In May 1924, the headlines blared and the public became transfixed by a kidnapping that ended in a gory murder. Lured into a car a block from his home in the elegant south Chicago neighborhood of Kenwood, 14-year-old Bobby Franks stopped breathing 20 miles away in a nature preserve. While the kidnapper-killers placed an ominous phone call and issued a ransom note, reporters and police quickly followed leads. Within 24 hours, the boy’s half-naked body was found stuffed into a culvert. After a week of investigation and interrogation, including the discovery of a pair of eyeglasses dropped near the scene, 19-year-old Nathan Leopold and 18-year-old Richard Loeb were charged with abduction and murder.

