Nacogdoches, TX

SFA’s Wind Ensemble to present ‘American Steampunk’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Wind Ensemble at Stephen F. Austin State University will present the program “American Steampunk” in its first concert of the 2022-23 season. Featuring music by American composers, the concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Cole Concert Hall, Wright Music Building, on the SFA campus.
SFA Gardens’ October lecture features vegetable specialist

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University's SFA Gardens will host the monthly Theresa and Les Reeves Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Brundrett Conservation Education Building at the Pineywoods Native Plant Center. Dr. Kathryn "Kiki" Fontenot, an associate professor and vegetable extension specialist at...
SFA’s University Police Department to host National Night Out

NACOGDOCHES, Texas –– Stephen F. Austin State University’s Police Department will host a National Night Out celebration from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the turnaround in Parking Lot 3, located in front of the Lehmann Chemistry Building and Kennedy Auditorium on SFA’s campus.
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
