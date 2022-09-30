Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmy Carter Sets New Record for Longest-Living President as He Turns 98 Years Old
President Carter, who left the White House more than four decades ago, has held the record of oldest living president since Bush Sr.'s death at the age of 94 On his 98th birthday, Jimmy Carter has once again set a new record as the longest-living United States president. He's held the title since March of 2019, months after the previous title holder — President George H.W. Bush — died at the age of 94. RELATED: On Jimmy Carter's 98th Birthday, His Charity — and Grandson — Honor Former President's...
Jimmy Carter: His Life in Pictures
Born on Oct. 1, 1924, in rural Plains, Georgia, to deeply religious Baptist parents, young Jimmy began working at his father's peanut store at age 10. Though the Deep South was racially segregated, he maintained friendships with Black classmates, which he said helped shape his liberal thinking. In 1943, Carter...
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
RELATED PEOPLE
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
Happy birthday, Mr. President: Greetings fill social media for Jimmy Carter
Former President Jimmy Carter planned a simple 98th birthday celebration with family, friends and the Atlanta Braves. Bu...
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball
Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, will celebrate his 98th birthday Saturday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three in 10 Americans Believe U.S. Will Be Invaded Within 10 Years: Poll
Respondents who identified as Republican voters were more pessimistic about America's future than their Democratic counterparts.
Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd
Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
Donald Trump is worth billions — here's how the former president has spent his cash
The 45th president is worth $3 billion, according to Forbes, and is the only billionaire to enter the White House. Take a look at his property empire.
One of Trump's Biggest Supporters Wants the Washington Monument Taken Down
One of Donald Trump's top supporters says he wants the Washington Monument removed from the National Mall the way ISIS terrorists destroyed temples of religious idols, contradicting Trump's claims that the political left are the ones who seek to remove monuments. After a vandal defaced U.S. President George Washington's eponymous...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jimmy Carter: What you may not know about the former president and humanitarian
Former President Jimmy Carter, who turned 98 on Saturday, served as the 39th president of the United States, from 1977 to 1981, but before that, he was the 76th governor of Georgia and a member of the Georgia State Senate. Although he’s had a lengthy career in politics, Carter has...
Photos: Jimmy Carter through the years
Jimmy Carter through the years Jimmy(James Earl) Carter as Ensign, USN, circa World War II. (Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images) ( /Getty Images)
Peace bell rings to honor president Jimmy Carter’s 98th birthday
“The magnificent bell once again delivers beautiful sound in all directions, the wondrous resonance returns to the ultimate realm of peace.” — From a prayer to dedicate the Japanese peace bell tower. Former president Jimmy Carter celebrated his 98th birthday today, Oct. 1, and received the gift of an ancient, Japanese peace bell ringing for […] The post Peace bell rings to honor president Jimmy Carter’s 98th birthday appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Longtime CBS White House correspondent Bill Plante dies at 84
William “Bill” Plante, who served as a White House correspondent with CBS and worked with the news outlet for more than half a century, died at the age of 84, CBS reported.The award-winning CBS correspondent, who continued to live in Washington DC after retiring from the news outlet in 2016, died from respiratory failure on Wednesday, his family said.The wide-ranging career of Mr Plante began in 1964, and throughout the next five decades he would go on to serve four tours in Vietnam, report on the fall of Saigon and Cambodia, cover all the presidential elections spanning between 1968 to...
The 12 US Presidents Who Were Generals
History is full of examples of generals who became the leaders of nations. Simón Bolívar, called The Liberator, led successful campaigns against Spanish rule in what would become Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, and Bolivia, before becoming their overall president. Napoleon Bonaparte became emperor of France after subjugating most of Europe. Germany turned to aging […]
Washington Examiner
Obama returns to White House, where he's upstaged Biden before
Former President Barack Obama is stepping back into the political spotlight before November's midterm elections with a message to voters about the importance of protecting democracy. But although Obama's message conforms with President Joe Biden's own renewed warnings, he risks casting a shadow over his onetime second-in-command just as the...
Twitter roasts Biden White House for suggesting 'conversation' on renaming Atlanta Braves: 'Out of touch'
Twitter roasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for suggesting that conservations about rebranding the Atlanta Braves are "important" to have. "We believe that it's important to have this conversation, and Native American and indigenous voices, they should be at the center of this conversation," Jean-Pierre told Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs during Monday's White House press briefing.
Trump White House Was Texting With Operative About Plot to Seize Voting Machines
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was kept informed of efforts to seize voting machines and other schemes to overturn the 2020 election by Trump allies in contested states, according to a trove of text messages obtained by CNN. In a text exchange from Dec. 23, 2020, mere...
Comments / 0