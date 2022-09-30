Read full article on original website
sfasu.edu
SFA’s Wind Ensemble to present ‘American Steampunk’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Wind Ensemble at Stephen F. Austin State University will present the program “American Steampunk” in its first concert of the 2022-23 season. Featuring music by American composers, the concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Cole Concert Hall, Wright Music Building, on the SFA campus.
sfasu.edu
SFA to celebrate white cane safety, 50th anniversary of orientation and mobility program
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University is celebrating White Cane Safety Day and the 50th anniversary of its orientation and mobility certification preparation program with an Oct. 17 rally and march. Festivities begin at 1 p.m. at the Baker Pattillo Student Center with a blindfold obstacle course...
sfasu.edu
SFA STEM Research and Learning Center student uses circuits to create collaborative game
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — When innovation, collaboration and exploration collide, Stephen F. Austin State University’s STEM Research and Learning Center students can create new technologies, conduct research and share their love of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in new ways. During the center’s summer Little STEM Jacks Camp, junior...
sfasu.edu
SFA Gardens’ October lecture features vegetable specialist
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University's SFA Gardens will host the monthly Theresa and Les Reeves Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Brundrett Conservation Education Building at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center. Dr. Kathryn "Kiki" Fontenot, an associate professor and vegetable extension specialist at...
sfasu.edu
SFA’s University Police Department to host National Night Out
NACOGDOCHES, Texas –– Stephen F. Austin State University’s Police Department will host a National Night Out celebration from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the turnaround in Parking Lot 3, located in front of the Lehmann Chemistry Building and Kennedy Auditorium on SFA’s campus.
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
Don’t Miss Draggin’ & Pullin’ In The Pines Near Lufkin, Texas
October 21-22, Draggin' & Pullin' in the Pines is back at Pine Valley Raceway near Diboll, Texas at 3427 FM 2497. It's two full days and nights of tractor pulls, semi drag races, car and truck shows, live music, and much more. This year's event is presented by Kelly's Truck...
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
Jasper County Sheriff's Office investigating early Saturday morning armed robbery
BROOKELAND, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help after an early morning armed robbery at a gas station in Brookeland. The robbery happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to the Valero on US Highway 96 shortly before 6 a.m., after receiving a call about a robbery.
