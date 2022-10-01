Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/30/22–10/3/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond
The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
oilcity.news
Casper man charged after police seize almost 10 lbs. of suspected marijuana and five plants
CASPER, Wyo. — A defendant heard felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday after Casper police say they recovered almost 10 pounds of packaged marijuana from his residence last weekend. Rance Lehnen, 67, is charged with possession of marijuana in a felony weight and possession with intent...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 29. The Honorable Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (9/26/22–9/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Fight,...
oilcity.news
Hot Springs authorities say runaway teen last seen in Casper
CASPER, Wyo — The Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagler. She was last seen in Casper Saturday, Oct. 1, wearing a black hoodie and carrying two backpacks, one pink and one blue, the sheriff’s release said. She has also changed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Who Disfigured, Murdered Then Raped Mother-In-Law To Stay In Prison
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man serving 70 years to life in prison for severely disfiguring, killing, then raping his mother-in-law in front of her daughter in 2019 does not get a new trial, the Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled. Anthony Rodriguez, of Casper, punched...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Driver dies, passenger injured in rollover crash on Wyoming Highway 28 on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A driver died and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Wyoming Highway 28 near Lander, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 6:54 p.m. Wednesday. It...
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Bernie Studer for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/25/22–9/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol: 83-Year-Old Man Likely Caused Fatal Head-On Wind River Canyon Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An 83-year-old Texas man driving a Cadillac Escalade may have caused the fatal head-on collision that killed a Casper father and son, along with himself. The man, identified by Wyoming Highway Patrol as Peter A. Sherman, was driving south on U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Mauro & Mateo Diaz
Mauro E. Diaz, age 52, and Mateo Diaz, age 8, both of Casper, died on September 24, 2022, in a car accident near Thermopolis, Wyoming. Mauro, born April 21, 1970, in northern Mexico to Mauro and Guadalupe Diaz, had a life defined and influenced by the outdoors. He grew up as a Boy Scout, cyclist, Little Leaguer, and overall athlete.
oilcity.news
Casper Police Department announces new public information officer
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
oilcity.news
Pet deceased, family displaced by Friday night fire; cause deemed accidental
CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that displaced a family on Friday night is believed to have been caused by overloaded electrical extension cords, according to a release by Casper Fire-EMS on Monday. “Unfortunately, a family pet succumbed to the fire,” the release said. Callers reported a single-family residence...
oilcity.news
Meet Shawn Johnson: Candidate for Natrona County Commissioner
My name is Shawn Johnson, and I am from Casper. I work full-time as a legal assistant while going to law school part-time. I spent 13 years as a Deputy Sheriff in Natrona County, 21 years as an Army Combat Medic, was deployed to combat in 2003, and I served as a Casper City Councilman from 2014 to 2022.
oilcity.news
Lake McKenzie waters restricted as state investigates possible cyanobacterial bloom
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is restricting water access to Lake McKenzie, located off Bryan Stock Trail, due to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s ongoing investigation into a potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water. As a precautionary measure, the water around Lake McKenzie has...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Treasure mining: Andersen serving up wealth from Casper Fire’s 127-year archives for community to share
CASPER, Wyo. — A firefighter who joined the Casper Fire-EMS Department in 2012 — just in time to get to ride on one of the last old lime-green engines then still in active service — is increasingly becoming an expert on the history of fire service in the Oil City.
oilcity.news
As national average gas price rises for 2nd week, Natrona County sees 3-cent decline
CASPER, Wyo. — With the average price for a gallon of gas nationally rising by more than a dime, Natrona County’s average price went the opposite direction, falling 3 cents from last week, according to price tracker GasBuddy. The national average gas price increased for the second consecutive...
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk
If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
Comments / 1