93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair begins Oct. 4
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair will be returning to the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds beginning Oct. 4, 2022. The fair hosts a number of events for the whole family including food, rides, contests, beauty pageants, and live entertainment. All military and their families will be allowed...
Opening of Community Kitchen celebrated
Local community leaders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Community Kitchen on Friday. In March, Second Harvest Food Bank and McNeese State University partnered together to turn the unused Gayle Hall Annex Building into the Community Kitchen. Paul Scelfo, regional director of Second Harvest Food Bank, explained that...
Sunrise Interview: Fashion with a Purpose
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is hosting the Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala at L’Auberge Casino Resort for the cancer fund this month. Michael Ardoin and Kimberly Eaves joined us this morning to give us all the details. The event will feature...
Lake Area Drum Circle entertains and educates at performers event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Area Drum Circle hosted their first event at Prien Lake Park on October 1. The group started the drum circle about 13 years ago, where they would invite the community to come out every other Sunday to have fun and make some noise.
Annual Stearman Fly-In returns to Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Stearman Fly-In took place today in Jennings. The event has been hosted in Jennings for the last forty-one years. Many pilots from around the country quite literally flew in for the event. ”Its always important to have events in your community. Just because...
McNeese hosts financial aid application workshops
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October is financial aid awareness month and McNeese State University is working to take care of its future and current students. McNeese State University will be presenting free financial aid workshops throughout the months of October and November. Every Fall, McNeese hosts workshops at both...
Students start lemonade stand to help custodian after fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It can often be an under-appreciated role. But custodians play a vital part in the upkeep of our community, especially in elementary schools. Now, one custodian in need of help is giving students a chance to repay him. “We’re helping Mr. Brown because all of...
CHRISTUS Ochsner hosts pet blessing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of the feast of St. Frances, CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick hospital welcomed pet owners for a blessing of the pets in Grace Gardens at the hospital. Many of the well behaved good boys and good girls were therapy dogs. Some of the owners...
Lake Area dogs honored with a pet blessing to celebrate the Feast of St. Francis
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of the Feast of St. Frances, CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital welcomed pet owners for a blessing of the pets in Grace Gardens. Dogs are more than just pets in Southwest Louisiana, for many they are safety, love and family. Some of the...
Funeral services announced for Erika Evans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this week for a singer and songwriter with ties to Lake Charles. Erika Evans, 26, attended Episcopal Day School and Barbe High School before moving to Austin, TX, to attend college. Erika’s mother and other family members still live in the Lake Area.
Rosary Around the Lake to be recited in three languages
The Fifth Annual Rosary Around the Lake will be celebrated a little differently this year. On Sunday, Oct. 2, the Rosary, prayer reflecting on key moments in Christ’s life, will be recited in English, French and Spanish. “It’s only been recited in English up until this time,” said Jennifer...
FEMA awards Lake Charles additional $4M for Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will be awarding the City of Lake Charles an additional $4,106,880.42 in federal grant funding to assist with repairs that were needed as a result of Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. The funding was part of a larger $20.5 million hurricane...
Parents petition Lake Charles College Prep’s decision to bring on management company
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Parents are petitioning Lake Charles College Prep. This comes after teachers protested earlier this week as the school board signs back on with Charter Schools USA as its management company. School officials said this allows them to align all charter schools under one management structure.
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warmer but still dry pattern takes shape this week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a week of beautiful weather, we will have a warming trend take place starting Monday. An upper-level high pressure system, though fairly weak, will move closer to the area Monday into Tuesday. This will allow our temperatures to rise into the mid 80′s both days. Low temperatures will also not be as cool as the past week, but should still hang around the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
House fire at corner of Church, Moss streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department worked a house fire on Moss Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to the fire officials. A relative of the home’s late owner said the homeowner died six months ago, but it is unclear if anyone...
McNeese opens Southland against Incarnate Word
UIW (3-1) is ranked 11th in the FCS, but opened Southland play last week with a 41-35 loss to Southeastern University (2-2), which earned the Lions a spot in the poll (No. 21). McNeese is coming off its first win of the season, 32-17 over Mississippi College (1-4). HOW TO...
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury asks residents to take citizen survey
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury (CPPJ) wants to know how they’re doing. This morning we spoke with the police jury’s director of communications and media, Tom Hoefer, who broke down what the survey entails and what it’s for. Parish residents are being...
Gov. Edwards announces $600 million HUD grant agreement for recovery
Today, September 29,2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little warmer and still dry for our Sunday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and dry weather will continue to hang around to finish the weekend. For our Sunday, high temperatures remain slightly below normal, reaching the mid 80′s. Abundant sunshine and a northerly breeze will still be in place to keep our humidity low and the area dry. This means Sunday will be yet another great day for outdoor activities. Low temperatures will continue to be several degrees below normal, as widespread morning lows in the 50′s are likely Sunday night away from the immediate coast. As we head into the work week, a warming trend will begin to take place as a weak upper-level high briefly tries to approach the area. This will continue our dry weather, with high temperatures in the mid 80′s, close to normal. By the end of the week, temperatures could briefly reach the upper 80′s for highs before another cold front may try to approach the area next weekend. Low temperatures will still stay normal to just-below normal next week, rising into the low 60′s. We still do not expect any precipitation next week, which while good for outdoor plans is not helpful for our drought, as we are roughly 20 inches below normal at the Lake Charles Regional Airport.
