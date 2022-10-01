All-LGBTQ+ cast to perform ‘Rent’ this weekend in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit and the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee are partnering to present the musical Rent this weekend at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.

The performances will feature an exclusively LGBTQ+ cast.

The musical is about young adults falling in love, finding their voices and living for today.

LGBTQ+ advocate Stephanie Hormig said the show lends itself well to being performed by an all-LGBTQ+ cast.

“I knew that we had an amazing LGBTQ+ community but also a LGBTQ+ community of adults that enjoy different elements of theater,” Hormig said. “Whether it’s building or sound or lights or acting or singing, I knew that we could fit everybody in somewhere.”

Performances will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For tickets and to learn more, click here.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.