Nashville, TN

WSMV

Townhome fire displaces several families in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-story townhome on fire in Antioch. Officials were able to get the fire out at the townhouse in the 5100 block of Hickory Hollow Pkwy. There were no injuries to the civilians, however,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Four injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after four people were shot on Sunday night. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South Seventh Street. Two victims were shot in their legs, one victim was shot twice in the back and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two people injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, a car crashed occurred just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. Two people inside one of the cars were shot, then ran for help. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Council to vote on planned parenthood grant

Metro Police said a body was found on the street in downtown Nashville on Saturday morning. THP Troopers say injuries occurred when a bus overturned on I-40 West near the Wilson-Davidson County line Sunday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
Antioch, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Three people shot in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating after three people were shot on Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 7th Street. Police on the scene said that the three suffered non-critical injuries. Officials told a WSMV that they...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Attempted car theft at South Nashville dealership ends in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning. According to police, two cars crashed just after 2 a.m. in front of a used car dealership on Nolensville Pike and a shooting ensued. One of the cars was stolen from the dealership when another vehicle crashed into it. Two people inside the stolen car were shot, then fled the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in street in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the street in downtown Nashville. The body was found near the intersection of Third Avenue and Korean Veterans Boulevard on Saturday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

House fire kills one person in Rutherford Co.

WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County agencies responded to a large house fire that resulted in one person dying on Sunday afternoon. According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, they were called to a house fire on South Epps Wood Court around noon on Sunday. Heavy fire was seen on one corner of the structure.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
clayconews.com

Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee

SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
CARTHAGE, TN

