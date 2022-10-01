Read full article on original website
Twice she died, only to be saved by an 'angel'Peter FischettiPanama City Beach, FL
2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in AmericaL. CaneAlys Beach, FL
This Pared Down Florida Barrier Island Includes Nothing Man-Made and is Named After a Popular ActivityL. CanePanama City, FL
WJHG-TV
Medical personnel working through Hurricanes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -As Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida, it ripped the roof off a hospital in Port Charlotte. According to CNN, staff at the hospital were able to move patients to a safe place but had to stay inside due to weather conditions outside during the storm. Here...
WJHG-TV
Caregivers are brought to forefront at special event
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The second Caregiver Appreciation Day event was held at Bay High School on Sunday. “Like I always said, we’re often overlooked and overwhelmed,” caregiver Stephanie Grady Cole said. “That’s why I’m trying to bring it to the forefront that we keep families together.”
WJHG-TV
State officials warn about scams following Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction across Florida. The storm has left many with little to nothing and they will have to rebuild their homes from the ground up. Also, many are wanting to donate to help out with disaster relief but you have...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach kicks off “Paws In The Park”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Panama City Beach kicked off its first ever “Paws in the Park” event to honor our four-legged friends. The canine celebration took place at the Conservation Park in Panama City Beach today. Paw-parents and their pups got to enjoy a day filled with fun and activities including a photo booth, doggie talent show and more. Guests got to see a police department K-9 in action and even dunk a firefighter as party as a charity event.
WJHG-TV
Sneads football remain a perfect 6-0 on the season
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With 6 weeks already down in high school football... only 3 Panhandle teams remain undefeated; Chipley, Niceville and Sneads. Sneads coming off a big 34-0 win over Liberty this Friday have pretty much dominated every game they’ve played. The dynamic backfield of QB Aven...
WJHG-TV
Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
WJHG-TV
Local non-profit offers aid to Hurricane Ian victims
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Save the Closet” is accepting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The local non-profit provides free clothing to people affected by natural disasters and individuals experiencing life transitions, and is now headed to South Florida. The organization is accepting donations of gently used clothes and shoes.
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff Ford honored at NFL game along with other first responders
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A familiar face could be seen on the 50-yard line at the Raymond James Stadium Sunday night, before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs. According to the Tampa Bay Bucs, before the game on Sunday, several first responders, including Bay County Sheriff...
WJHG-TV
High School Football Week 6 highlight and scores
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Football/Week 6.
WJHG-TV
New Mexico woman arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into house with hammer
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A New Mexico woman was arrested in Jackson County after allegedly trying to break into a resident’s house with a hammer, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said at around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, they received a call regarding a suspicious person,...
WJHG-TV
Chipley woman arrested after allegedly shooting into house and hitting boyfriend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley woman is behind bars after deputies say she shot inside a home with her boyfriend inside. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say Quamiracle Jade Davis got into a fight with her boyfriend on Sunday afternoon. They say during the fight, Davis grabbed a hammer and hit herself before leaving the house.
