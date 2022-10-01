ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

q13fox.com

Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
My Clallam County

State Patrol provides update on officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, WA – We received an update Friday on the officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County last week. It reads;. “On September 23, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center on Highway 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch notes and physical evidence at the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Washington State
Bellevue, WA
4 injured in University District shooting

SEATTLE — Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning. The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m. Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle man faces gun, drug charges following bust in Ballard

SEATTLE - A man was charged Thursday with several drug and gun charges after a bust in Ballard. The King County Prosecutor's Office says Robert Catone faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of meth, fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute. According to authorities, Seattle Police, Homeland...
SEATTLE, WA
#Dui#Three Strikes#Hit And Run
CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord

DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
KING COUNTY, WA
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
Public Safety
5 people injured in separate Seattle shootings

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
