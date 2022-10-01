Boy who evacuated from Ian falls from 19th floor balcony and dies

A family who left Jacksonville, Fla., to escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian was beset by an even worse tragedy.

The family's 11-year-old son fell from the 19th-floor balcony of a Panama City condominium where the family was taking shelter.

The incident occurred at the Sterling Reef, according to officials.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and was already deceased by the time rescue workers arrived.

Foul play is not suspected.