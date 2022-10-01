ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastriano decries Philadelphia ‘lawlessness’ during 1st campaign appearance in city

By John Mc Devitt
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano held his first public campaign event in Philadelphia on Friday, participating in a town hall meeting in Hunting Park hosted by Latino businesses.

Mastriano came through the front door of the Deja Vu Social Club to a cheering crowd, walked up on stage, and identified himself in Spanish. He then focused much of his thoughts on crime and the city's ongoing gun violence crisis.

“People in this community and your families are being killed by drugs and murderers, and they’re being carjacked. This is insane. This is more dangerous than when I was in Kabul,” said Mastriano, a state senator from Chambersburg and a retired U.S. Army colonel who served in Afghanistan.

Mastriano promised Pennsylvania will become "a law and order state” with his victory.

In recent months, city leaders have lamented a shortage of police officers as a contributing factor to crime.

Mastriano told the crowd that if elected, he will work to secure funding to recruit and hire more officers to patrol the streets.

“Philadelphia was where our nation was birthed, in 1776. It should be a hallowed place. It should be a place where people come to enjoy the heart and soul of the nation, but now it is a place of danger," he said. "And your kids are condemned to these dangerous areas here. You're not sure if your babies are coming home safe because of the lawlessness out there.”

Philadelphia is on pace for more than 540 homicides this year, according to city data. That's less than last year's record count , but would be 52% more than 2019.

That jump in homicides has happened at a higher rate than many other U.S. cities. A study by the Council on Criminal Justice found that homicides in 29 large U.S. cities in the first half of 2022 are 39% higher than in the same time period in 2019.

Mastriano had harsh words for Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro , saying he “owns crime," as the senior law enforcement official in Pennsylvania.

“Josh Shapiro, he is a complete failure and we need to throw the bum out,” he said to a crowd of about 100 at the town hall.

While Mastriano has tried to paint Shapiro as a progressive prosecutor akin to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, there is a marked difference in their approaches . Notably, Shapiro supports strict prosecution of gun laws as Krasner's office has dramatically decreased seeking charges against non-violent offenders.

Mastriano allowed reporters into the town hall, a difference compared to many of his events this campaign season, but took no questions.

Outside the event, dozens of Shapiro supporters chanted in opposition.

Bob R.
2d ago

Lawlessness starts with Mayor Kenney and ends with criminal loving DA Krasner. And if Fetterman and Shapiro get in too, say hello to the state with the highest future murder rates and innocent law-abiding citizens incarceration for defending themselves.

Hailey Rain
2d ago

He’s telling the truth . Please wake up democrats , please … for all our sakes ! You may not like the man , you may not like some of his policies , but what’s more important than protecting our children and loved ones ??? We need dangerous criminals OFF the streets and kept off the streets for as long as possible . Democrats DO NOT PROTECT US! And this directly effects those of you in the poorest neighborhoods. Want your children to be able to go outside without being shot ? Please vote Republican.

Mark Jones
2d ago

I hate hearing that Philly is lawless when the entire country is affected by gun fire. Here is a question I pose to whomever ( how does a poor black boy get a AK-47 fully load and he’s a felon unable to buy it and the cost of the gun itself is extreme and the ammo is high) so I ask how does those types of war weapons get in the hood🤔🤔🤔

