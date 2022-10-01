Read full article on original website
Watch Shocking Moment Shark Leaps onto Fishing Boat off Maine Coast
Endangered mako sharks are renowned for their acrobatic displays when they are caught on fishing lines.
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
Watch: Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
Hundreds of whales trapped on same Australian beach as mass stranding two years ago
The pod of about 230 whales swam ashore, baffling scientists and prompting rescue efforts.
Monster Octopus Caught by Hawaii Fisherman Breaks 20-Year Record
The octopus caught by Michael Matsunaga in the waters off Turtle Bay, O'ahu, weighed almost 26 pounds.
Otter the chances! Hilarious moment pregnant sea otter leaps on surfboard and snarls at the owner when he tries to wrestle it back
The is the hilarious moment a pregnant sea otter stole a surfer's board while out on the Pacific Ocean in southern California. Footage recorded earlier this month by Chad Underhill-Meras captures the standoff between a sea otter and his friend Nick 'Parts' Ericksen. The five-minute video begins with the black...
California Surfer Gets In Wild Standoff With Sea Otter Over Board
A surfer's day on the waves quickly turned into a fight for his board -- 'cause a sea otter stole it from him as he was dippin' in the Pacific Ocean, and refused to give it back!!. The wild scene all happened off the shores of California on Monday when...
California Angler Catches Potential World Record Moray Eel from Shore
California angler Justice Kayasone may soon have his name in the record books. According to a Facebook post by Macks Fish Reports, Kayasone was fishing from shore at San Diego Harbor on September 10. He was using half of a mackerel for bait when he hooked into an eel of epic proportions. The next day, knowing he might have a record on hand, Kayasone drove to a nearby Bass Pro Shops to weigh the eel with his buddy Andrew Mack.
VIDEO: See This Breathtaking All-White Moose!
VIDEO: See This Breathtaking All-White Moose! Moose natural ...
What’s ailing the sea lions stranded on California beaches?
Dozens of the marine animals are being found on the state’s southern beaches exhibiting signs of domoic acid poisoning
Seabirds can be the bread crumbs for tracking elusive whales
Humpback whales are hard to tag, but their feathered snacking buddies are another option. Hans Toom from Pixabay Where humpback whales swim, Shearwaters are often not far behind.
Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear
Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
How Young Killer Whales Became Hooligans
They come when a boat is quiet, the posse of adolescent orca whales looking to rumble. Finding the propeller still, they crash into it like semi trucks, each animal a monochromatic, five-ton torpedo on a mission of destruction. Although killer whales are often observed interacting with boats, sea life, and...
Woman Walking With A Cane Gets Dangerously Close To A Giant Sea Lion
An accident waiting to happen is not one I want to see. Sea lions are one cool animal. Females can weigh up to 600-pounds while males over 2,000… just an absolutely massive animal. They will eat just about any fish that they can get ahold of and are hilarious...
Noise pollution is killing whales, but this technology could help
Acoustic buoys deployed off the coast of Chile could help to stop ships colliding with whales.
Southern Resident L Pod population falls to lowest in decades
SEATTLE — The population of endangered Southern Resident orcas has declined from 74 to 73 in the latest census, according to the Center for Whale Research (CWR). The center announced this week that it had completed its annual census estimate of the Southern Resident orca population for the National Marine Fisheries Service.
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
