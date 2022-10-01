Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
Miami Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa releases statement after frightening head injury
Life couldn’t have been much better for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into the Thursday Night Football matchup against
Tua Tagovailoa Releases Statement On Injury: NFL World Reacts
For the first time since suffering a severe concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals last night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has spoken publicly. Taking to Twitter, Tagovailoa thanked his supporters for their support. He said he was grateful for everything and is feeling much better while focusing on his recovery.
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Vikings safety Lewis Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'
LONDON, UK — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will stay in London to undergo surgery, coach Kevin O'Connell said. Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what...
Report: Neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa injury loses job
An unnamed neurotrauma consultant has been terminated by the NFL Players Association after it found several mistakes made in the process of clearing Tagovailoa against the Baltimore Ravens two weekends ago, according to multiple reports including one by CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. When former Alabama football and current Miami...
Wichita Eagle
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern
What did you like from the Dolphins in the Cinci game? Let’s imagine Tua is our for a few games. What does that do to their season?. Hey Craig, what I liked the run defense, which completely shut down Joe Mixon, I loved the way Raheem Mostert ran the ball, I loved the bomb to Tyreek Hill, I loved the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. Look, this was a game that could have gone either way despite the 12-point margin under really trying circumstances for the Dolphins heading into the game and obviously during the game. From where I sit, as well as Tua has played so far this season, what makes this offense is the combination of the play designs and the speed that produce open receivers. It’s an offense with which Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo both had great results, so let’s just decide that things will fall apart with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup.
Rex Ryan Blows Up on Dolphins Over Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Rex Ryan was angry with the Dolphins for putting Tua Tagovailoa in danger.
4 reasons why Frank Reich will be the first head coach fired this season
We’re getting to the point in the season where what we see on the field is who the team is.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens odds: NFL Week 5 point spread, moneyline, total
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule. The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Ravens are -175 on the...
ESPN
What we know about the injury to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and what's next
The joint concussion protocol of the NFL and NFL Players Association is facing serious questions Friday, one day after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and was briefly hospitalized during his team's 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter...
Robby Washington, Miami Hurricanes 4-star athlete pledge, makes one-handed catch, scores 70-yard touchdown
Miami-Palmetto High School (Florida) star Robby Washington, the nation's No. 6 athlete, has built the reputation as an electric playmaker. Just like his father. Bobby Washington was a 2003 Parade All-American who rushed for 5,695 yards in high school. On Friday, however, Washington's ...
Villages Daily Sun
J.T. Wilcox: Tagovailoa Saga shows NFL needs to re-examine player safety
Football is a violent game. Always has been. And no matter what rules or technology is put in place, it always will be. But before you roll your eyes thinking this will be another call for the pacifism of the sport, I assure you it is not. It is, however,...
Cincy Jungle
DJ Reader claps at Tyreek Hill after Bengals beat Dolphins on Thursday Night Football
Tyreek Hill made it clear that he owed Eli Apple, and while he had 10 receptions for well over 100 yards in the Dolphins' Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, he didn’t get in the end zone nor did his team come out on top. While his...
Tua Tagovailoa's concussion puts NFL protocols under new scrutiny
The recent concussion of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has sparked renewed debate over the league's protocols. Nate Burleson has the latest reaction and speaks to Dr. David Agus about the new scrutiny.
Hurricane Ian nearly erased Miami Central football's practice time. It didn't show Friday.
Nation's No. 4 team squeezed in just 10 minutes of practice ahead of 41-0 rout of North Miami Beach
Miami Heat: Boston’s Blake Griffin signing sees another PF off the table
The Miami Heat have just wrapped up another successful training camp and are now just days away from the start of preseason. Now left with looming decisions to make for their opening night roster, team president, Pat Riley, and the Heat front office’s attention and expectations are fully geared towards winning the 2023 NBA championship.
Yardbarker
Cowherd Reaction to Scary Injury to Tua & Dolphins loss to Bengals
Colin Cowherd reacts to the concerning injury to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and addresses the controversy surrounding the decision to start him in Thursday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also reacts to the game and to the performance by Joe Burrow.
NBC Sports
Taking a closer look at who had final say over whether Tua Tagovailoa should have played on Thursday night
The situation last week in Miami raised plenty of questions regarding organizational dynamics and decision-making. The situation became complicated by the fact that owner Stephen Ross is suspended, through Week Six. Basically, the Dolphins are a ship without a captain. Based on conversations with sources from various teams, the Ross...
Victor Oladipo reveals he doesn’t have any expectations for himself this season: ’It’s about just living in the moment’
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is ready to prove his doubters wrong when the regular season starts. He even said recently that people who have counted him out can “hold that L.”. However, when he was recently asked what his goals are this season, he responded that he does...
