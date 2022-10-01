ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Strait Of Juan De Fuca#Vancouver Island#Humpbacks#Roku#Amazon Fire
Field & Stream

California Angler Catches Potential World Record Moray Eel from Shore

California angler Justice Kayasone may soon have his name in the record books. According to a Facebook post by Macks Fish Reports, Kayasone was fishing from shore at San Diego Harbor on September 10. He was using half of a mackerel for bait when he hooked into an eel of epic proportions. The next day, knowing he might have a record on hand, Kayasone drove to a nearby Bass Pro Shops to weigh the eel with his buddy Andrew Mack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear

Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
NANTUCKET, MA
Atlas Obscura

How Young Killer Whales Became Hooligans

They come when a boat is quiet, the posse of adolescent orca whales looking to rumble. Finding the propeller still, they crash into it like semi trucks, each animal a monochromatic, five-ton torpedo on a mission of destruction. Although killer whales are often observed interacting with boats, sea life, and...
ANIMALS
KING 5

Southern Resident L Pod population falls to lowest in decades

SEATTLE — The population of endangered Southern Resident orcas has declined from 74 to 73 in the latest census, according to the Center for Whale Research (CWR). The center announced this week that it had completed its annual census estimate of the Southern Resident orca population for the National Marine Fisheries Service.
ANIMALS
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy