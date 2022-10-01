MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a nice looking start to our day on the Gulf Coast and the weather pattern stays very quiet for us over the next several days. We’re starting off in the upper 50s as of 5am, but we’ll warm up to the mid 80s later this afternoon. Highs will generally stay in the mid 80s this week with morning temps in the mid to upper 50s each day. Even though the weather has been fantastic, we could use some rain. It doesn’t look like any will be in our future anytime soon. In the Tropics, a disturbance in the Atlantic is tracking towards the Caribbean but it’s too soon to know where it could go but we’ll keep watching.

