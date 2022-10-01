Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Multiple agencies respond to massive house fire
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – “It was a wind driven fire, and that is a very dangerous situation. It just swept through the structure,” said Daniel Lawson, captain with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service. A large home, just off Towe String Road near the River Road-Towe String Road intersection was lost to fire on Friday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
Jacksboro loses police department
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jacksboro, Tennessee does not currently have a police department, according to officials at City Hall. WVLT News reached out to JPD representatives, but no one responded. At this time, it is not clear why the city does not have a police department. WVLT News has also...
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knox County (Knox County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday. The officials stated that three female juveniles were traveling in a Volkswagen on West Beaver Creek Road and [..]
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm
A Maryville woman received a special gift on her birthday that brought her to tears. The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night. Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect. Updated: 23 hours ago. Police believe...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday night. The official stated that at around 10:30 p.m. a man was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wvlt.tv
One injured, charged after Sevierville shooting, police say
Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. ‘A lot...
wvlt.tv
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
wvlt.tv
What will the future of Knox County look like?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Knox County officials gathered at New Hopewell Elementary School to get community input for its ‘Advance Knox’ plan. The plan has been an 18-month process and the first time Knox County has created an integrated land use and transportation plan, according to the website.
wvlt.tv
Roane Co. Silver Alert cancelled, man found safe
Sevierville Police Department detectives are searching for an additional suspect believed to be involved in the shooting. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man. Updated:...
SPD: Police respond to early morning shooting at restaurant
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired outside of Bluff's on 1548 Parkway Sunday morning, according to SPD. Witnesses provided information on a vehicle that fled the scene. At around1:37 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle matching the description on Gists...
wvlt.tv
Report: Four minors injured in Clinton Highway crash
‘A lot of misinformation’ | Anderson Co. Schools dispels rumors after lockdown. Clinton High School went on soft lockdown after rumors spread of a potential walkout, Director of Schools Tim Parrott said. Maryville woman celebrates 100th birthday, gets papal blessing from pope. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A Maryville...
WATE
Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
wvlt.tv
Silver Alert issued for missing Roane Co. man
Earl Eugene Foster was last seen on Oct. 1, but his debit card was used in North Carolina, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said. Your headlines from 10/3 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Silver alert for missing man, shooting suspect wanted, Knoxville marine released from Venezuelan jail. One injured,...
WATE
Knox County Sheriff’s K-9 road to recovery after surgery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 had surgery after a deputy found two masses on his body, according to a Facebook post from KCSO. Argo is a K-9 and partner of Sergeant James Troutt. Troutt said the K-9 had to get surgery after finding two masses on the back of his neck and chest.
1450wlaf.com
Overnight wreck sends one person to the hospital via a medical helicopter
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – In the wee hours of Sunday morning, a pick-up truck headed down a steep hill on Liberty Street, left the road, went over an embankment and rammed into the back of a home, according to officials. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 2:25AM...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ICU nurse aiding Hurricane Ian survivors
Friday marks the first day the farm opened this Fall, and they’ll remain open through October. Those injuries are once again raising concerns about head and neck injuries in football. Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville. Updated: 6 hours ago. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol...
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
Police are investigating a hit and run wreck left a bicyclist dead on Friday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
WATE
Man charged after shooting incident at restaurant in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was charged after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Others are being sought in connection with the incident, according to Sevierville Police. Multiple shots were fired outside of Bluffs Grill and Tap on 1548 Parkway at 1:37 a.m.,...
Household hazardous waste collection in East TN counties happening Saturday
People in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties can bring their household hazardous waste to TDEC-run mobile collection sites on Saturday.
