WSMV
Townhome fire displaces several families in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-story townhome on fire in Antioch. Officials were able to get the fire out at the townhouse in the 5100 block of Hickory Hollow Pkwy. There were no injuries to the civilians, however,...
WSMV
Four injured in East Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after four people were shot on Sunday night. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South Seventh Street. Two victims were shot in their legs, one victim was shot twice in the back and...
WSMV
Two people injured in South Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, a car crashed occurred just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. Two people inside one of the cars were shot, then ran for help. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on planned parenthood grant
Metro Police said a body was found on the street in downtown Nashville on Saturday morning. THP Troopers say injuries occurred when a bus overturned on I-40 West near the Wilson-Davidson County line Sunday morning.
WSMV
Three people shot in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating after three people were shot on Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 7th Street. Police on the scene said that the three suffered non-critical injuries. Officials told a WSMV that they...
Juvenile injured in North Nashville shooting
A juvenile was injured in a North Nashville shooting Saturday evening, according to officials.
WSMV
Attempted car theft at South Nashville dealership ends in shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, two cars crashed just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. One of the cars was stolen from the dealership when another vehicle crashed into it. Two people inside the stolen car were shot, then fled the scene.
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
WSMV
Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
Antioch family mourns 16-year-old as new police precinct is in limbo
The need for a Metro Police precinct in southeast Nashville is growing, but the wait may have just been extended. This comes after a 16-year-old died in a shooting.
WSMV
Body found in street in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the street in downtown Nashville. The body was found near the intersection of Third Avenue and Korean Veterans Boulevard on Saturday morning.
WSMV
14 domestic violence victims remembered at 18th annual Meet Us at the Bridge event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department gathered with the community to remember 14 domestic violence victims at their 18th annual Meet Us at the Bridge event. Family members of the victims attended and talked about their loved ones. In a video, MNPD said that in...
fox17.com
Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
WSMV
VIDEO: Four people robbed at gunpoint leaves East Nashville neighborhood on edge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video captured a group of people in an East Nashville neighborhood getting robbed at gunpoint. The robbery happened on Ordway Place around 1 a.m. Some neighbors told WSMV they were terrified to be woken up by gunshots, while others heard of what happened through a neighbor’s surveillance video posted online.
WSMV
House fire kills one person in Rutherford Co.
WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County agencies responded to a large house fire that resulted in one person dying on Sunday afternoon. According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, they were called to a house fire on South Epps Wood Court around noon on Sunday. Heavy fire was seen on one corner of the structure.
Body found inside burning car at Wilson County boat ramp
The vehicle was discovered burning around 6:30 a.m. at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp to the Cumberland River.
‘Helping without handcuffs’: Former officer now assists Metro police as mental health co-responder
When Malvina Dye became a police officer in Lebanon, she made history in the town as the first Black female patrol officer there, but the role she is most proud of came more than 20 years later.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Franklin on Friday. The officials reported that the crash happened at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
clayconews.com
Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee
SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
wpln.org
First-time gun possession charges for young people in Davidson County are back up to pre-pandemic levels
The number of teens charged with first-time gun possession is on track to be the highest it’s been since 2019. Charges fell during the pandemic, but now show a return to pre-pandemic levels. More than 100 young people have been charged with first-time handgun possession so far this year....
