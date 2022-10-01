ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bills' Von Miller: Lamar Jackson 'should be the highest-paid player in the NFL'

By Mike Santa Barbara
 2 days ago
Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing on the final season of his rookie contract after failing to come to terms on an extension with the team ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Jackson halted contract talks once the season began, but one of his opponents this week believes the Ravens need to commit long-term to the former NFL MVP.

When the Buffalo Bills travel to Baltimore this Sunday to take on the Ravens, Jackson and eight-time Pro Bowl OLB Von Miller will be on opposite ends of the field. However, before Week 4's contest, the three-time All-Pro went to bat for Jackson in his pursuit of a lucrative, multi-year deal with the Ravens.

"He can throw the ball, he can run the ball, he can do whatever it takes to win games, to put his teammates in great situations to win," Miller told reporters. "And that's why he should be the highest paid player in the NFL."

Miller said there's "nobody" like Jackson, adding he's a "blend of all different players, and he can throw the ball."

Earlier this week, Ravens legend Terrell Suggs voiced his disappointment with the organization for failing to come to terms on a new deal with Jackson. Suggs said it's "very uncharacteristic" for the team known for "taking care of its guys."

Another Baltimore all-time great, Ed Reed, also spoke up in defense of Jackson.

"You can think these people love you. They're showing their true colors right now," Reed said. "And it's no shot at the Ravens because they are an organization that's a business. It's a business first. It's the NFL and it's football to the players and we love that, but it's a business first to the league."

This season, Jackson boasts a 63.6 completion percentage, throwing for 749 yards with ten touchdowns and two interceptions. Jackson is averaging 9.3 yards per carry through three games, compiling 243 yards and two scores on the ground.

