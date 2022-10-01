Read full article on original website
Lima News
DeWine says he wants to make Ohio family-friendly
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday he plans to expand initiatives to better support Ohio parents, months after pledging to expand child and family programs as the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade paved the way for Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban to take effect.
The Spectrum: Ohio’s governor, senate races heat up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Five weeks out from Election Day, the campaigns are in high gear. The polls look grim for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley, but she says don’t count her out because Gov. Mike DeWine will pay for his extremism at the polls. “He likes to call himself […]
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally
So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
spectrumnews1.com
Incumbent DeWine leads gubernatorial race over former mayor, poll shows
OHIO — With just six weeks until the election, Ohioans are deciding who will get their vote in November. But when it comes to the governor’s race, many have already made up their minds. What You Need To Know. Governor DeWine leads Nan Whaley by over 20 percentage...
dayton247now.com
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
ccsoh.us
History Made (Again): Marion-Franklin Graduate Sworn in as City of Columbus Firefighter
September 29, 2022 -- As the commencement ceremony begins for the 114th Columbus Division of Fire (CDF) recruitment class, fire cadets enter the Maurice Gates Memorial Gymnasium in perfect formation. Cadet Aaliyah Reed stands at attention, awaiting the next directive. Upon command, Reed proudly raises her right hand, preparing to...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine dodges pitfalls as polls show he is favored for reelection
COLUMBUS, Ohio—On paper, Gov. Mike DeWine has a number of potential vulnerabilities for Democratic rival Nan Whaley to exploit heading into this year’s election for Ohio governor. The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has energized many abortion-rights supporters – particularly women – to vote against...
WSYX ABC6
Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
wyso.org
Ohio Democrats blast Republican Mike DeWine for being 'weak' on policies and special interests
Democrats said the Republicans, who control all of Ohio's elected executive offices, cannot be trusted to do what’s best for Ohioans. Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters said Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has shown he is “weak” and beholden to special interest groups that drive much of the state's policy.
Nov. 8 election: How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
On the ballot Nov. 8 is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Disabled veterans in Ohio would get tax break under proposed bill
A proposed bill in the Ohio House would exempt disabled veterans and their surviving spouses from needing to pay property taxes.
Memorial bike ride held for fallen Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial bike ride event was held in honor of fallen Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday. According to the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival, the ride is being held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post No. 286 at 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle from […]
We have a huge gender divide in Ohio voters for the senate race: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The gender gap is playing a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace Sen. Rob Portman, with women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race. We’re talking about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election on Today in...
Details of new Kroger contract sent to central Ohio union members
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeast Ohio Kroger workers has sent details of a new contract offer being put to a vote next week, documents obtained by NBC4 show. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 wrote in a public press release that it “will continue to meet […]
Veteran Ohio Secretary of State tackles Majewski’s alleged military misrepresentations
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski still hasn’t provided definitive evidence he is an Afghanistan combat […] The post Veteran Ohio Secretary of State tackles Majewski’s alleged military misrepresentations appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Doug Evans ordered to pay $550,000 for illegally dumping waste
AG Dave Yost said Doug Evans, through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses, violated Ohio laws regulating the disposal of solid waste and construction and demolition debris.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
Ohio State makes history; Two women crowned royalty at Homecoming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Lima News
Allen County Farm Park hosts pioneer life demonstrations
LIMA — For one afternoon, life at the Allen County Farm Park on Slabtown Road was more about hand-powered cider presses than handheld cell phones. The park was the site of early-1800s re-enactors Sunday. There were demonstrations on food preservation, food preparation and the use of various herbs. Meat...
