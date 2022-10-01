ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Logistics Chief Weighs In on Hurricane Ian’s Impact

By Kari Hamanaka
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4Dr8_0iHR1xh800

Hurricane Ian ’s destruction this week is what one logistics executive called a “once in 100 years, maybe even once in 1,000 years, hurricane for Florida” that will continue to cause delays throughout the supply chain for some time to come.

Vaughn Moore, executive chair and ceo of AIT Worldwide Logistics, said his company’s offices in Miami, Orlando and Tampa continue to service shippers. The state’s hardest hit areas, such as Fort Myers, Naples and Sanibel Island, which saw the collapse of the Sanibel Causeway, saw much greater devastation that will take more time to bounce back from.

“People just have to understand there’s going to be a lot of disruption,” Moore said. “There are going to be delays much longer than a week. Now it’s just these Gulf Coast areas that are so affected that it’s going to take quite a while. We’re looking at months at a minimum for the Gulf Coast, Fort Myers, to return. In some cases, years for restaurants and stores to come back.”

AIT, with global headquarters in Chicago, counts more than 100 offices around the world providing supply chain services in ocean , air , customs clearance, trucking , warehousing and intermodal transport .

The company, like many others, is putting together trucks to send items, such as disinfectant, soap, diapers, paper towels and toiletries to affected areas with no power.

Major parcel carriers are resuming service in some places, but delays continue to mire operations.

UPS said it has contingency plans in place, with service for certain parts of Florida and South Carolina impacted.

FedEx on Friday warned of “hazardous conditions” in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina that are affecting shipping operations.

USPS on Friday continued to reopen facilities in Florida that had been temporarily closed due to the storm.

On the ocean side, Florida’s largest port, Port Tampa Bay, opened gates and roads back up to trucks and fuel terminals on Thursday.

The Georgia Ports Authority said the ports of Savannah and Brunswick in Georgia were open Friday to trucks, with service for ships expected to resume Saturday morning in Savannah.

“Existing freight that was left in those [affected] ports was compromised for sure,” Moore said. “Most people knew to be able to plan to not send their products into the ports that were going to be affected. Now, here’s the problem. If you went around the Gulf Coast and didn’t deliver into areas like Fort Myers and you’ve gone to the East Coast and the hurricane followed and you’re in Charlston or somewhere else, you’ve got to move those goods again. I’m hearing damage won’t be as severe in Charleston as in Fort Myers, but we’ll just have to see.”

The hurricane’s path hit South Carolina as a Category 1 storm Friday afternoon after hitting Florida as a Category 4. Meanwhile, the logistics industry is once again bracing for impact.

“[Shippers] should always have an end-to-end, long view of where their products are being manufactured and where their customers are domiciled by geography and make sure that you have all that in your whole model of forecasting because you have not only hurricane season but extreme weather —snow, tornados,” Moore said. “There are unusual circumstances that you have to plan for, but the one thing I would say, the logistics industry as a whole is extremely resilient and always figures out a way to be able to get goods delivered. That was shown during Covid and during numerous disasters around the world.”

North Carolina’s ports of Wilmington and Morehead City were closed to vessel operations Friday, given the storm’s latest path. The South Carolina Ports Authority said Friday all marine terminals are closed.

Rail operator CSX said it is monitoring the storm in South Carolina and raised the possibility of impacts to operations there as it works on clearing tracks and crossings in Florida and Georgia.

“This has a lasting, long-term impact. It’s forever changed people’s lives in the particular areas of Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and Naples,” Moore said. “It’s important to not get lost in getting right back to our normal, day-to-day issues as people are dealing with much larger problems—loss of home or, in some cases, loss of life.”

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chains Brace for Hurricane Ian Impact

Hurricane Ian is set to serve the latest disruptions to supply chains as it barrels into Florida, while neighboring states also gird for potential impacts.  “This looks like a major event here for the state of Florida: upcoming major closures here with ports, airports and facilities,” Everstream Analytics chief meteorologist Jon Davis said during a weather update Tuesday. “Of course, roads, rail line and bridge issues will tend to be pretty widespread across portions of the state. Major power outages and then, certainly, agricultural issues as well.”  The state’s agricultural industry, which produces 70 percent of the country’s citrus, is expected to...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

South Carolina Teenager Shot in Hunting Accident

A South Carolina 15-year-old is currently in the hospital after they were shot while on a hunting trip on Saturday (October 1st). According to WPDE, the hunting accident occurred while the teenager was in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County. The county’s sheriff’s office further reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now investigating the accident.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Industry
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win

PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
PELZER, SC
WBTW News13

Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
ENVIRONMENT
wfxb.com

South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian

Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Ait Worldwide Logistics
WCNC

South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
UNION COUNTY, SC
Sourcing Journal

East Coast-West Coast Cargo Competition Heats Up

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey‘s seaport was the busiest in the nation in August and marked 25 straight months of monthly cargo growth. PANYNJ reported that volumes across its facilities in August remained at or below pre-pandemic levels, with the exception of the seaport, which handled a double-digit increase of cargo volume compared to pre-pandemic August 2019. At the seaport, 24.1 percent more total cargo moved through the port in August compared to the volume handled during August 2019, making the month the busiest August in the port’s history and the Port of New York and New Jersey...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
KTLA

8 cost-effective, fun and family-friendly theme parks in California

Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm all have one thing in common: they can be expensive for families. Thankfully, California has other amusement parks that are fun and more affordable. Your wallet will thank you later. Adventure City, Anaheim While Disneyland may be one of the crown jewels […]
ANAHEIM, CA
MIX 107.9

New Episode of Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders

It’s the latest epsiode of my true crime podcast, Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders. Probate court played a big role int the Murdaugh alleged financial crimes. How did Alex get away with stealing millions? That’s why we decided to talk with a South Carolina probate judge. He explains what probate court handles, and […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourCentralValley.com

You can visit this Central Valley fair for free

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
Sourcing Journal

Fake Mattresses Behind Tempur Sealy Lawsuit

Bedding company Tempur Sealy International filed a lawsuit against California retailer Seltyk Mattress for alleged trademark infringement, selling counterfeit mattresses and running false advertising. The lawsuit, which was filed Aug. 31 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, says Seltyk Mattress—which operates one store in Los Angeles—is not authorized to sell the company’s mattresses or use its trademarks. The lawsuit alleges that Seltyk Mattress sold fake Tempur-Pedic mattresses and used variations of Tempur Sealy marks to advertise its products. Also, according to the suit, the retailer used counterfeit and sometimes misspelled Tempur Sealy marks to drive traffic to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJCL

South Carolina man convicted of murder in traffic stop dragging death of deputy

The man accused of killing a South Carolina deputy has been found guilty. Ray Kelly was accused of dragging Sgt. Conley Jumper, of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, with his car during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 in October 2020. Kelly was found guilty of murder and was sentenced...
townandtourist.com

15 Treehouse Rentals In South Carolina (Luxurious & Secluded!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Southern hospitality awaits you in the Palmetto State! If you like to rough it, but appreciate luxury accommodations, check into renting a treehouse in South Carolina. Many of these treehouses offer extensive services and amenities that will make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
TRAVEL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy