Larimer Square's Bistro Vendôme moving to Park Hill

After almost two decades as a Larimer Square staple, award-winning French restaurant Bistro Vendôme moves to Park Hill this winter, according to a news release.

Bistro Vendôme has been named Best French Restaurant, Top Brunch, Best French Fries and “A” List Theater Restaurant and is a local favorite for pre-theater, opera and symphony regulars, according to the release.

“The new location will honor the legacy of the Larimer Square restaurant with a few new twists,” Crafted Concepts’ Co-owner Jennifer "Chef Jen" Jasinski said in the release.

The 1880 Sussex building, which the restaurant currently occupies, will undergo renovation and the restaurant’s lease ends in 2022. Their new location will be 2267 Kearney St. in Park Hill. That space is currently occupied by Tables.

The owners negotiated a lease that could last through 2039.

In its new location, the restaurant will serve dinner, weekend brunch and, possibly, lunch. They will also host weddings, rehearsal dinners, sales meetings, catering and monthly movie nights.

“We can’t wait to show our Park Hill neighbors a 2023 version of Bistro Vendôme debuting a reinvented menu, new crafted cocktails and special wines,” Jasinski said.

Crafted Concepts also operates Rioja, Stoic & Genuine and Ultreia. For more information, visit craftedconceptsdenver.com.