsmobile sedan speeding nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on Highway 41. […]
wcluradio.com
KSP concludes investigation into Park City train, dump truck crash
PARK CITY — A Grayson County man is believed to have been counting money moments before he died in a crash with a train along State Quarry Road in July, according to new information released by Kentucky State Police. Timothy J. Duvall, 33, of Leitchfield, was killed July 13...
wkdzradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)
A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
theperrynews.com
Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar
A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
HCSO and EPD: Joint auto theft investigation leads to Henderson man’s arrest
The Henderson County Sheriff's Department in collaboration with the Evansville Police Department, arrested Brandon Lynn, 27, of Henderson, on Friday after receiving information about two ongoing theft investigations.
wkdzradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
