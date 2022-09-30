ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matlacha, FL

Bert’s Bar & Grill, other Matlacha icons, demolished by Hurricane Ian

By Hannah Morse, Fort Myers News-Press
 2 days ago
It was only by boat that Jay Johnson could reach the restaurant that has been in his family’s possession for that past two decades.

And when he reached the waters of Matlacha Pass, Bert’s Bar & Grill was nowhere to be found . Hurricane Ian had smashed to pieces the landmark in the Old Florida fishing village, leaving behind only its iconic colorfully painted pilings. Next door, his father’s home was badly damaged.

A stream of expletives followed, stunned by disbelief.

“I had been told that Matlacha was pretty beat up and I had people that stopped by and said that Bert’s was gone. I didn’t know how bad until you get there,” Johnson said Friday morning. “It had been in our family for 23 years, and it’s just gone.”

The storm’s unforgiving winds took with it the beloved charm and history of the Old Florida fishing village. Bert’s started as a candy store; then a hotel; visited on the weekends by Page Field trainees during World War II; and finally a bar.

Among the ruins in Ian’s wake on Matlacha were the Bridgewater Inn and the sign that welcomes visitors “Island Time Begins Here,” said Mike Hannon, president of the Matlacha Civic Association, who called Bert’s destruction “a historical tragedy.”

Hannon was out of town on business when Ian hit, but heard from friends that his home was hit with a three-foot storm surge. But lacking real-time information about the state of the island, of neighbors and property, "it's frustrating not knowing." Still, Hannon was focused on how they could begin recovery.

Losing sites like these, Hannon said, "means a period of sadness and reflection and melancholy for what we’ve lost of the past. It also means we are restless to return like we did after Charley, to rebuild and restore, and we recognize we have a bigger task ahead of this and that is to bring back the Old Florida of Malatcha.”

Bubba’s Roadhouse & Saloon remained standing

While Bert’s will live on in his memory, Johnson’s restaurant Bubba’s Roadhouse & Saloon remained standing. The back wall had been knocked out, and part of the roof had been ripped off, exposing the storage room to the elements with plywood and insulation dangling from the ceiling. But inside the bar, although dark, with dollar bills stapled above the bar and a dusty deer head still mounted on the wall, it looked almost as though it could reopen for business the next day.

But there’s still work to be done for the power to be restored and to clean up the restaurant property, as debris was strewn under an awning and the parking lot was blanketed in downed trees. He gave his neighbor 100 pounds of meat, as to not let it go to waste, and threw in a bottle of Jack Daniel’s. ("He almost kissed me," Johnson said.)

To turn the lights back on at Bubba’s, and hopefully to rebuild Bert’s, Johnson said “it’s going to be a while before we get out of this.”

“We’ve lost a part of history, but now we have the opportunity to build the next history. We get to put our fingerprints on what hopefully becomes another historic building that lasts 100 years and becomes the heart and heartbeat of the community,” Johnson said. “That’s what Bert’s really was.”

Hannah Morse covers consumer issues for The Palm Beach Post. Drop a line at hmorse@pbpost.com, call 561-820-4833 or follow her on Twitter @mannahhorse.

