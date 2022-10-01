ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing

It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
AKRON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wnypapers.com

Bird Scooters coming to North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda and Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, are bringing shared e-scooters to North Tonawanda. This new transportation option can be activated through Bird’s free mobile phone application and used to replace gas-powered car trips when going to the store, meeting up with friends, exploring the community and taking many other daily trips within city limits for riders age 18 and up.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Lifestyle
Niagara County, NY
Government
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
Niagara County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#The Mall#Midway Games#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Summit Park Mall
2 On Your Side

Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
HENRIETTA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WKBW-TV

Emily Lampa is going “Over the Edge” for a good cause

AM Buffalo’s Emily Lampa is going “over the edge” for charity. United Way of Buffalo and Erie County and Oishei Children’s Hospital for the second year is doing a peer-to-peer fundraiser and rappelling event. She and other participants will rappel over the 20 story M&T building at One M&T Plaza this afternoon. Participants raised money from friends, family, corporations and peers to participate.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny

On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
NEWFANE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy