NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.

