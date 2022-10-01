Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Ime Udoka Reportedly Made “Crude” Remarks About Celtics Subordinate
The news comes from an independent law firm tasked with investigating the Celtics coach. Ime Udoka was suspended for one full year by the Boston Celtics last week as it was revealed that he had a sexual relationship with a subordinate who worked for the team. This is completely against the rules of the organization, even if the relationship was consensual. It’s a story that has left the Celtics in disarray and it has also led to speculation that perhaps Udoka did something much worse.
NBC Sports
How Poole could be impacted by Herro's $130M Heat extension
Jordan Poole is set for a massive payday, either in the coming weeks or next summer. How much Poole will make in a potential contract extension with the Warriors isn't clear just yet, but another deal signed Sunday could impact what the Michigan product gets. Tyler Herro, the reigning Sixth...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game
From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)
With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Paul George Knows Clippers' Championship Window is Closing
Paul George knows how important this season is for the LA Clippers.
Darvin Ham dropping big hint about Lakers’ starting lineup this season?
New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be tipping his hand early. Ham told reporters on Friday that there has been one particular starting lineup that he has used in training camp the most often thus far — Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Jones. Ham did add however that he has not yet decided on a five-man group, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Ime Udoka investigation: Boston Celtics coach used crude language toward female staff member, per report
An investigation by an independent law firm commissioned by the Boston Celtics found that head coach Ime Udoka used crude language toward a female subordinate before starting his alleged inappropriate workplace relationship with her, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season over what the team officially called "violations of team policies."
NBC Sports
Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
NBA teams grossly scouting Ime Udoka for head coaching opportunities
Dear NBA teams looking into Ime Udoka as a potential head coach candidate despite his year-long Celtics suspension, please don’t. Ime Udoka won’t be the Celtics head coach for the 2022-23 season and it feels unlikely he’ll return as their coach even after his one-year suspension for workplace misconduct is over.
Report: Kyrie Irving isn’t part of the Lakers’ long-term plans
For the first half of the 2022 NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers seemed zeroed in on adding star point guard Kyrie Irving to the roster. The Lakers seemed in the mix before Irving picked up his player option with the Brooklyn Nets. After he did end up picking up his option, rumors swirled that the Lakers were trying to acquire the star via trade.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Releasing Exciting Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Golden State Warriors are waiving Mac McClung.
Report: Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with Celtics worker
A new report published on Friday shared information about the big rule Ime Udoka violated that led to his suspension from the Boston Celtics. Last week, we learned that Udoka was having an “improper intimate but consensual relationship” with a female staff member of the Celtics. The team suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season and named Joe Mazzulla as their interim head coach.
NBC Sports
Young Warriors fan cries happy tears after Steph fist bump
Steph Curry is beloved wherever he goes. On Friday in Japan, that Dub Nation love resulted in a small pond of happy tears. In Tokyo for the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry was helping out a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a new court the Warriors helped refurbish. As Curry held...
Nuggets, general manager Calvin Booth agree to extension
New Nuggets GM Calvin Booth has agreed to a long-term contract extension with Denver that is set to keep him with the team through 2024/25, sources inform Mike Singer of The Denver Post. Financial terms of the agreement have yet to be disclosed. After former team president Tim Connelly departed...
Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Claims L.A. Is Open To Trading Future Draft Picks
The Lakers' team president pledges to help see LeBron James "to the finish line."
NBC Sports
Warriors bond as team, win overseas in 'impactful' Japan trip
SAITAMA, Japan -- The distance to fly between San Francisco and Tokyo is 5,124 miles, but NBA fans in Japan treated the Warriors like their backyard favorites this week as the team traveled overseas for two preseason games with the Washington Wizards. NBA research indicates more than 1.6 million basketball...
Lakers News: L.A.'s Reticence To Add Bojan Bogdanovic, Other Players Indicative Of Long-Term Plans
Reading the smoke signals about the Lakers' intentions moving forward.
Report: Celtics Wouldn’t Keep Udoka From New HC Job
Boston suspended the head coach last week over a reported inappropriate workplace relationship.
Georgia DT Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 pick, sidelined 1-2 weeks
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is out 1-2 weeks with a knee injury, head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. Carter, a projected top-five NFL draft pick, injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee when he took a shot to that area in Saturday's game against Missouri. "We don't know how long it's going to be, but it doesn't look good for this week," Smart said. ...
NBC Sports
Kerr impressed by several Baldwin Jr. traits during Japan trip
When Patrick Baldwin Jr. was selected by the Warriors with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the team and analysts weren't exactly sure what Golden State had in the 6-foot-9 forward. Baldwin Jr. was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, but injuries limited...
