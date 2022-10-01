ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia Tech blanks ETSU in men's soccer

JOHNSON CITY — Virginia Tech scored a pair of first-half goals and used a lockdown defensive effort to take a 2-0 men’s soccer victory over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium. The Hokies (2-8-1) struck early when Danny Flores scored on a penalty kick in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy