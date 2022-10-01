ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Daily Mail

Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz have requested the presiding judge be removed from his death penalty case after the judge labeled a decision made by the defense as 'unprofessional.'. Defense attorney Melisa McNeil abruptly rested the defense after notifying both Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and the prosecution that the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Law & Crime

Family Opposes ‘Brash’ Plea Deal for South Dakota Man Who Allegedly Murdered His Brother and Pregnant Sister-in-Law

It looks like a South Dakota man will plead guilty to murdering his brother and pregnant sister-in-law. The family, however, opposes it. Authorities have said that Brent M. Hanson beat his brother Clyde Hanson to death with a baseball bat and killed Jessica Hanson with a machete, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by KELO. Jessica was approximately 9 months pregnant at the time, law enforcement said. Family identified the unborn child as daughter Annika Hanson.
PUBLIC SAFETY
booktrib.com

Investigative Hot Take on Murder Trial that Confounded 1920s America

In May 1924, the headlines blared and the public became transfixed by a kidnapping that ended in a gory murder. Lured into a car a block from his home in the elegant south Chicago neighborhood of Kenwood, 14-year-old Bobby Franks stopped breathing 20 miles away in a nature preserve. While the kidnapper-killers placed an ominous phone call and issued a ransom note, reporters and police quickly followed leads. Within 24 hours, the boy’s half-naked body was found stuffed into a culvert. After a week of investigation and interrogation, including the discovery of a pair of eyeglasses dropped near the scene, 19-year-old Nathan Leopold and 18-year-old Richard Loeb were charged with abduction and murder.
CHICAGO, IL

