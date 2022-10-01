Sanderson Farms Championship 2022: Third round tee times, pairings in PGA Tour tournament
Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied at 10-under thru 36 holes in the Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour tournament in Jackson.
Detry and Hughes will be the final pairing off No. 1 tee at 2:10 p.m. Saturday for the third round.
Here are the tee times for the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson:
Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 Third round tee times
All on No. 1 tee; All times Central
7:30 a.m. — Nick Watney, Brandon Matthews
7:40 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Aaron Rai
7:50 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Seamus Power
8 a.m. — Paul Haley II, Davis Thompson
8:10 a.m. — Carson Young, Dylan Wu
8:20 a.m. — Will Gordon, Austin Eckroat
8:30 a.m. — John Huh, Joseph Bramlett
8:40 a.m. — Justin Lower, Brian Stuard
8:50 a.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Peter Malnati
9:05 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Lee Hodges
9:15 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Matthew NeSmith
9:25 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, C.T. Pan
9:35 a.m. — Robby Shelton, Hayden Buckley
9:45 a.m. — Zecheng Dou, Tano Goya
9:55 a.m. — Luke List, Chris Stroud
10:05 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Sam Ryder
10:15 a.m. — Alejandro Tosti, Scott Piercy
10:30 a.m. — S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu
10:40 a.m. — Adam Long, Greyson Sigg
10:50 a.m. — Cody Gribble, Dylan Frittelli
11 a.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Michael Gligic
11:10 a.m. — MJ Daffue, Ben Taylor
11:20 a.m. — Nate Lashley, Henrik Norlander
11:30 a.m. — Callum Tarren, Austin Smotherman
11:40 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Kevin Roy
11:55 a.m. — Vince Whaley, Joel Dahmen
12:05 p.m. — Denny McCarthy, Andrew Putnam
12:15 p.m. — Ryan Armour, Erik Barnes
12:25 p.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William McGirt
12:35 p.m. — Adam Svensson, Sam Burns
12:45 p.m. — Dean Burmester, Russell Knox
12:55 p.m. — Kyle Westmoreland, Ben Griffin
1:05 p.m. — Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor
1:20 p.m. — Trevor Cone, Brandon Wu
1:30 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo
1:40 p.m. — Davis Riley, Nick Hardy
1:50 p.m. — Garrick Higgo, Scott Stallings
2 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Mark Hubbard
2:10 p.m. — Thomas Detry, Mackenzie Hughes
