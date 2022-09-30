ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Rings of Power's Morfydd Clark Talks Galadriel/Halbrand Vibes, That 'Deeply Uncomfortable' Adar Confrontation

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5X1X_0iHR1rOm00

The following contains spoilers from Episode 6 of Rings of Power . Proceed accordingly.

A catastrophic volcano eruption at the end of this week’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sent Southlanders and Númenóreans scrambling for cover, but the elf commander Galadriel stood her ground. Her preternatural stillness despite the chaos around her wasn’t so much bravery as it was a moment of complete and utter defeat.

“She was just utterly spent and so exhausted and so regretful, that she is completely immobilized and almost is kind of grateful to have a moment of peace,” Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel, tells TVLine. “I think she’s just utterly paralyzed by guilt, fear, rage, and thousands of years of it.”

Galadriel’s brother Finrod died during the elves’ war with Morgoth over a thousand years before the events of Rings of Power , and she has dedicated her life to eradicating any remnants of the Dark Lord’s evil presence ever since. It’s why she leapt into the Sundering Seas rather than return to the elven haven of Valinor, and how she ended up in the company of the mysterious Southlander Halbrand (played by Charlie Vickers).

They may have started off as reluctant allies, but Episode 6 made it clear that the pair shares a special bond. During the hour, Halbrand revealed that he felt free fighting alongside Galadriel, and she confirmed that she felt it, too. If you’re thinking the vibes are strong between these two, you’re not just seeing things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9Xlj_0iHR1rOm00 “With Galadriel, the problem is she feels more than just vibes. She feels massive, monumental galaxy shifts whenever she feels anything,” Clark shares. “Somehow, what she sees as a hopeless mortal that she found stranded at sea has forever changed her. It was really fun exploring how vulnerable this mythical being Galadriel could be. We spoke a lot about how we’d stage it, and both of us felt that looking at each other would even be just too intense. It’s, like, too much — whatever they’re feeling is too much.”

What’s also overwhelming? Dealing with an enemy like Adar, who knows exactly what buttons to push. It took all of her strength — and Halbrand’s urging — not to kill the orc leader when he compared her to Morgoth.

“I think what is just awful to her about Adar is that she despises him and everything he stands for, and yet he seems to see her more clearly than anybody else,” Clark explains. “That’s deeply uncomfortable for her.”

She adds that “what I really enjoyed about Galadriel in this part of it that we’re exploring is she’s so far away from the ethos of Tolkien. She is adrift from her community, she is isolated, and she is not aware of her limits, and he sees all of that.”

And what Adar saw most clearly was her obsession with Sauron. “She’s incredibly paranoid in a way, and rightfully so, because [Sauron is] all powerful, could be anywhere, could be anyone,” Clark explains. “Adar knows that, so he is playing with her because he can see her weaknesses.”

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Blue's Clues Movie, Featuring Original Host Steve Burns, Gets Release Date

Steve Burns just can’t quit Blue. The original Blue’s Clues host appears alongside successors Donovan Patton (Joe) and Josh Dela Cruz (Josh) in the trailer for Blue’s Big City Adventure, which marks the beloved children’s franchise’s first feature-length film. Arriving Friday, Nov. 18 on Paramount+, Blue’s Big City Adventure sees Josh and Blue “skidoo” to New York City after Josh gets an audition for Rainbow Puppy’s Broadway musical. There they “meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance and following one’s dreams,” according to the official logline. The streamer describes the movie as a “a sing and dance-along musical spectacular for...
MOVIES
TVLine

NCIS Universe's First-Ever 3-Way Crossover Event Set for January 2023

When NCIS Special Agents land in the crosshairs of a hitman, it will fuel CBS’ first-ever three-way crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have crossed over twice thus far, including with their very recent season premieres. But NCIS: Los Angeles, which kick off its 14th season this Sunday at 10/9c, has yet to join in the fun. “You know, that’s a challenge,” LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told TVLine when asked about the potential for a three-way crossover. “Three different shows during COVID, with travel…. We’ve talked about it for a long time, so hopefully...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Adar#Rings Of Power#Galadriel Halbrand Vibes#The Elven Haven
The Independent

House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’

