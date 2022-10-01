ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 1

 

oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond

The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 29. The Honorable Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (9/26/22–9/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Fight,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Hot Springs authorities say runaway teen last seen in Casper

CASPER, Wyo — The Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagler. She was last seen in Casper Saturday, Oct. 1, wearing a black hoodie and carrying two backpacks, one pink and one blue, the sheriff’s release said. She has also changed...
CASPER, WY
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
LANDER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/25/22–9/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Mauro & Mateo Diaz

Mauro E. Diaz, age 52, and Mateo Diaz, age 8, both of Casper, died on September 24, 2022, in a car accident near Thermopolis, Wyoming. Mauro, born April 21, 1970, in northern Mexico to Mauro and Guadalupe Diaz, had a life defined and influenced by the outdoors. He grew up as a Boy Scout, cyclist, Little Leaguer, and overall athlete.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Police Department announces new public information officer

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Pet deceased, family displaced by Friday night fire; cause deemed accidental

CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that displaced a family on Friday night is believed to have been caused by overloaded electrical extension cords, according to a release by Casper Fire-EMS on Monday. “Unfortunately, a family pet succumbed to the fire,” the release said. Callers reported a single-family residence...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Meet Shawn Johnson: Candidate for Natrona County Commissioner

My name is Shawn Johnson, and I am from Casper. I work full-time as a legal assistant while going to law school part-time. I spent 13 years as a Deputy Sheriff in Natrona County, 21 years as an Army Combat Medic, was deployed to combat in 2003, and I served as a Casper City Councilman from 2014 to 2022.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk

If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
CASPER, WY

