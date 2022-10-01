Evacuation of UCLA science building caused by accidental explosion: Police

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - A student accidentally created a chemical by-product that exploded Thursday, causing an "environmental hazard," prompting UCLA's Molecular Sciences Building to evacuate.

Campus police and local fire department personnel responded to the building shortly after noon Thursday due to reports of an unspecified hazard.

Officials decided to evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution.

According to a UCLA campus alert, the university advised staff and students to avoid the building, but the rest of the campus remained open.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported Friday the hazard was caused by a student who "inadvertently created a by-product that destabilized and became energetic, resulting in a small detonation.''

After a full assessment of the scene, the bomb squad and hazardous materials units were able to dispose of the remaining material safely.

According to the LAPD, no injuries or property damage was reported in the detonation.

