Orange Beach, AL

WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historical Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bird and Conservation Expo held in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - People in Spanish Fort attended the Bird and Conservation Expo at 5 Rivers Delta. The expo was part of the 18th Annual Alabama Coastal Bird Fest’s four-day event. The expo featured activities and exhibits that included a raptor show, touch tanks, face painting and...
SPANISH FORT, AL
Orange Beach, AL
Orange Beach, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Accessories for your home at Barrow Fine Furniture

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether preparing for fall or the holidays, the time to accessorize is now! We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a look at the many goodies you can find around the store. From lamps to artwork, you’ll have to take a trip to Barrow’s to see for yourself.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night. This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center. The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

31 1st responders from Escambia Co., Pensacola & Gulf Breeze PD head for Hurricane Ian relief

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: University of Mobile Leadership Banquet 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From designing shoes to surviving “Survivor: The Australian Outback” to not surviving “The View,” Elisabeth Hasselbeck has learned more about standing up for her convictions in the public eye than she ever thought she would when she applied for a reality TV show on a whim two decades ago.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Fire and Rescue investigating fire at vacant church

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire and Rescue are investigating a fire that occurred just past 8 p.m. at a vacant church. According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire and Rescue, The City of Grace crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke on the second floor of the building. Millhouse said six engines, three ladder […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Clear skies for Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a nice looking start to our day on the Gulf Coast and the weather pattern stays very quiet for us over the next several days. We’re starting off in the upper 50s as of 5am, but we’ll warm up to the mid 80s later this afternoon. Highs will generally stay in the mid 80s this week with morning temps in the mid to upper 50s each day. Even though the weather has been fantastic, we could use some rain. It doesn’t look like any will be in our future anytime soon. In the Tropics, a disturbance in the Atlantic is tracking towards the Caribbean but it’s too soon to know where it could go but we’ll keep watching.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

From hot to hopeful; folks enjoying the weather across Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is here and for the first time in a long while, it actually feels like fall. Many people in the Port City are taking advantage of the gorgeous weather. With temperatures in the low 80s, locals were out and about doing different activities. But one...
MOBILE, AL
getthecoast.com

Parson’s Son BBQ closing in Fort Walton Beach

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Parson’s Son BBQ in Fort Walton Beach announced that they would be closing their doors on Saturday, October 8th. “All good things must come to an end, and so it is with Parson’s Son BBQ,” wrote owner Tom Harwell in a Facebook post.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
utv44.com

Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
FOLEY, AL

