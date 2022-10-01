Read full article on original website
Capitol rioter who testified at Jan. 6 hearing avoids jail time after judge praises displays of remorse
Stephen Ayres was sentenced to two years of probation, avoiding jail time.At least 919 people have been arrested in connection to the siege and nearly 400 have pleaded guilty. An Ohio man who testified before the January 6 committee earlier this year received two years of probation for his role in the Capitol attack avoiding any jail time.
A QAnon supporter who told police to 'go arrest the vice president' at the Capitol riot and then scaled the walls of the Capitol building and chased an officer up a staircase has been convicted for Jan. 6
Days after the riot, Douglas Jensen turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department because "he thought he was in trouble," investigators said.
Lawyers for Minnesota Say Derek Chauvin’s Request to Vacate His Convictions in George Floyd’s Murder ‘Says the Quiet Part Out Loud’
Lawyers for the state of Minnesota said Wednesday that ex-police officer Derek Chauvin’s bid to vacate his convictions for the murder of George Floyd “says the quiet part out loud, and argues that police officers cannot ever be convicted of assault.”. “But the law authorizes officers only to...
Hawaii Supreme Court denies state’s motion for reconsideration on State v. Obrero
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Supreme Court on Wednesday shot down the state's request to reconsider the high court's ruling about grand jury indictments needed to take cases to court. The high court recently struck down a case against Richard Obrero because he wasn't indicted by a grand jury. Obrero...
Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'
Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz have requested the presiding judge be removed from his death penalty case after the judge labeled a decision made by the defense as 'unprofessional.'. Defense attorney Melisa McNeil abruptly rested the defense after notifying both Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and the prosecution that the...
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
'Sweetie Pie's' Star’s Trial Prosecutor Paints Tim Norman As Killer Who Sought Nephew's Insurance Payout
Testimony began Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the St. Louis murder-for-hire trial of reality TV star James “Tim” Norman who’s accused of conspiring to have his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr., killed to collect on a life insurance policy. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the prosecution told jurors...
Family Opposes ‘Brash’ Plea Deal for South Dakota Man Who Allegedly Murdered His Brother and Pregnant Sister-in-Law
It looks like a South Dakota man will plead guilty to murdering his brother and pregnant sister-in-law. The family, however, opposes it. Authorities have said that Brent M. Hanson beat his brother Clyde Hanson to death with a baseball bat and killed Jessica Hanson with a machete, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by KELO. Jessica was approximately 9 months pregnant at the time, law enforcement said. Family identified the unborn child as daughter Annika Hanson.
A Mississippi man was charged for burning a cross and using 'threatening and racially derogatory remarks' against Black neighbors, DOJ says
The DOJ said Axel C. Cox, 23, burned the cross at his Gulfport, Mississippi home in 2020 to intimidate his Black neighbors.
Black Woman Alleges White Bankers Refused to Deposit Check Won at Detroit Casino
A Michigan woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank after she alleges the institution racially discriminated against her after attempting to deposit a check she won at a local casino. In the suit, filed late last month, 71-year-old Lizzie Pugh says she tried to deposit the check...
Texas Judge Who Allegedly ‘Scans’ the ‘Piety’ of Lawyers and Litigants During Courtroom Prayer Ceremonies Wins Fifth Circuit Victory
In a split decision, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas justice of the peace who “opens his court with a ceremony that includes a prayer.”. The case, styled as Freedom From Religion Foundation, Inc. v. Mack, held that Texas Justice of...
Judge delays decision if Brooks can represent himself at trial
The State of Wisconsin has agreed to let Darrell Brooks represent himself at his trial. Brooks is charged with driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people.
Investigative Hot Take on Murder Trial that Confounded 1920s America
In May 1924, the headlines blared and the public became transfixed by a kidnapping that ended in a gory murder. Lured into a car a block from his home in the elegant south Chicago neighborhood of Kenwood, 14-year-old Bobby Franks stopped breathing 20 miles away in a nature preserve. While the kidnapper-killers placed an ominous phone call and issued a ransom note, reporters and police quickly followed leads. Within 24 hours, the boy’s half-naked body was found stuffed into a culvert. After a week of investigation and interrogation, including the discovery of a pair of eyeglasses dropped near the scene, 19-year-old Nathan Leopold and 18-year-old Richard Loeb were charged with abduction and murder.
