News4Jax.com
Flagler County residents still feeling effects of Ian in the form of drinking water issues
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Bunnell in Flagler County on Sunday are still being asked to use essential water only. Rain waters from Ian continue to impact the water treatment plant there. Hurricane Ian turned into a tropical storm once it reached the county and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the effects could have been worse.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Monday Morning Update: Latest storm update for Volusia County; FEMA aid available
St. Johns River flooding was causing serious problems for West Volusia Sunday. Volusia County Government is providing free, pre-filled sandbags at the Osteen Civic Center, 165 New Smyrna Blvd. Residents should be prepared to load the bags. For Osteen residents, the Salvation Army will serve box lunches at the civic...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler’s Ian Tally: 132 Homes With at Least 20% Damage, FEMA Aid Coming, So Are More Floodwaters
A final tally of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on Flagler County reveals limited property damage impact either from wind or floodwaters despite rainfalls totaling 15 inches in places. Flagler County is qualifying for three levels of aid from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, including aid to individuals. “They’re not exact...
click orlando
Rising water closes all lanes of SR-46 at St. Johns River near Brevard-Seminole line
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure of State Road 46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County. The closure affects all lanes of State Road 46 at the river in Brevard County near the Seminole County line, according to the FDOT.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach
All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
flaglerlive.com
Catastrophic Loss: Dunes All But Gone Along Flagler’s 18-Mile Shore, Leaving A1A and Properties Dangerously Exposed
Along Flagler County’s 18 miles of shorelines, the dunes are all but gone. Inland, Flagler County and its cities fared relatively very well compared to feared flooding and other damage from Hurricane Ian, and especially compared to the devastation and loss of life counties in its path suffered. Twenty-seven people were killed as a direct result of the storm in the state at last count, none in Flagler, where the storm’s effects were limited to 14 to 20 inches of rain and tropical storm-force winds. Roughly 100 homes were flooded in Flagler Beach, a quarter the number during Hurricane Irma.
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
Volusia County rebuilds, restores power after widespread damage from Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beaches are experiencing significant erosion, with piers and dunes damaged. Homes and businesses are destroyed and thousands of people are still without power. In Daytona Beach Shores, the damage was widespread, but the recovery is underway. Ian’s powerful storm impacts caused major flooding....
flaglerlive.com
85% of Flagler Customers Get Their Power Back as FPL Stages at Airport
FPL staged scores of linemen at the Flagler Executive Airport and by Saturday afternoon had restored power to 46,730 customers – 85% of those in the county affected by Ian. “Flagler Executive Airport is staging site for FPL and their resources to restore power to our community. The Airport has grown to a super site as the Daytona Beach Speedway parking area was under water and they could not send trucks and personnel there,” said Airport Director Roy Sieger. “We now have sleeping quarters for more than 1,000 people, a dining facility, shower, and laundry facilities.
Here’s when Central Florida schools expect to reopen after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many Central Florida schools released updated information about when students will return to the classroom. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida school districts and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. We put together the following county-by-county list.
WESH
Police: 2 utility workers injured in Volusia County while working to restore power
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach utility worker was critically injured Sunday while working to restore power in the Venetian Bay area. Another power company employee was also hurt. According to police, the two were in the area of North Airport Road and Casello Drive, working on...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Creekside Festival Moves to Florida Agricultural Museum October 8-9
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (October 2, 2022) Hurricane Ian might’ve tried to stop one of Flagler County‘s biggest charity events of the year, but it will not stop the 17th Annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival scheduled for October 8-9th. Princess Place Preserve suffered some damage and flooding however,...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Saturday morning update: Cleanup hampered by power outages
While much of the cleanup has begun in Volusia County following Hurricane Ian, efforts are hampered by continued widespread power outages. Florida Power & Light was reporting 78,790 customers were still without power in Volusia while 99,620 customers had been restored out of an initial 178,410. FPL has 191,950 customers in the county.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Palm Coast, Ormond Beach officials ask locals to minimize water use as crews assess storm damage
Officials in Palm Coast, Ormond Beach and other area cities are asking locals to conserve water to avoid straining the cities' utility systems as floodwaters recede. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents,...
flaglernewsweekly.com
GratitudeAmerica Seeking Volunteers to Help Whispering Meadows Ranch in Flagler County
Seeking Volunteers: Those of you who have attended one of our programs in Marineland, FL may remember the Dee Family and their ranch, Whispering Meadows, where they kindly and lovingly host us for equine . Their ranch was hit pretty significantly by Hurricane Ian and they have many downed trees...
Flooding concerns remain for towns along St. Johns River, Welaka sees record high river rise
WELAKA, Fla. — Between Paradise and Carefree Drives in Welaka, Jack Clements is trying to be a good sport about the state of his neighborhood. "When you read the signs, be careful what you wish for. I think they named those during a time of slack hurricanes because they're not carefree now," he told First Coast News.
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis presses FEMA to add east coast counties to Ian disaster declaration
St. Johns, Volusia and Flagler should expect federal help. Flooding besieged St. Augustine as Hurricane Ian churned past, and Friday brought Gov. Ron DeSantis back to Northeast Florida to review the damage, and go to bat for those who suffered losses. DeSantis, who formerly represented the area in Congress, briefed...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia officials urge locals to aid each other during recovery, apply to FEMA for storm expenses
Volusia County officials are urging residents to assist each other with storm recovery and to apply for FEMA assistance for Hurricane Ian-related expenses. Looking for information on recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. To apply...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Ian Countywide Update as of 5 p.m. September 29
September 29, 2022 – Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. “Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas and I have toured Flagler and had a firsthand look at damage we have suffered,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “It’s devastating for us all. Rest assured that we have all hands-on deck to keep residents safe. Unfortunately, there is little we can do to stop Mother Nature. We are all holding our collective breath.”
