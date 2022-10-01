ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

Medical personnel working through Hurricanes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -As Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida, it ripped the roof off a hospital in Port Charlotte. According to CNN, staff at the hospital were able to move patients to a safe place but had to stay inside due to weather conditions outside during the storm. Here...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Caregivers are brought to forefront at special event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The second Caregiver Appreciation Day event was held at Bay High School on Sunday. “Like I always said, we’re often overlooked and overwhelmed,” caregiver Stephanie Grady Cole said. “That’s why I’m trying to bring it to the forefront that we keep families together.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

State officials warn about scams following Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction across Florida. The storm has left many with little to nothing and they will have to rebuild their homes from the ground up. Also, many are wanting to donate to help out with disaster relief but you have...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach kicks off “Paws In The Park”

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Panama City Beach kicked off its first ever “Paws in the Park” event to honor our four-legged friends. The canine celebration took place at the Conservation Park in Panama City Beach today. Paw-parents and their pups got to enjoy a day filled with fun and activities including a photo booth, doggie talent show and more. Guests got to see a police department K-9 in action and even dunk a firefighter as party as a charity event.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Panama City, FL
WJHG-TV

Sneads football remain a perfect 6-0 on the season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With 6 weeks already down in high school football... only 3 Panhandle teams remain undefeated; Chipley, Niceville and Sneads. Sneads coming off a big 34-0 win over Liberty this Friday have pretty much dominated every game they’ve played. The dynamic backfield of QB Aven...
SNEADS, FL
WJHG-TV

Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Local non-profit offers aid to Hurricane Ian victims

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Save the Closet” is accepting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The local non-profit provides free clothing to people affected by natural disasters and individuals experiencing life transitions, and is now headed to South Florida. The organization is accepting donations of gently used clothes and shoes.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Chipley woman arrested after allegedly shooting into house and hitting boyfriend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley woman is behind bars after deputies say she shot inside a home with her boyfriend inside. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say Quamiracle Jade Davis got into a fight with her boyfriend on Sunday afternoon. They say during the fight, Davis grabbed a hammer and hit herself before leaving the house.
CHIPLEY, FL

