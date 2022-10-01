Read full article on original website
A concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were 'primitive' response that suggests damage to brain's cortex
Chris Nowinski says Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's stiffened hands were a sign of decorticate posturing, a serious sign of brain trauma.
Look: Tua Tagovailoa Releases Statement Following Scary Injury
On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury. Moments ago, he released a statement on this matter. "I want to thank everyone for all their prayers and support since the game last night," Tagovailoa said. "It was difficult to not able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I've receive from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out to me. I'm feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back on the field with my teammates."
Concussion expert says Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the season, reconsider Dolphins' handling of his head injury: 'I would not trust this team anymore'
Tua Tagovailoa is out for the foreseeable future after suffering a scary hit against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa fired over 'several mistakes'
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a game has been fired.
Consultant involved in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check fired by NFLPA
MIAMI — The consultant involved in evaluating Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a concussion check last Sunday has been fired by the NFL Players Association after the union found “multiple mistakes” in the process, the Miami Herald reported. A source said the NFL Players Association exercised...
NFL Scouts Now Waiting on Bryce Young’s Status
Plus the rest of Albert Breer’s notes on Week 5 of the college football season, including prospects at Florida and Iowa.
What we know about the injury to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and what's next
The joint concussion protocol of the NFL and NFL Players Association is facing serious questions Friday, one day after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and was briefly hospitalized during his team's 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter...
Jay Glazer talks NFL and NFLPA changes to the concussion protocol following Tua Tagovailoa's injuries| FOX NFL Sunday
Jay Glazer discussed the NFL and NFLPA's decision to investigate Tua Tagovailoa's concussion protocol evaluation. The independent neurologist was fired after the concussion evaluation last Sunday vs. Bills. He predicted there will be changes coming to the protocols.
