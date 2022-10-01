ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Gates On Long-Term Approach To Climate Change Says You Can Can Call Putin In 10 Years 'And Tell Him You Don't Need Him'

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
dingleBARRY SOETORO
2d ago

Gates is a eugenicist and he shouldn’t be trusted at all… he wants the total population of the world to be under 500 million to quote “a more manageable number”… climate change isn’t about “saving the earth”, it’s about starving people into submission to accept an early death whether they realize it or not…… notice their deadline for how long the earth has keeps changing?

Henry Calhoun
2d ago

it is a January night in Barrow, Alaska. it is also minus 30 degrees F. your solar panels had 4 hours of daylight to charge but you don't have enough power to heat your cooking stove.your hot water heater is producing lukewarm water. your home lights are dim. your entire 1500 square foot home is really cold. your windmill motor has frozen and you can't recharge your electric car. you know if you drive it to work you might not reach your destination. there are not enough charging stations for all of the employee's cars to recharge while you work. don't believe the big lie of climate change. the elites want a permanent serf class. you will be controlled by digital money and the rationing of food. the two biggest carbon polluters, China and India are exempt from any new green deal compliance. the elites and corrupt politicians are driving the new Green Deal initiatives. we need oil, gasoline, coal, diesel, kerosene and natural gas.

Carson
2d ago

Gates is one of the elites funding the fascist Biden regime and its weaponized gestapos. One party authoritarian tyrant rule. Vote RED in November.

