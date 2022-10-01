ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Larimer Square's Bistro Vendôme moving to Park Hill

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DwYg_0iHQzZFK00

After almost two decades as a Larimer Square staple, award-winning French restaurant Bistro Vendôme moves to Park Hill this winter, according to a news release.

Bistro Vendôme has been named Best French Restaurant, Top Brunch, Best French Fries and “A” List Theater Restaurant and is a local favorite for pre-theater, opera and symphony regulars, according to the release.

“The new location will honor the legacy of the Larimer Square restaurant with a few new twists,” Crafted Concepts’ Co-owner Jennifer "Chef Jen" Jasinski said in the release.

The 1880 Sussex building, which the restaurant currently occupies, will undergo renovation and the restaurant’s lease ends in 2022. Their new location will be 2267 Kearney St. in Park Hill. That space is currently occupied by Tables.

The owners negotiated a lease that could last through 2039.

In its new location, the restaurant will serve dinner, weekend brunch and, possibly, lunch. They will also host weddings, rehearsal dinners, sales meetings, catering and monthly movie nights.

“We can’t wait to show our Park Hill neighbors a 2023 version of Bistro Vendôme debuting a reinvented menu, new crafted cocktails and special wines,” Jasinski said.

Crafted Concepts also operates Rioja, Stoic & Genuine and Ultreia. For more information, visit craftedconceptsdenver.com.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
303magazine.com

Saucy’s Southern Barbecue and Cuisine Finally Launches Its Brick and Mortar

Since its debut in 2018, seldom a day passed when Saucy’s Southern Barbecue and Cuisine — then a roaming cart setup — didn’t sell out of its more-than-ample daily supply of ribs, wings, hot links and sides. Cousins Khristian Matthews and Ki’erre Dawkins’ signature recipes made a splash with cue connoisseurs and damn near anyone who passed by and could smell the cooking. The window to score a plate was short, the lines inevitably long. Many dreamed of the day they could enjoy the food at their own leisure.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The 25 Best Restaurants in Denver 2022

(Average amount spent on food at dinnertime, per person) The hospitality industry continues to battle staffing issues, supply chain mishaps, inflation-induced price hikes, and other challenges. Whether you’re grabbing takeout or embarking on a multicourse experience, remember to tip appropriately and be respectful and patient with those who are serving you.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Denver Needs a 24-Hour Diner, Not a Stupid Bar

One of Colfax's most iconic buildings reopened September 28 with a new look and a new name: Tom's Starlight. In 1999, Tom Messina had taken over the Googie-style building at 601 East Colfax Avenue built in 1967 for a White Spot; for twenty years, he ran the place as the 24-hour Tom's Diner, which became a beloved Capitol Hill staple.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Restaurants
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Denver Gazette

Great American Beer Festival returns to Denver Thursday

One of the biggest parties in downtown Denver returns this week as the Great American Beer Festival starts Thursday at the Colorado Convention Center, marking the 40th anniversary from its 1982 debut. But the week-long celebration of all things craft beer here actually kicked off Saturday with Denver Beer Week. Visit Denver officials are tracking more than 100 beer-related events in metro Denver this week, as well as releasing its...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado

DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Park Hill#Food Drink#French#Best French Restaurant#Crafted Concepts#Rioja Stoic Genuine
9NEWS

John Mellencamp tour to stop in Denver

DENVER — Fans of John Mellencamp's classic sounds of heartland rock have a chance to hear the singer in person when the "Live and In Person 2023" tour makes a stop in Denver on March 27. The singer confirmed the 76-show North American tour from the Rock and Roll...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
villagerpublishing.com

Sterling Ranch welcomes annual cattle drive

The western tradition moves cattle from summer to winter grazing pastures, providing fire mitigation and advancing a healthier ecosystem. Sterling Ranch, Colorado’s 21st century master-planned community and the leading community in the greater Denver market, provides residents with an innovative and amenity-rich place to call home, is continuing to advance land stewardship and environmental sustainability with the upcoming annual cattle drive through the community.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wheat Ridge enacts new motel ordinances impacting extended stay tenants

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Residents living at a motel in Wheat Ridge are being forced out due to a new ordinance in the city. Wheat Ridge City Council passed the ordinance which requires motels who want to house extended-stay tenants to make security changes and improve living conditions, like providing in-room kitchens. It went into effect on Friday.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Pentatonix Set To Bring Christmas Spectacular To Colorado

Sure it's only September, you say, but think about this: In just 12 short weeks, we will be celebrating Christmas. That's not a very long time at all and every year it never fails, once the first day of fall hits, time just seems to double in speed to Halloween. Blink your eyes, and it's Thanksgiving. And then before you know it, you're right in the heart of the Christmas season and the end of the year.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

This climate-friendly house for Marshall fire victims isn’t a luxury home

If there's one thing Peter and Michelle Ruprecht don't miss about their old home, it's the chills and drafts that would leak in each winter. The couple lived in Superior's Sagamore neighborhood, a middle-class subdivision near the Front Range foothills. The family could feel the winds pick up as gusts blew across drought-parched grasslands toward their home last December.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says

An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
BOULDER, CO
5280.com

How Small Aesthetic Upgrades Are Paying Off Big for Sellers in Denver’s Cooling Real Estate Market

Let’s be clear: Denver is still not a buyer’s market. But with interest rates rising, “gone are the days that a seller can simply put a sign in the yard and expect their home to sell,” the Denver Metro Association of Realtors declared late this past summer. Houses sat for an average of 19 days in August, a 46 percent increase over the previous month. “With this slight market shift, you need to be the coolest option in [your home’s price range],” says Kelly Reed, a broker with Milehimodern. The former interior designer has spent the past few years perfecting what she calls her mini-flip process, in which she persuades sellers to pay for “minor changes with massive impact” (think: paint, light fixtures, and staging, not kitchen counters or bathroom renos). Reed says the strategy can boost sale prices by the tens of thousands and help move properties in challenging locations—as evidenced by these case studies that demonstrate the power, and payback, of investing in a little refresh.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Drainage dips are coming to an intersection near you. What’s the point?

Have you ever been driving through Denver and bottomed out your car on one of those intersection dips? Sometime between cursing your leaded foot and city infrastructure, did you wonder: What are those things anyhow?. Denverite reader David S. had a similar question: “What is the origin of Denver’s slanted...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Restaurants Ranked As Best in the U.S. By TripAdvisor

Good eats are always a vibe and some new rankings are giving a few Colorado restaurants major bragging rights. TripAdvisor recently released the ultimate dining directory with the "2022 Best of the Best Restaurants" and Colorado restaurants made a few appearances. Best Fine Dining Restaurant in Colorado. If you're looking...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy