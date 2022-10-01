Read full article on original website
Remote Workers MeetUp
Headwaters Land Conservancy Sturgeon River Preserve, Gaylord. Go on a short hike (1-2 miles), then meet up around the campfire for s'mores. Bring your own food, drinks & chair.
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Donuts, Pumpkin Patches, and Corn Mazes, Oh My!
Classic fall treats and activities for the whole family. The bittersweet transition from fall to summer has been made a little easier. The Farmers' Almanac has predicted a warmer-than-usual autumn for us northern Michiganders, and with a host of fun fall activities and our beautiful northern Michigan home as a backdrop, we’re excited to spend some time with loved ones outside. Dream up your Jack-O-Lantern designs, prepare your taste buds, and grab your scarf; we have some fall fun coming your way.
Two K Farms' Macoun
This Suttons Bay cidery has just announced its fall release of new ciders, and we were thrilled to see Macoun on the canned list. (That means we can bring more of it home!) While Macoun isn’t new to Two K, it’s not always in cans, and we are firm believers that just one glass at the tasting room isn’t enough. Made from the Macoun apple—called the “East Coast Honeycrisp” and popular in New York—the cider offers a juicy bite, like chomping into an apple fresh off the tree. The 2021 edition is said to have “tropical, honey, and spice undertones,” and it falls in the middle of sweet and dry, appealing to lots of palettes and pairing beautifully with just about any fall dish you’re cooking up. Enjoy a glass, fill a growler, or grab a six pack ($15.99) at 3872 SW Bay Shore Dr. in Suttons Bay. twokfarms.com.
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Inside The Kitchen at Dam Site Inn in Pellston
“This is our this is what we’re famous for, it’s our pan fried chicken, which we cooked to order,” said the owner of Dam Site Inn, Steven Brinks. The recipe for this chicken has been around for nearly seven decades, and hasn’t changed one bit, as Dam Site Inn is celebrates its 69th season.
Highlands Harvest Festival
Take a scenic chairlift ride to Upper Camelot, where you can take in the beautiful fall colors & views. At the top, there will be activities for everyone; a $5 activity wristband will allow access to all of the events. These include face painting, cookie decorating, toy in a hay stack, burlap sack racing, pumpkin ring toss, & more.
Annual Harvest Festival
For registered campers & their guests only. Decorate your camp site & enjoy a pumpkin decorating contest, costume contest, & kids crafts. 231-625-2522.
The Perfect Pairing
It all starts with the soil and the crops, and whether the result is a collection of award-winning vineyards or a dedicated cohort of sustainable farms and artisanal purveyors, the Old Mission and Leelanau Peninsula wine trails are a particularly fitting venue for fine dining. This is where terroir meets table, to sublime effect. The wineries featured below take food seriously, both as an accompaniment to their vintages and as a nod to local and regional culinary arts.
Book Signing
Leelanau County author & Newbery prize winner Lynne Rae Perkins will sign copies of her new children’s book, "Violet & Jobie in the Wild" for bookstore customers. This is a middle-grade chapter book with illustrations by the author.
The Fall Groove
Oct. 1-2 Fans of the blues will want to grab a ticket to Larry McCray, who brings his band and selections from his 2021 release Blues Without You to the Dennos Museum Center’s music series on Saturday, Oct. 1. Go early and explore the fabulous galleries with doors open at 7pm and the show kicking off at 8pm. For tickets and info: dennosmuseum.org.
Retired Dennos Leader Honored
Congratulations are in order for Traverse City legend Eugene Jenneman, who was recently announced as one of the four recipients for this year’s University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Alumni Association awards. Jenneman is best known in northern Michigan as the founding executive director and longtime leader of the Dennos Museum Center. Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) hired Jenneman in 1988 to pilot the museum’s early years, and he worked closely with architect Bob Holdeman to design the Dennos Museum Center and oversee its construction. When the museum opened in 1991, Jenneman stayed on as executive director, ultimately leading the Dennos until he retired in 2019. Current Dennos Executive Director Craig Hadley is just the second executive director in museum history. A 1971 alumnus of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a degree in physical sciences, Jenneman also started a scholarship at the university intended to “provide financial support for a student pursuing an international educational experience.”
Experiments in the City
Lawsuits involving Traverse City’s experimental fish pass project and restrictions on building heights have made their way to the state appeals court. Both involve appeals to decisions made by 13th Circuit Court judge Thomas Power. Power ruled the fish pass amounted to giving away city parkland, which would require a public vote. He also ruled that Proposition 3, which amended the city charter to restrict building heights to no more than 60 feet without a public vote, was valid and not in conflict with state laws regarding zoning. Lawsuits opposed both decisions.
abc12.com
Mackinac Bridge Authority opposes effort to let farm equipment cross
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority has come out against a bill that would allow farmers to drive their equipment across the bridge between Michigan's two peninsulas. Senate Bills 1014 and 1078 would change Michigan's vehicle codes to allow farm equipment on the Mackinac Bridge. Farmers currently...
Michigan man killed in Otsego County motorcycle crash
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash in Northern Michigan. According to the Michigan State Police, Edward Leroy Wilson, 38, of Mancelona was riding a motorcycle on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road in Otsego County at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday.
45-year-old man killed in Benzie County crash
BENZIE COUNTY, MI -- A 45 year-old Interlochen man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash that also sent two other men to the hospital. According to 9&10 News, Charles Culbertson Jr., was traveling westbound on Fewins Road when he failed to stop at the Lake Ann Road intersection around 6:10 p.m.
Mason Co. deputies looking for missing man
The Mason County Sheriff's Office needs your helping finding 69-year-old David Stravinskas who lives in Grand Traverse County, but was last seen near 6th Street and Pere Marquette Highway.
Two Grand Traverse County People Arraigned on Drug Charges After Receiving Drugs in the Mail
Two people from Grand Traverse County have been arraigned on drug charges after being caught mailing illegal substances, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. Charles Payne, 42, and Darlene Darcangelo, 60, were arrested after TNT detectives and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances being mailed to a house in Grand Traverse County in August.
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man killed in motorcycle crash lost control after sharp turn
A 38-year-old man from Mancelona, Michigan, was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. Troopers for the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to the fatal crash around 8:44 p.m. on Thursday on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road, according to MSP in a press release issued Friday. A witness told...
