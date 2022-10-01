Two Evansville, Indiana residents are in custody in the aftermath of a shooting death in rural Dix. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say 46-year-old Cadias Jackson was shot multiple times near his home in the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park around six Thursday night. Deputies rendered aid until EMS personnel arrived and took over care. Jackson was transported to Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon, where he succumbed to his wounds.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO