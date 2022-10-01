This Suttons Bay cidery has just announced its fall release of new ciders, and we were thrilled to see Macoun on the canned list. (That means we can bring more of it home!) While Macoun isn’t new to Two K, it’s not always in cans, and we are firm believers that just one glass at the tasting room isn’t enough. Made from the Macoun apple—called the “East Coast Honeycrisp” and popular in New York—the cider offers a juicy bite, like chomping into an apple fresh off the tree. The 2021 edition is said to have “tropical, honey, and spice undertones,” and it falls in the middle of sweet and dry, appealing to lots of palettes and pairing beautifully with just about any fall dish you’re cooking up. Enjoy a glass, fill a growler, or grab a six pack ($15.99) at 3872 SW Bay Shore Dr. in Suttons Bay. twokfarms.com.

SUTTONS BAY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO