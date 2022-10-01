ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair begins Oct. 4

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd Annual Beauregard Parish Fair will be returning to the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds beginning Oct. 4, 2022. The fair hosts a number of events for the whole family including food, rides, contests, beauty pageants, and live entertainment. All military and their families will be allowed...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Opening of Community Kitchen celebrated

Local community leaders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Community Kitchen on Friday. In March, Second Harvest Food Bank and McNeese State University partnered together to turn the unused Gayle Hall Annex Building into the Community Kitchen. Paul Scelfo, regional director of Second Harvest Food Bank, explained that...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sunrise Interview: Fashion with a Purpose

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is hosting the Fashion with Purpose Masquerade Gala at L’Auberge Casino Resort for the cancer fund this month. Michael Ardoin and Kimberly Eaves joined us this morning to give us all the details. The event will feature...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Lake Charles, LA
Society
Lake Charles, LA
Education
KPLC TV

Annual Stearman Fly-In returns to Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Stearman Fly-In took place today in Jennings. The event has been hosted in Jennings for the last forty-one years. Many pilots from around the country quite literally flew in for the event. ”Its always important to have events in your community. Just because...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese hosts financial aid application workshops

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October is financial aid awareness month and McNeese State University is working to take care of its future and current students. McNeese State University will be presenting free financial aid workshops throughout the months of October and November. Every Fall, McNeese hosts workshops at both...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Students start lemonade stand to help custodian after fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It can often be an under-appreciated role. But custodians play a vital part in the upkeep of our community, especially in elementary schools. Now, one custodian in need of help is giving students a chance to repay him. “We’re helping Mr. Brown because all of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CHRISTUS Ochsner hosts pet blessing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of the feast of St. Frances, CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick hospital welcomed pet owners for a blessing of the pets in Grace Gardens at the hospital. Many of the well behaved good boys and good girls were therapy dogs. Some of the owners...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Kitchen#Food Security#Nutrition#Charity
KPLC TV

Funeral services announced for Erika Evans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this week for a singer and songwriter with ties to Lake Charles. Erika Evans, 26, attended Episcopal Day School and Barbe High School before moving to Austin, TX, to attend college. Erika’s mother and other family members still live in the Lake Area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Rosary Around the Lake to be recited in three languages

The Fifth Annual Rosary Around the Lake will be celebrated a little differently this year. On Sunday, Oct. 2, the Rosary, prayer reflecting on key moments in Christ’s life, will be recited in English, French and Spanish. “It’s only been recited in English up until this time,” said Jennifer...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FEMA awards Lake Charles additional $4M for Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will be awarding the City of Lake Charles an additional $4,106,880.42 in federal grant funding to assist with repairs that were needed as a result of Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. The funding was part of a larger $20.5 million hurricane...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warmer but still dry pattern takes shape this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a week of beautiful weather, we will have a warming trend take place starting Monday. An upper-level high pressure system, though fairly weak, will move closer to the area Monday into Tuesday. This will allow our temperatures to rise into the mid 80′s both days. Low temperatures will also not be as cool as the past week, but should still hang around the upper 50′s to low 60′s.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

House fire at corner of Church, Moss streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department worked a house fire on Moss Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to the fire officials. A relative of the home’s late owner said the homeowner died six months ago, but it is unclear if anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese opens Southland against Incarnate Word

UIW (3-1) is ranked 11th in the FCS, but opened Southland play last week with a 41-35 loss to Southeastern University (2-2), which earned the Lions a spot in the poll (No. 21). McNeese is coming off its first win of the season, 32-17 over Mississippi College (1-4). HOW TO...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little warmer and still dry for our Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and dry weather will continue to hang around to finish the weekend. For our Sunday, high temperatures remain slightly below normal, reaching the mid 80′s. Abundant sunshine and a northerly breeze will still be in place to keep our humidity low and the area dry. This means Sunday will be yet another great day for outdoor activities. Low temperatures will continue to be several degrees below normal, as widespread morning lows in the 50′s are likely Sunday night away from the immediate coast. As we head into the work week, a warming trend will begin to take place as a weak upper-level high briefly tries to approach the area. This will continue our dry weather, with high temperatures in the mid 80′s, close to normal. By the end of the week, temperatures could briefly reach the upper 80′s for highs before another cold front may try to approach the area next weekend. Low temperatures will still stay normal to just-below normal next week, rising into the low 60′s. We still do not expect any precipitation next week, which while good for outdoor plans is not helpful for our drought, as we are roughly 20 inches below normal at the Lake Charles Regional Airport.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy