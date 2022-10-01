ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

flaglerlive.com

Flagler’s Ian Tally: 132 Homes With at Least 20% Damage, FEMA Aid Coming, So Are More Floodwaters

A final tally of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on Flagler County reveals limited property damage impact either from wind or floodwaters despite rainfalls totaling 15 inches in places. Flagler County is qualifying for three levels of aid from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, including aid to individuals. “They’re not exact...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach

All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Catastrophic Loss: Dunes All But Gone Along Flagler’s 18-Mile Shore, Leaving A1A and Properties Dangerously Exposed

Along Flagler County’s 18 miles of shorelines, the dunes are all but gone. Inland, Flagler County and its cities fared relatively very well compared to feared flooding and other damage from Hurricane Ian, and especially compared to the devastation and loss of life counties in its path suffered. Twenty-seven people were killed as a direct result of the storm in the state at last count, none in Flagler, where the storm’s effects were limited to 14 to 20 inches of rain and tropical storm-force winds. Roughly 100 homes were flooded in Flagler Beach, a quarter the number during Hurricane Irma.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
flaglerlive.com

85% of Flagler Customers Get Their Power Back as FPL Stages at Airport

FPL staged scores of linemen at the Flagler Executive Airport and by Saturday afternoon had restored power to 46,730 customers – 85% of those in the county affected by Ian. “Flagler Executive Airport is staging site for FPL and their resources to restore power to our community. The Airport has grown to a super site as the Daytona Beach Speedway parking area was under water and they could not send trucks and personnel there,” said Airport Director Roy Sieger. “We now have sleeping quarters for more than 1,000 people, a dining facility, shower, and laundry facilities.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Creekside Festival Moves to Florida Agricultural Museum October 8-9

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (October 2, 2022) Hurricane Ian might’ve tried to stop one of Flagler County‘s biggest charity events of the year, but it will not stop the 17th Annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival scheduled for October 8-9th. Princess Place Preserve suffered some damage and flooding however,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Saturday morning update: Cleanup hampered by power outages

While much of the cleanup has begun in Volusia County following Hurricane Ian, efforts are hampered by continued widespread power outages. Florida Power & Light was reporting 78,790 customers were still without power in Volusia while 99,620 customers had been restored out of an initial 178,410. FPL has 191,950 customers in the county.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Palm Coast, Ormond Beach officials ask locals to minimize water use as crews assess storm damage

Officials in Palm Coast, Ormond Beach and other area cities are asking locals to conserve water to avoid straining the cities' utility systems as floodwaters recede. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents,...
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia officials urge locals to aid each other during recovery, apply to FEMA for storm expenses

Volusia County officials are urging residents to assist each other with storm recovery and to apply for FEMA assistance for Hurricane Ian-related expenses. Looking for information on recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. To apply...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County Ian Countywide Update as of 5 p.m. September 29

September 29, 2022 – Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. “Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas and I have toured Flagler and had a firsthand look at damage we have suffered,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “It’s devastating for us all. Rest assured that we have all hands-on deck to keep residents safe. Unfortunately, there is little we can do to stop Mother Nature. We are all holding our collective breath.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

