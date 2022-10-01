ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia, Jefferson City officials prefer resources over arrests when it comes to homelessness

By Hannah Falcon
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26A8V6_0iHQysiO00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Starting in January, those who sleep on the streets could face legal consequences if found on state land in Missouri.

A new Missouri law will make it a misdemeanor to sleep on state land, such as under a highway or in a state park. The law goes into effect in January 2023. Political subdivisions, which can be cities or counties, have to enforce the law or they may lose access to state funds for homeless shelters.

There are two lawsuits challenging the new law, claiming it violates the single-subject rule, as it was tacked onto a bill about political subdivisions.

Steve Hollis -- of Columbia Boone County Public Health and Human services -- said the city is unsure what the law changes for Columbia. He said Columba is waiting on guidance about the law, and the city doesn't receive state funding for its homeless programs. Most of the funding going into Columbia for homeless programs is from the federal government.

"We already had a sleeping ban on the books in Columbia," Hollis said

Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde said part of the law allows political subdivisions to redirect those found sleeping in prohibited areas to resources such as Project Homeless Connect and an emergency overnight shelter in Jefferson City opening this January.

Project Homeless Connect held a free resource fair in Jefferson City on Friday. The event provided access to things like dental, vision and non-driver's license IDs for people who live on the streets.

"Ultimately that would be my preference is that we find homeless people help to make them un-homeless and not throw them in jail for being homeless," Wilde said.

Karen Taylor, co-chair of Project Homeless Connect, said the new law is short-sighted.

"I understand their intention on a certain level, but it seems to tie the hands of those who are trying to assist those who are unsheltered," Taylor said.

The post Columbia, Jefferson City officials prefer resources over arrests when it comes to homelessness appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 6

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Task Force 1 to move to Ft. Myers to help with search and rescue efforts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County-based Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) will deploy to southwest Florida Monday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. A spokesman for the task force said MO-TF1 arrived in Orlando on Sunday around 3 a.m. Task force members plan to move to the Ft. Myers area to help with search The post Missouri Task Force 1 to move to Ft. Myers to help with search and rescue efforts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one injured in central Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police told ABC 17 on Sunday no one was hurt in a central Columbia shooting. Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around 8:45 p.m. and saw at least The post No one injured in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

State treasurer’s office to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Treasurer's Office plans to give Missourians a chance to purchase some interesting items in Columbia this week. Officials will hold an unclaimed property auction at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center at 3200 Vandiver Dr. The auction is scheduled to start Monday and Tuesday at 9 a.m. each day. The post State treasurer’s office to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Two hurt in JCMO fire

One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Jefferson City, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
939theeagle.com

Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster

ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
LAKE OZARK, MO
krcgtv.com

Man in custody following assault in Pettis County

Pettis County — A man accused of assaulting an elderly man leaving him with serious injuries is in custody. Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders said in a post on Facebook Jason James along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, were both taken into custody just outside Bolivar, Missouri Friday afternoon.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Columba
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY — A Stover, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Saturday night. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened when Scott...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Boone County teen reported missing

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri special task force starts assessment in Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) After driving 18 hours, a Missouri Task Force One specialty team began its assessment in Cape Coral, Florida. The team deployed Tuesday and Gale Blomenkamp -- Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief -- said they should be there 10 days or fewer. The team consists of one team leader, two small The post Missouri special task force starts assessment in Florida appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
CLARENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelters#City Police#Lawsuits#Project Homeless Connect
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust

A Columbia man was charged Friday in federal court with distributing fentanyl after investigators learned a package containing drugs was going to be delivered to his home. The post Columbia man arrested in fentanyl bust appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some people who work in downtown Columbia are in favor of the Voluntary Action Center and Columbia Housing Authority's proposed homeless shelter. "We've been down here for 14 years," said Melody Beach, who owns The Beach Salon. "In the last probably three to four years we've seen an increase in the homeless The post Homeless Opportunity Campus viewed favorably by downtown Columbia workers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

Missouri at 15-year high of fatal and serious crashes

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT said crashes and fatalities are at an all-time high across the state. Road and safety leaders are now urging drivers and lawmakers to make major changes. MoDOT’s lead engineer Nicole Hood said Missouri hit its highest amount of fatal and serious crashes in more than 15 years. MoDOT said many of […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy