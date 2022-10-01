Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Neighboring business manager helps evacuate people from Nashua building fire
NASHUA, N.H. — A building on Amherst Street in Nashua is a total loss after a fire Friday night. The Nashua Fire Department officials thinks the fire started at Lanna Asian Market shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Friday. Keith Nguyen, manager at Kung Fu Tea and Fried Chicken, said...
Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire
The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
Fire spreads to multiple Dorchester homes
DORCHESTER – A wind-whipped fire at a 3-family Dorchester home spread to multiple surrounding buildings on Sunday.Flames broke out around 10 a.m. in the area of Peverell Street and Cushion Ave. and spread to three buildings in the area.A large Boston Fire Department response knocked down the flames.Firefighters said the flames "traveled to multiple streets." The fire in the original building on Cushion Ave. was on the third floor and in the roof. Two people suffered injuries that were described as minor.No further information is currently available.
Vehicle Plummets Off NH I-95 Overpass Into River
EDITOR'S NOTE: This report was updated 10/2/22 with additional information and pictures. An SUV went off Interstate 95 early Saturday morning and into river below. The southbound vehicle went into the median, went airborne and landed on the passenger side between the overpasses in the Taylor River around 12:55 a.m., according to Hampton Fire Rescue and New Hampshire State Police. A female was removed from inside the heavily damaged vehicle and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
whdh.com
Crash on I-95 in New Hampshire leaves car partially submerged in river
HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Hampton left a car partially submerged in a river. Police arrived on scene at the Taylor River Bridge on I-95 in Hampton at around 12:54 a.m. Sunday to find a Honda Pilot partially submerged in the water below.
Hudson, N.H. police investigating dirt bike crash that killed one minor, hospitalized another
Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured another on Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from the Hudson Police Department, the two juveniles were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on Wason Road when they collided with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
whdh.com
Juvenile killed, another hospitalized after motor vehicle crash involving dirt bike in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager was killed and another seriously injured after an accident between a pickup truck and a dirt bike in Hudson. Hudson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 45 Wason Road around 12:15 p.m. for a report of an accident between a woman in a pickup and a teen on a dirt bike, which had another teen as a passenger.
WMUR.com
Vigil held in Laconia after swastika vandalism found in multiple places around city
LACONIA, N.H. — The community of Laconia gathered at Opechee Park Sunday afternoon for a vigil after the Laconia Police Department reported swastikas were found vandalizing multiple areas in the city. People there said they're standing together against hate. Police said picnic tables were vandalized with carved and painted...
WMUR.com
Peterborough officer and civilian left uninjured after crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Peterborough police said an officer and a civilian crashed Saturday on Route 202 north. Police said the officer was driving after someone around 5:50 to issue a speeding violation when his car and another vehicle crashed. The officer and man driving the other car were not...
quincyquarry.com
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
WMUR.com
Hundreds of runners take part in 16th Annual Footrace for the Fallen in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than 400 runners laced up their shoes for the 16th Annual Footrace for the Fallen Road Race Sunday morning. The race honors the memory and sacrifice of fallen police officers. It kicked off at the Manchester Police Department on Valley Street and was followed by...
I-190 On-Ramp in Worcester Closed for 45 Days for Bridge Work
WORCESTER - Starting Monday, the I-190 southbound exit 1 on-ramp is temporarily closed for the next phase of bridge work over the Providence & Worcester Railroad. The on-ramp will be closed for 45 days. The closing of the on-ramp is part of phase 2 of a larger bridge preservation project...
whdh.com
Car drives into restaurant in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
WMUR.com
Hollis police warn of potential package delivery scam
HOLLIS, N.H. — The Hollis Police Department is warning of suspicious activity near Silver Lake Road. Home video shows a man being dropped off in front of a house, grabbing a package from the front yard and getting picked up by that same car. Police said the package had...
nbcboston.com
Woman Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home
A woman died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.
NH man dies after crashing motorcycle off roadway
Police shut down one lane of the Exit 13 off ramp of F.E. Everett Turnpike South for nearly two hours after the incident. A man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle off a highway ramp in Bedford, New Hampshire. Craig Faulkner, 57, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was ejected from his...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
WMUR.com
Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia
LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
WMUR.com
1 seriously hurt in crash in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — A multi-vehicle crash left at least one driver seriously hurt in Weare. Police responded to a crash on South Stark Highway by Martin Road on Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they believe a car going southbound crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and caused the crash.
NECN
Mom, 2 Kids Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Street in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when all three were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, according...
