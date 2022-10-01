ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Sanderson Farms Championship 2022: Third round tee times, pairings in PGA Tour tournament

By Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3WDw_0iHQz56100

Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied at 10-under thru 36 holes in the Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour tournament in Jackson.

Detry and Hughes will be the final pairing off No. 1 tee at 2:10 p.m. Saturday for the third round.

Here are the tee times for the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson:

IN THE HUNT FOR WIN NO. 1:Hattiesburg's Davis Riley in the mix at Sanderson Farms. Why a win 'would mean the world'

LOOKING FOR LIVE SCORES?Check out Golfweek's live PGA Tour leaderboard

Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 Third round tee times

All on No. 1 tee; All times Central

7:30 a.m. — Nick Watney, Brandon Matthews

7:40 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Aaron Rai

7:50 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Seamus Power

8 a.m. — Paul Haley II, Davis Thompson

8:10 a.m. — Carson Young, Dylan Wu

8:20 a.m. — Will Gordon, Austin Eckroat

8:30 a.m. — John Huh, Joseph Bramlett

8:40 a.m. — Justin Lower, Brian Stuard

8:50 a.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Peter Malnati

9:05 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Lee Hodges

9:15 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Matthew NeSmith

9:25 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, C.T. Pan

9:35 a.m. — Robby Shelton, Hayden Buckley

9:45 a.m. — Zecheng Dou, Tano Goya

9:55 a.m. — Luke List, Chris Stroud

10:05 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Sam Ryder

10:15 a.m. — Alejandro Tosti, Scott Piercy

10:30 a.m. — S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu

10:40 a.m. — Adam Long, Greyson Sigg

10:50 a.m. — Cody Gribble, Dylan Frittelli

11 a.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Michael Gligic

11:10 a.m. — MJ Daffue, Ben Taylor

11:20 a.m. — Nate Lashley, Henrik Norlander

11:30 a.m. — Callum Tarren, Austin Smotherman

11:40 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Kevin Roy

11:55 a.m. — Vince Whaley, Joel Dahmen

12:05 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Andrew Putnam

12:15 p.m. — Ryan Armour, Erik Barnes

12:25 p.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William McGirt

12:35 p.m. — Adam Svensson, Sam Burns

12:45 p.m. — Dean Burmester, Russell Knox

12:55 p.m. — Kyle Westmoreland, Ben Griffin

1:05 p.m. — Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor

1:20 p.m. — Trevor Cone, Brandon Wu

1:30 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

1:40 p.m. — Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

1:50 p.m. — Garrick Higgo, Scott Stallings

2 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Mark Hubbard

2:10 p.m. — Thomas Detry, Mackenzie Hughes

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

Call it the opposite of the regression to the mean. Should Mark Hubbard pull out the win on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 33-year-old Colorado native would rekindle a historic (and unusual) trend. Thirteen times previously, the champion at the Jackson, Miss., event has made it his first career win on the PGA Tour, including six straight years from 2014 to 2019 (Sergio Garcia in 2020 and Sam Burns in 2021 being the recent outliers).
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Move over, Augusta National. Here's why greens at Sanderson Farms Championship are arguably the best on PGA Tour

JACKSON, Miss. – The first time Brandon Wu went to The Country Club of Jackson last year, he was scared of the greens. When he arrived at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he’d heard plenty about the putting surfaces. How fast they were. How punishing they could be if you were in the wrong spot. Making only his second start as a PGA Tour member, Wu was intimidated.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup snubs Ryan Fox, Mac Hughes rise in OWGR after wins

Ryan Fox and Mackenzie Hughes each narrowly missed trips to Quail Hollow two weeks ago for the Presidents Cup. If there was a short list of notable omissions for International captain Trevor Immelman’s squad, both players would surely be on it. But on Sunday, neither player looked like much...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keegan Bradley goes low, Mark Hubbard in position for first win among five takeaways from third round of Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. – Don’t blink, you’ll miss another birdie. Moving day lived up to its mantra on Saturday at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. From the opening tee shot to the final cup rattling in the hole, there were plenty of birdies in the third round, leading to numerous players making big moves up the leaderboard. The scoring average has dropped every day through the first three rounds.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Moore
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka on second playoff hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship, earn second PGA Tour win

Mackenzie Hughes had plenty of motivation coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last week, he sat at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the Presidents Cup was going on at Quail Hollow Club across town. Hughes, the 31-year-old Canadian, didn’t make the International team, so he was forced to watch from home. He wanted to make sure he did whatever he could to make the team when the competition returns to Montreal in 2024.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory

One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
THE COLONY, TX
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull

Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sahith Theegala, Gary Woodland, Harris English among notables to miss cut at 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. – It’s time for the weekend. The first two rounds of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson are complete. It’s the second event of the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season. Scores were lower during the second round, as numerous players climbed up the leaderboard to put themselves in position ahead of moving day.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Burns' power line encounter, Mackenzie Hughes' low round among five takeaways from second round of 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. – If the first two days were any indication, fans are in for a treat come the weekend at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship. Friday’s second-round action from The Country Club of Jackson was filled with tons of low scores. Players are positioning themselves for a run at the trophy in the second PGA Tour event of the 2022-23 season. Emiliano Grillo shot 7-under, and one of his best shots of the day came after he threw his club.
JACKSON, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy