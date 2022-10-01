ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Planned Parenthood: ‘Blonde’ Is “Anti-Abortion Propaganda”

By Rebecca Keegan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4Nqo_0iHR4nI900

Andrew Dominik’s Blonde , the Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas as the screen legend, has been sparking strong reactions since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 8 and made its Netflix debut Sept. 28. Film critics have called the movie, which is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same title, cruel and exploitative for its portrayal of Monroe’s life.

One thread of that criticism has been the way Blonde deals with abortion . The film depicts Monroe as having had two illegal abortions, which were imposed upon her against her will and which tormented her. Via photoreal CGI, the film portrays Monroe’s fetuses speaking to her. “You won’t hurt me this time, will you?” a fetus asks Monroe.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Arriving three months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , Blonde comes as many in the entertainment industry have been considering their own roles in the way abortion is understood by the public.

As far as abortion rights activists are concerned, Blonde is a step in the wrong direction. “As film and TV shapes many people’s understanding of sexual and reproductive health, it’s critical these depictions accurately portray women’s real decisions and experiences,” Caren Spruch, Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s national director of arts and entertainment engagement, tells The Hollywood Reporter . “While abortion is safe, essential health care, anti-abortion zealots have long contributed to abortion stigma by using medically inaccurate descriptions of fetuses and pregnancy. Andrew Dominik’s new film, Blonde , bolsters their message with a CGI-talking fetus, depicted to look like a fully formed baby.”

Spruch went on to say, “Planned Parenthood respects artistic license and freedom. However, false images only serve to reinforce misinformation and perpetuate stigma around sexual and reproductive health care. Every pregnancy outcome — especially abortion — should be portrayed sensitively, authentically and accurately in the media. We still have much work to do to ensure that everyone who has an abortion can see themselves onscreen. It is a shame that the creators of Blonde chose to contribute to anti-abortion propaganda and stigmatize people’s health care decisions instead.”

In an interview with The Wrap , Dominik said he doesn’t see the movie as anti-choice and that the perception of it as such stems in part from the timing of its release so soon after the overturn of Roe . “People are obviously concerned with losses of freedoms,” he said. “But, I mean, no one would have given a shit about that if I’d made the movie in 2008, and probably no one’s going to care about it in four years’ time. And the movie won’t have changed. It’s just what’s sort of going on.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 16

Michael Merchant
1d ago

Planned Parenthood accusing others of propaganda?!? Lol wow 😂 now I've seen it all! They literally have no moral or ethnical grounds of accusing anyone of "propaganda".

Reply
7
ShanAl
2d ago

Marilyn desperately wanted children. Desperately - but was unable to carry several to term after her forced abortions. It’s part of her story

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Accusations That She’s Exploiting Her Pregnancy Loss and Abortion Story: “I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst”

After sharing her abortion story late last week, Chrissy Teigen is fending off social media users who have criticized and attacked her decision to publicly clarify her pregnancy loss wasn’t a miscarriage as she had previously described it. While speaking Thursday at the social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, Teigen opened up about how her pregnancy loss in the fall of 2020 wasn’t a miscarriage as she had treated it. Instead, it would be defined as an abortion. More from The Hollywood ReporterChrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to "Save My Life for a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Terry Bradshaw Says He’s “Cancer-Free” After Disclosing Treatment for Bladder, Skin-Related Diagnoses

Terry Bradshaw has disclosed he is now cancer-free after being treated for it over the last year. The NFL commentator and former Pittsburgh Steelers player addressed his condition during the Oct. 2 episode of Fox NFL Sunday. More from The Hollywood ReporterBeyoncé Drops Video for 'Renaissance' Song "Summer Renaissance" in New Tiffany & Co. Campaign'The Talk' Co-Host and Former NBC News Anchor Natalie Morales Joins CBS NewsThe CW CEO Mark Pedowitz Exits as Nexstar Sets New Leadership “In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center for treatment and as of today, I am...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Lena Dunham
The Independent

Blonde viewers call out the ‘appalling’ talking foetus scene for pushing an ‘anti-abortion agenda’

Planned Parenthood have criticised Netflix movie Blonde as “anti-abortion propaganda”.The 18-rated film, based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, features many imagined scenes from the star’s life. It has attracted huge controversy since it was released on the streaming giant earlier this week.Blonde is not a standard biopic, and people have criticised the film as “traumatic” viewing, arguing it is “exploitative” of Monroe, highlighting in particular the multiple scenes of sexual assault that occur throughout.Many people have also singled out the movie’s treatment of abortion. Blonde depicts Monroe as having had two illegal abortions...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Abortion Rights#Propaganda#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she ‘intended to have an abortion’ before suffering a miscarriage

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she got pregnant in her early twenties and “intended to get an abortion” but suffered a miscarriage instead.“I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” she said in a new interview, disclosing that she had a second miscarriage while she was filming Don’t Look Up.Lawrence told US Vogue for the magazine’s October cover story that she had to undergo a surgical procedure for her second miscarriage to remove tissue from her uterus.Now, after welcoming a healthy baby boy in February this year and reflecting on the recent overturning of Roe v Wade in the US,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Sacheen Littlefeather dies at 75: Native American actress and activist passes away just days after she formally accepted apology from Academy for 1973 Oscars protest speech on behalf of Marlon Brando

The activist Sacheen Littlefeather has died at the age of 75, weeks after she received an apology from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the organization's treatment of her at the 1973 Oscars when she declined an Academy award on Marlon Brando's behalf. The Academy of Motion...
NOVATO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
Newsweek

Woman Planning to Secretly Abort Husband's Baby Backed: 'Tell No One'

A woman was backed by the internet after revealing that she's considering having an abortion without telling her husband, as she doesn't want to trouble him. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Thursday, the woman, under the username Puppalicious, explained that she just found out she's pregnant, but being a mom of three, including a toddler, she doesn't want another baby and has decided to terminate her pregnancy.
RELATIONSHIPS
Decider.com

Bill Maher Implies There’s Nothing Wrong With Banging Your Boss On ‘Real Time’

Last night on HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host addressed sex in the workplace during his “New Rule” segment. He referenced two particular workplace romances that have been in the media in recent weeks: a relationship between Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and an unnamed female subordinate and Olivia Wilde‘s relationship with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Savannah Film Fest: Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, Will Receive Discovery Award, Record Live Episode of THR’s ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast

The musician and actor Colson Baker — who is better known by his stage-name Machine Gun Kelly, or MGK — will receive the SCAD Savannah Film Festival’s Discovery Award on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. Earlier in the day, he will be interviewed in front of a festival audience by yours truly for THR’s Awards Chatter podcast. On the podcast, the 32-year-old will discuss his colorful life, varied career and the film he is bringing with him to the fest, Tim Sutton’s Taurus, on which he served as an executive producer and in which...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.   Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Kardashian Charged by SEC for “Unlawfully Touting Crypto Security,” Agrees to $1.26M Settlement

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday unveiled charges against Kim Kardashian for touting, on social media, “a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion.” It said Kardashian agreed to settle the charges, pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement and interest, while also cooperating with the SEC’s ongoing investigation. The SEC’s order found that “Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, the crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax,” the commission said. Kardashian’s post contained a link...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy