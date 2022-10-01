ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Daily Voice

Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire

The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fire spreads to multiple Dorchester homes

DORCHESTER – A wind-whipped fire at a 3-family Dorchester home spread to multiple surrounding buildings on Sunday.Flames broke out around 10 a.m. in the area of Peverell Street and Cushion Ave. and spread to three buildings in the area.A large Boston Fire Department response knocked down the flames.Firefighters said the flames "traveled to multiple streets." The fire in the original building on Cushion Ave. was on the third floor and in the roof. Two people suffered injuries that were described as minor.No further information is currently available. 
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Vehicle Plummets Off NH I-95 Overpass Into River

EDITOR'S NOTE: This report was updated 10/2/22 with additional information and pictures. An SUV went off Interstate 95 early Saturday morning and into river below. The southbound vehicle went into the median, went airborne and landed on the passenger side between the overpasses in the Taylor River around 12:55 a.m., according to Hampton Fire Rescue and New Hampshire State Police. A female was removed from inside the heavily damaged vehicle and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
HAMPTON, NH
whdh.com

Crash on I-95 in New Hampshire leaves car partially submerged in river

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Hampton left a car partially submerged in a river. Police arrived on scene at the Taylor River Bridge on I-95 in Hampton at around 12:54 a.m. Sunday to find a Honda Pilot partially submerged in the water below.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Peterborough officer and civilian left uninjured after crash

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Peterborough police said an officer and a civilian crashed Saturday on Route 202 north. Police said the officer was driving after someone around 5:50 to issue a speeding violation when his car and another vehicle crashed. The officer and man driving the other car were not...
PETERBOROUGH, NH
quincyquarry.com

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Car drives into restaurant in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
SAUGUS, MA
WMUR.com

Hollis police warn of potential package delivery scam

HOLLIS, N.H. — The Hollis Police Department is warning of suspicious activity near Silver Lake Road. Home video shows a man being dropped off in front of a house, grabbing a package from the front yard and getting picked up by that same car. Police said the package had...
HOLLIS, NH
nbcboston.com

Woman Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home

A woman died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.
HOOKSETT, NH
Boston

NH man dies after crashing motorcycle off roadway

Police shut down one lane of the Exit 13 off ramp of F.E. Everett Turnpike South for nearly two hours after the incident. A man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle off a highway ramp in Bedford, New Hampshire. Craig Faulkner, 57, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was ejected from his...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
ROCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia

LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

1 seriously hurt in crash in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — A multi-vehicle crash left at least one driver seriously hurt in Weare. Police responded to a crash on South Stark Highway by Martin Road on Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they believe a car going southbound crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and caused the crash.
WEARE, NH

