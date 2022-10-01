Read full article on original website
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
Dustin Poirier reveals how close he came to fighting Nate Diaz at UFC 279: “Everything was good to go”
UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier was very close to fighting Nate Diaz earlier this month. The Stockton native headlined UFC 279 earlier this month on pay-per-view. However, Diaz didn’t get the opponent he originally signed up for. The fan-favorite was first set to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event.
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
Japanese Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki, Who Fought Muhammad Ali In Special Match, Dead At 79
Japanese wrestling and MMA icon Antonio Inoki dies at age 79. Inoki famously fought Muhammad Ali in a mixed rules match in 1976. Japanese wrestling and MMA legend Antonio Inoki passed away at age 79 after years of battling with serious health problems, per Yahoo Japan. A legendary career. Inoki...
Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds
Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
What’s next for Yan Xiaonan and Mackenzie Dern after UFC Vegas 61?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 61, a top-10 strawweight bout headlined the card as Mackenzie Dern took on Yan Xiaonan. Dern entered the fight coming off a split decision win over Tecia Torres to return to the win column after a five-round decision loss to Marina Rodriguez in her first UFC main event. Xiaonan, meanwhile, was set to headline her first UFC card and was coming off back-to-back losses to Rodriguez by split decision and a TKO loss to Carla Esparza.
Dana White says he’s “here to stay” but admits the UFC will be “very different when I’m gone”
Dana White will continue to be the UFC president for years to come but he knows when he leaves, the promotion will be in a much different spot. White has been with the UFC since 2001 and has brought the promotion from near bankruptcy to being a billion-dollar promotion. He has helped MMA – and subsequently the UFC – enter the mainstream and given that he has been doing it for years many have wondered when he would retire.
Maryna Moroz Is A ‘Different Person’ After Posing For Playboy: ‘I Think America Changed Me’
Maryna Moroz opened up about posing nude for Playboy Centerfold. Moroz is scheduled to take on Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night 215 on Nov. 19 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She goes into the bout looking to extend her three-fight win streak. “The Iron Lady” took a brief hiatus after her second last outing against Mayra Bueno Silva in Mar. 2020. She returned after two years to get a finish over Mariya Agapova.
Tito Ortiz Condemns Conor McGregor For Talking About Dustin Poirier’s Wife; ‘Families Can’t Defend Themselves’
UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz is not a fan of dragging another fighter’s family into a rivalry. The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently appeared on ‘Chattin’ Pony’ with Paddy Pimblett on YouTube. The Liverpudlian spoke with ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ about a multitude of things, including his upbringing in a rough California neighborhood.
Watch MMA fighters fall through the cage mid-match (Video)
Watch as two MMA fighters fall through the cage door in the middle of their bout. In mixed-martial arts, there is an expectation that fighters will encounter a certain level of pain. However, normally that comes at the hands of their opponent, not the cage and venue itself. For two...
Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)
On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself
Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
Mark Zuckerberg attended exclusive UFC event and video shows his wife writhing in shock
Facebook founder and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg attended an ultra-exclusive, behind-closed-doors UFC event. Priscilla Chan looked shook.
Sam Alvey Bemoans The “Fighter Safety” Era Of MMA
Recently cut former UFC fighter Sam Alvey has penned an article talking about the thing He would change about refereeing in the sport of MMA. Sam Alvey hadn’t won in 9 fights, or four years when released from the UFC roster. Known for his willingness to step up whenever he was needed, Alvey established himself as a favorite of UFC boss Dana White.
Highlights! Krzysztof Jotko submitted by Brendan Allen for first time since 2014 | UFC Vegas 61
Brendan Allen became the first fighter to submit middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko since 2014 earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Allen secured a first-round rear-naked choke finish. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+
UFC Bantamweight Makes History With Salary Deal
A UFC fighter is paving the way for a whole new type of fight purse. UFC bantamweight fighter, Guido Cannetti is looking out for his future. Fighter pay has been at the forefront of many conversations lately. There are many fighters who are unhappy with the amount in which they get paid, and others who believe that they are paid enough. Cannetti is not worried about the amount in which he is getting paid but how he is getting paid.
