DORCHESTER – A wind-whipped fire at a 3-family Dorchester home spread to multiple surrounding buildings on Sunday.Flames broke out around 10 a.m. in the area of Peverell Street and Cushion Ave. and spread to three buildings in the area.A large Boston Fire Department response knocked down the flames.Firefighters said the flames "traveled to multiple streets." The fire in the original building on Cushion Ave. was on the third floor and in the roof. Two people suffered injuries that were described as minor.No further information is currently available.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO