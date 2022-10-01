Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital
SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
Update | WA state trooper shot in the face is being released from hospital, says his dad
“He is on a mission and wants to be home.”
My Clallam County
State Patrol provides update on officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, WA – We received an update Friday on the officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County last week. It reads;. “On September 23, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center on Highway 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch notes and physical evidence at the scene.
Yakima Herald Republic
Federal Way officer says Robert Lightfeather pointed gun before police shooting
A Federal Way police officer testified Thursday that Robert Lightfeather pointed a gun at his face and "racked the slide" before the officer shot him repeatedly — "as fast as I could" — until Lightfeather crumpled to the pavement of a Pacific Highway South car wash in 2017.
4 injured in University District shooting
SEATTLE — Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning. The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m. Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the...
Motorcyclist, passenger airlifted to hospital after crash in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist and their passenger were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center on Sunday night after a collision in Mason County, Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said. The crash occurred on southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. The extent of the crash victims’ injuries is...
KOMO News
Tacoma family frustrated dangerous drivers remain free due to backlog in toxicology cases
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma family is frustrated and calling for accountability after a driver suspected of being under the influence hit their mom at a high rate of speed, and was later released from custody. Mary Som, 62, spent three weeks in the hospital following the crash. Tacoma...
q13fox.com
Seattle man faces gun, drug charges following bust in Ballard
SEATTLE - A man was charged Thursday with several drug and gun charges after a bust in Ballard. The King County Prosecutor's Office says Robert Catone faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of meth, fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute. According to authorities, Seattle Police, Homeland...
Pedestrian killed by driver fleeing North Seattle shooting, police say
SEATTLE — A 21-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver fleeing a shooting scene in north Seattle early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. Detectives are investigating. Police responded to the 4200 block of Brooklyn Avenue Northeast after reports of shots fired at around 12:05...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord
DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
'The law has let us down': Family of man killed by Olympia police want legislative change
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The mother of a man killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer in August said she always worried her son would die at the hands of police. “This very thing, I feared,” Millie Green said. Her son, Timothy Green, was shot and killed by...
q13fox.com
PLU went into a two hour lockdown, but it took law enforcement an hour to respond
Students were told to 'seek safety' and 'stay secured until further notice' for reports of a gunman on campus. However, it took law enforcement an hour to respond to the call, raising questions on what would happen if there was actually an active shooter.
q13fox.com
Man with gun puts PLU campus into lockdown, deputies take more than an hour to respond
PARKLAND, WA - FOX 13 News is digging into why it took law enforcement more than an hour to respond to a 911 call for a report of a man with a gun, that put a local college on lockdown. The incident happened last Wednesday near Pacific Lutheran University’s campus....
q13fox.com
5 people injured in separate Seattle shootings
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
myedmondsnews.com
Officials: ‘Very brave student’ led to quick arrest of E-W teen with loaded handgun
The actions of “a very brave student” coupled with a coordinated police and school response resulted in the speedy arrest of a 15-year-old with a loaded handgun at Edmonds-Woodway High School Thursday. Local officials shared the latest details of the incident during a Friday morning press briefing on the steps of the Edmonds police station.
q13fox.com
Court docs: Deadly shooting of Tacoma man with 2 children in the car may have been gang-related
TACOMA, Wash. - Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal Tacoma shooting on May 7. According to authorities, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, who was shot and killed back in May. Another suspect in the incident was arrested on May 8.
Prosecutors say man raped, shared drugs with 15-year-old special education student
COVINGTON, Wash. — A $500,000 nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a 58-year-old Covington man who has been charged with raping a 15-year-old special education student. Prosecutors said that between Aug. 7 and Sept. 14, Michael Wearmouth had sex with the girl, who had suffered a traumatic brain...
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
