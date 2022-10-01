‘Terrifying experience’: Sanford family escapes Hurricane Ian floodwaters out home window

SANFORD, Fla. — What started as a leak through the front door turned into a flood that would destroy the contents of the Krazeise family’s Sanford home.

David Krazeise said they don’t have flood insurance because they never thought they’d need it.

“We weren’t under the impression we lived in a flood zone,” Krazeise said.

But they woke up at 5 in the morning with the power out and water rushing into the home.

Their two daughters and two pets had to be taken out a back window.

“We were instructed by emergency services (to) just cut the breaker, get (to) high ground; they couldn’t reach us,” he said.

Meanwhile, their belongings were floating inside and his brother picked them up in a truck.

“(It’s a) pretty terrifying experience amidst you know, this is all happening at 5 in the morning, with darkness and the worst of the storm winds,” he said.

Fortunately, they have friends and family who helped them rip up floors and move out all of their damaged belongings.

Insurance agents say coverage will depend on how the water got in. If it came from roof damage or a broken window, a typical home policy will cover it. But without flood insurance, if the damage is from natural rising waters, it won’t be covered.

