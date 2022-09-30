ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres pregame: Josh Bell trying to get on time vs. White Sox

By Jeff Sanders
 2 days ago

The Padres' Josh Bell celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Padres brought Josh Bell — and others, of course — aboard to help them slug their way into the postseason.

Yet with two runners on in a 5-2 game in the eighth inning Thursday night, it was minor league journeyman Brandon Dixon still serving as the DH against Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia and the switch-hitting Bell still on the bench.

Dixon went on to fly out to complete an 0-for-4 effort in his Padres debut .

Bell did not enter the game at all and had sat in six of the Padres’ last 12 games before returning to DH on Friday in the six-hole. (6:40 p.m. first pitch).

He says he understands.

“I think the most important thing is winning these games,” Bell said after early work Friday afternoon. “I feel like I trust them, I trust their decisions and whenever my name is called I’ve got to be ready. At times in the past, I haven’t been, so hopefully tonight I can pull through and be the guy that they want me to be.”

As in the guy he was before the trade in Washington, the guy he’s been most of his career.

But after pairing 14 homers with a .301/.384/.493 batting line in 103 games to start the year with the Nationals, Bell’s batting line has sunk to .185/.302/.272 in 47 games with the Padres.

He’s provided some timely and important home runs, to be sure, but the fact that he’s sitting on just three as a Padre has been especially troublesome for a lineup that needed him, Juan Soto and Brandon Drury to add punch in bunches.

With a 1.020 OPS over his last 12 games, Soto appears to be rounding into form. Drury has a sub-par .275 on-base percentage as a Padre but has eight homers and 28 RBIs in 40 games.

Bell, meantime, continues to search for answers on both sides of the plate as his numbers are largely down across the board from a year ago, when he mashed 27 homers in 144 games (.823 OPS).

One particular struggle of note: His expected slugging percentage against breaking balls as a lefty facing righties is down from .592 last year to .386 this year.

“Last year I was on time for the slider, on top of the change-up a little better and driving fastballs more to the opposite field,” Bell said. “This year, I’ve been on the ground a little bit more pull-side, especially with the shift. That’s not where I need to be.”

He added: "Diving too much into mechanics and I can kind of get stuck up there, but when I'm feeling right and when I can get off the machine and kind of dance a little bit and feel confident up there. That's when good things happen in the game. So I feel confident right now.

"I just gotta be on time for the fastball and be ready to pull the trigger and if I can do that, then good things happen."

Told he was among the majors leaders in hits lost to the shift — tied for 10 th with net of 11 lost — Bell laughed.

He was not surprised, acknowledging he could indeed be one of the benefactors when two infielders will be required on either side of second base and all of them on the dirt in 2023.

“But I feel like all lefties feel that way,” he said. “ … We’ll see what happens next year. I think it’s going to help me, but in regards to getting ground balls, it’s never a good thing anyway. You’re trying to hit gaps on a line.”

Which brings him back to Friday night.

Which is a new day, regardless of how he’s been going.

“I think the best way of me looking at (my struggles) is just understanding that all the at-bats I’ve had across my career are practice for tonight," Bell said. "There’s been ups. There’s been downs. There’s been learning experiences. But in regards to tonight I have that confidence in knowing that everything got me here for a reason, so prepare to go.”

Here is the White Sox lineup for Game 1 of a three-game series :

Friday's pitching matchup

White Sox RHP Davis Martin (2-5, 3.86 ERA)

The 25-year-old rookie has allowed six homers in his first 56 innings in the majors, allowing opposing hitters a .239/.301/.383 batting line in 12 appearances (seven starts). He tied a career-high with six innings in his last start (3 ER) at home against the Tigers. Martin had a 5.14 ERA in 77 innings split between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte.

Padres RHP Yu Darvish (16-7, 3.05 ERA)

Darvish is riding a string of seven straight quality starts (6-1, 2.05 ERA), holding hitters to a .150/.206/.264 batting line over that stretch and piling up 50 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings. He has a 2.45 ERA in 12 starts at home this year, compared with 3.50 on the road. The Padres are hoping this is his last start of the regular season .

Here's a look at Darvish's history with current White Sox:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aW9fF_0iHR4QwK00
(Baseball-reference.com )

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

