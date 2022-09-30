Read full article on original website
usfdons.com
WCC Announces ESPN + CBSSN Broadcast Schedules for Men's Basketball
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference officially announced the ESPN and CBS Sports Network broadcast schedules for the upcoming 2022-23 men's basketball season. For San Francisco, the Dons will be featured on ESPN networks six times as well as three times on CBS Sports Network. The 17-game...
usfdons.com
Ed Buck Named WCC Cross Country Runner of the Week
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- The West Coast Conference announced on Tuesday morning that USF graduate student Ed Buck was named the WCC's Male Runner of the Week following his tremendous performance finishing in third place at the 2022 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational last Friday in South Bend. Buck in...
usfdons.com
Men's Tennis Competes at UC Davis Invite
DAVIS, Calif. -- Returning to the courts following last weekend's Battle in the Bay Classic, the USF Dons men's tennis program was in action this week for the UC Davis Invite as they traveled around an hour north of the Hilltop to compete. It was a great first day of...
