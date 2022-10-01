Read full article on original website
One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing
It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
wnypapers.com
Bird Scooters coming to North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda and Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, are bringing shared e-scooters to North Tonawanda. This new transportation option can be activated through Bird’s free mobile phone application and used to replace gas-powered car trips when going to the store, meeting up with friends, exploring the community and taking many other daily trips within city limits for riders age 18 and up.
Buffalo Area Pizza Spot Named One Of Best In America And World
A pizzeria in Western New York has been named one of the best in America and the world. 50 Top Pizza publishes a guide to the best pizzerias and a spot in Kenmore has made it into the guide. Jay's expressed its gratitude on Instagram, writing,. What an honor it...
Restricted access on Knoche Road
Roadway to undergo several improvement projects over the next two weeks. Access to Knoche Road will be restricted while work is being done.
Border Restrictions drop, just in time for the leaves to fall
ELLICOTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, Oct. 1, changes of going through customs to get into Canada will occur. Canada has officially dropped their COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in over two years, and the ArriveCan app can now be deleted. “I think this is a great step in the right direction,” said Robert […]
Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit. Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit. The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests...
World Pumpkin Weigh-off winner sets new record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm held its annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off contest Saturday. This year’s first place winner set a new state record and walked away with a $5,000 cash prize.
Mt. Aaron Village Phase II set to begin on Buffalo's East Side
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the first phase of the Mt. Aaron Village residential-anchored project completed and fully leased, Dwayne Jones is looking to start the second phase of the East Side development by early 2024. Jones, pastor of Mt. Aaron Baptist Church on Genesee Street, said he is working...
WHEC TV-10
Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
WKBW-TV
Emily Lampa is going “Over the Edge” for a good cause
AM Buffalo’s Emily Lampa is going “over the edge” for charity. United Way of Buffalo and Erie County and Oishei Children’s Hospital for the second year is doing a peer-to-peer fundraiser and rappelling event. She and other participants will rappel over the 20 story M&T building at One M&T Plaza this afternoon. Participants raised money from friends, family, corporations and peers to participate.
Invasive aquatic plant hydrilla found at Niawanda Park boat launch
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Hydrilla, an invasive aquatic plant, was spotted last year in North Tonawanda. It's been spotted again recently, this time in the City of Tonawanda, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. "This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat...
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Erie County acquires nearly 57 acres from ECC for new Bills stadium
ECC is transferring just under 57 acres of land near Abbott Road, which previously had the college’s athletic fields, to Erie County in order to make way for the construction of the new Buffalo Bills stadium. After that, the land, 56.9 acres to be exact, will go to New...
New Restaurant, Ale House Opens in Hamburg With Dog-Friendly Menu
October begins tomorrow, and that means many Western New York residents will be venturing out to restaurants and breweries for great fall beer and comfort food. If you live in the southtowns, you probably know about the former location of the Armor Inn and Tap Room on Abbott Road. Armor...
Rush Creek Alehouse opens at former Armor Inn & Tap Room in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Rush Creek Alehouse will open in Hamburg at the former Armor Inn and Tap Room under new ownership. The restaurant/pub opened Sept. 20 at 5381 Abbott Road for takeout, followed by a soft opening Sept. 24. A full opening is expected in early October once state regulators finalize a liquor license.
nyspnews.com
Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny
On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
