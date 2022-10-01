ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Puente, CA

Bishop Amat football coach Steve Hagerty, player suspended for game vs. Sierra Canyon

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rt7x9_0iHR1woP00

Bishop Amat head football coach Steve Hagerty and senior running back Aiden Ramos have been suspended for Friday's Mission League game against Sierra Canyon, multiple sources confirmed to SBLive. Hagerty will not be present at Sierra Canyon.

The one-game suspensions were handed down by the Bishop Amat administration. The suspensions stem from last Friday night's postgame handshake line altercation that occurred following the Lancers' 35-7 road win over Damien. Both teams were rushed off the field after the handshake line turned into a rowdy scrum.

The La Verne Police Department announced on Saturday that it was investigating a "battery report" from the postgame melee involving a Damien football coach. Here's the full statement from La Verne Police Chief Colleen Flores:

"The La Verne Police Department is investigating a battery report at Damien High School. The incident occurred after the football game between Damien High School and Bishop Amat High School on September 23rd. A 19-year old Bishop Amat student alleges two subjects battered him, and at least one of the subjects involved is a Damien High School Football Team coach."

Damien head football coach Matt Bechtal has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, per Fred Robledo of the San Gabriel Valley Tribune . He will not coach Damien's game on Friday against Upland.

Offensive and defensive coordinators Zach Hagerty and Sean Koelle will take over the head coaching duties for Bishop Amat on Friday against Sierra Canyon, according to a source. Steve Hagerty is expected to return to the Lancers sideline for next week's road game against Serra.

