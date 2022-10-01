Read full article on original website
No. 2 Field Hockey Suffers First Setback at No. 3 Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG – The second-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team suffered their first loss of the season as No. 3 Shippensburg defeated the Warriors, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Robb Sports Complex. The Warriors drop to 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in the PSAC East, while the...
Hutchison’s return sparks Easton football in mercy-rule win at P.M. East
There was a plethora of positives to take from the Easton Area High School football team’s performance on Friday night. Not the least of which was the return of senior captain Aidan Hutchison, who hadn’t played since the Red Rovers’ season opener due to injury. With the...
No heroes for Northampton football, just another signature win over Bethlehem Catholic
The Northampton football team didn’t need any standout performances in its Eastern Pennsylvania Conference cross-divisional matchup with Bethlehem Catholic. The Konkrete Kids (6-0) reached the end zone four times Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, with a different player crossing the goal line each time. That balance,...
East Hills 8th-grader bowls first 300 game, 700 series
The first two weeks of the season weren’t what 13-year-old Owen Fink had in mind. His hope was to bump his average from last year’s 175 to 190. He needed a shot in the arm to rejuvenate his game. Refocused, he executed his plan perfectly. The Bethlehem resident...
‘Not a rivalry for us.’ Phillipsburg football’s defense wraps up 10th straight win over Hunterdon Central
Emotions ran high at the end of the Phillipsburg High School football team’s game against Hunterdon Central Friday night. The first of Stateliner junior Cameron Bohal’s two fourth-quarter interceptions was followed by late hits and flags flying. Phillipsburg was assessed the first of four personal fouls called in the closing stages of the contest, with two being called on each team.
Cricket club holds annual event in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — The Northeast PA Cricket Club held the event at the Kingston Recreation Center. All members of the club and their families were invited to play cricket and join in on the fun. There was a bounce house and games for kids, and many different kinds of...
Buddy Walk held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The ARC of Northeastern PA held a Buddy Walk Sunday to celebrate Down syndrome awareness. The walk at Veteran's Memorial Stadium also included games, food, pony rides, live music, and more. Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer was the emcee. The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by...
Remembering WWII tank gunner Clarence Smoyer
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A beloved World War II veteran from Carbon County has died. Clarence Smoyer served as a tank gunner in the Army during the war, eventually earning a bronze star for his actions in the battle of Cologne in Germany. We featured Smoyer in a series of...
Times News
Lehighton WWII hero Smoyer dies at 99
World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer, a Lehighton native whose war stories about the U.S. Army’s 3rd Armored Division, nicknamed the Spearhead Division, were portrayed in a book and movie, died Friday. He was 99. In 1945, he defeated a German Panther tank near the cathedral in Cologne, Germany...
thebrownandwhite.com
Left behind, but forced to move on: Bethlehem schools reconcile pandemic learning losses
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to amend their traditional teaching format, students lost the ability to consistently meet with peers and foster a sense of community. The aftermath of this transitional education period continues to impact students’ ability to learn. Children, including those across the Bethlehem Area School...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
Craft fair for leukemia and lymphoma
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A craft fair in Dickson City raised money for a good cause. Team Mel's family hosted the annual fall craft and vendor fair at the Days Inn in Dickson City. Over 50 vendors will have a variety of items available such as artwork, crystals, jewelry,...
Historical fall festival in Luzerne County
WYOMING, Pa. — The festival at the Swetland Homestead in Wyoming featured crafters who showed their skills in wood carving, wheat weaving, blacksmithing, and much more. There were also demonstrations of soap making and quilting. Organizers say it's a great learning experience for everyone. I mean, it's one thing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Oktoberfest set to kick off in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - October is just a few days away, and Oktoberfest kicks off in Bethlehem Friday! The free event, put on by ArtsQuest, is in its 12th year. There will be different foods and beer to try, plus festivities, games, and contests. Final preparations for Oktoberfest in Bethlehem were...
Surviving Hurricane Ian: Lackawanna County native shares his story
NORTH PORT, Fla. — David Jones is a native of Lackawanna County living in Florida. He survived Hurricane Ian and shared his storm with Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo. The eye of Hurricane Ian came ashore just 30 miles away from Jones' Florida home in North Port. He shared photos of the damage with us.
"Gender identification procedure" puts CB West HS students' safety at risk, teachers say
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Teachers say confusion over a new "gender identification procedure" at Central Bucks West High School puts students' safety at risk and creates an environment of fear. CBS Philadelphia spoke with two teachers about what's at stake."Everything that we've ever been taught as teachers is that it's the kids first," Central Bucks West teacher Rebecca Cartee-Haring said.Cartee-Haring has been teaching at CB West High School for the past 16 years. She says she is one of many teachers concerned about a new "gender identification procedure" announced verbally back on Sept. 8 banning educators from calling...
Team Asher celebrates remission in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — It's been a long journey for Asher Dicton and his family. You may remember Asher; he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2019. Newswatch 16 was there after the community welcomed him home in Kingston after a long stay at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The good news is Asher is now in remission.
PhillyBite
5 Best Diners in Pennsylvania
- There are many excellent vintage diners in Pennsylvania. These diners are usually pre-1980 and have their own backstories, personalities, and local fan bases. These diners are true slices of American history and culture. The best part is that they offer a taste of the local area. The food served at these diners is always fresh and made with local ingredients.
Silent disco planned as part of Scranton Fringe Festival
SCRANTON, Pa. — It will look like a party on Friday night in Scranton, but it won't sound like one unless you're wearing a special set of headphones. "It's a dance party where you're curating your own experience. We provide the headset. There'll be three channels, with totally different playlists playing simultaneously," said Conor Kelly O'Brien, co-founder and executive director of the Scranton Fringe Festival.
Honeybee Harvest at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — A different kind of fall festival took place in Scranton Sunday, and this one was all about bees. The Greenhouse Project hosted the celebration of honeybee and harvest season at Nay Aug Park in the city. The Greenhouse Project is a public charity that educates people...
