ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

All-LGBTQ+ cast to perform ‘Rent’ this weekend in Janesville

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaPIC_0iHQzBJ800

JANESVILLE, Wis. — DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit and the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee are partnering to present the musical Rent this weekend at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.

The performances will feature an exclusively LGBTQ+ cast.

The musical is about young adults falling in love, finding their voices and living for today.

LGBTQ+ advocate Stephanie Hormig said the show lends itself well to being performed by an all-LGBTQ+ cast.

“I knew that we had an amazing LGBTQ+ community but also a LGBTQ+ community of adults that enjoy different elements of theater,” Hormig said. “Whether it’s building or sound or lights or acting or singing, I knew that we could fit everybody in somewhere.”

Performances will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For tickets and to learn more, click here.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Beloit, WI
City
Janesville, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Janesville, WI
Entertainment
Janesville, WI
Society
Rock County, WI
Society
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gala celebrates work of Operation Fresh Start

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people attended a gala Thursday to celebrate the work of Operation Fresh Start. The Build Your Future Gala featured inspiring stories from those who have made significant positive changes in their lives. The organization helps people ages 16-24 become self-sufficient. “These are young people...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Inclusive Fall Festival gives all kids a chance to play

MADISON, Wis. — Non-verbal children got a chance to play games, paint and enjoy fall snacks Saturday while forming friendships with kids who are just like them. The second-annual Inclusive Fall Festival, put on by Variety of Wisconsin and Aspire Therapy, focused on creating a space for children who use Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC), which uses gestures, vocalizations and signs.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Vegan Fest showcases passion for vegan food, animal rights

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Vegan Fest made its return Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The free community festival celebrates the vegan lifestyle with food vendors, exhibits, speakers and live music. “We’re celebrating compassionate living and exposing more people to vegan foods, vegan ideas, vegan vendors, and non-profits that help non-human animals,” said Sara Andrews, one of...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Domestic Violence#Racism#Rewritten
nbc15.com

Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville

Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

HealthNet of Rock County opening new facility in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — After six months of construction, a new healthcare center is set to open Monday in Janesville to help underserved residents in Rock County. HealthNet of Rock County’s new 12,500-square-foot facility at 113 S. Franklin St. will allow it to double its medical services and triple its dental services while also adding behavioral health services. CEO Ian Hedges...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack

MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Recapping September in the 608

We made quite a few memories and met some amazing people in September across the 608. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Every weekday on News 3 Now...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October

Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
LOVES PARK, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Nonprofits focusing on literacy, education get $100K grants from Ascendium

MADISON, Wis. — Nonprofit education philanthropy group Ascendium has awarded $100,000 each to two Madison nonprofits focused on literacy and education. The awards went to Literacy Network, which helps adults with reading and language skills, and Operation Fresh Start, which helps people ages 16-24 become self-sufficient by helping them finish school and find jobs. RELATED: Gala celebrates work of Operation...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents left without a home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames. The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy