Jacksonville, FL

Boy who evacuated from Ian falls from 19th floor balcony and dies

By Mark Menard
 2 days ago

A family who left Jacksonville, Fla., to escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian was beset by an even worse tragedy.

The family's 11-year-old son fell from the 19th-floor balcony of a Panama City condominium where the family was taking shelter.

The incident occurred at the Sterling Reef, according to officials.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and was already deceased by the time rescue workers arrived.

Foul play is not suspected.

wtvy.com

Family left grieving after son falls off a balcony in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
Action News Jax

Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