With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
TV SERIES
Polygon

The Rings of Power showed us Mount Doom’s origin story

Middle-earth has plenty of famous mountains, from the peaks of the Misty Mountains to Erebor, but perhaps the most important to the story is Mount Doom, the volcano at the center of Sauron’s evil domain of Mordor. In the latest episode of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we got a surprising and explosive origin story for the series’ most famous volcano.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wegotthiscovered.com

A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming

These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
MOVIES
IndieWire

How Bear McCreary’s Music Fills Middle Earth and Still Leaves More to Discover

No matter how zoomed-out the view, you can only fit so many mountain ranges, so many massive armies, and so many dirty hobbit fingernails into a single frame. In Middle Earth, it’s the musical score that can always go further, capturing emotion, character turmoil, and the awe and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world in a way that (sometimes literally) echoes far beyond what we can see. The way music works with the image often makes the best scenes out of Tolkien’s stories feel as rousingly epic as they do and why, in both the Peter Jackson film trilogy and Prime...
MUSIC
Distractify

Daemon Targaryen of 'House of the Dragon' Becomes a Father of Four (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers from Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon. The epic 10-year time jump after Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon initially made fans wary, but they are finally getting acquainted with the many additional characters. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), everyone's favorite princely menace, has settled down with two children and more on the way.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Rapper Coolio Dead at 59

Coolio, a rapper best known for songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise,” “I, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New)” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. The performer, whose given name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., reportedly passed away while visiting a friend. An official cause of death is not yet known.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Aegon and Helaena’s Wedding to the Merling King

A lot happens in House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark.” Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) is laid to rest, Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) claims Vhagar and loses an eye, and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) finally sleeps with, schemes with, and gets to marry her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). But in between the fireworks on the beach and those rowdy kids almost killing each other, there were also a lot of quiet, subtle moments in House of the Dragon Episode 7. The latest installment of the HBO hit nodded at the Merling King, an upcoming family wedding, and the inside...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Wonder Years Adds Patti LaBelle to Play Dulé Hill's Mother in Season 2

ABC’s Wonder Years reboot is adding a certified diva to its ranks: Patti LaBelle is joining the cast in Season 2 to play the mother of Dulé Hill’s character Bill, TVLine has learned. LaBelle will guest-star in a two-episode arc as Shirley Williams, who is also the church choir director. “‘Mother Williams’ is as sweet as she can be but has another side to her when choir members don’t quite hit the right notes,” according to the official description. Based on the Emmy-winning dramedy of the same name, The Wonder Years debuted last fall on ABC, with Elisha “EJ” Williams starring as...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Blonde: Netflix users call ‘horrifying’ JFK scene ‘disgusting exploitation’

Netflix users are being left particulary outraged by a “horrifying” scene in new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.The controversial new movie from director Andrew Dominik was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s fictional book about Monroe, which was released in 2001.For some time now, the project, which stars Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, has been hyped up as being a shocking watch, with the film being handed an NC-17 age certificate in the US.For those in the UK, this is similar to an 18 – but American directors tend to try and edit their films in order to avoid the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVLine

She-Hulk Sneak Peek: Blonsky's Back, With a Pair of Marvel-ous Friends

This week on Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky is back in the picture — and he’s not alone. When last we saw Marvel vet Tim Roth’s reformed (?) villain, he — with help from attorney Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and testimony from Wong (Benedict Wong) — had successfully petitioned for parole, with the proviso that he wear an “inhibitor” that keeps him from “hulking out” to become The Abomination. What is Blonsky up to, amid his newfound freedom? In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Episode 7 (of nine), which premieres this Thursday, he is reconnecting with Jen when the live-action...
TV SERIES
IGN

The Rings of Power Just Confirmed a Long Contested Lord of the Rings Plot Point

This post contains for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review for this week's episode too!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been sowing the seeds of a greater story as it journeys around Middle Earth and Numenor. Those seeds begin to bloom in Episode 6 "Udûn" as many of the sprawling cast come together in an epic battle for the Southlands. Not only did we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) reach Middle Earth just in time for an epic orc showdown, but we also got some really important reveals about the Uruk and their leader Adar. So let's break down these two massive moments and what they mean for the world and future of The Rings of Power.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS' The Never Game Pilot

In what would be her first series regular role since Major Crimes, Mary McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley in CBS’ The Never Game drama pilot. The adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s 2019 novel follows Colter Shaw (played by This Is Us alum Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. Speaking of which… McDonnell will play Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong and uncompromising mother, our sister site Deadline reports. Having raised...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

53K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy