Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Just parks: Locals discuss how to make Detroit's outdoor spaces more accessible to people of color
Detroit — Residents met with local activists and experts to discuss how systemic racism impacts people of color's experiences in parks and how to make Michigan's outdoor spaces more accessible, Saturday afternoon at the New Center Park. People of color's attitudes toward the outdoors are shaped by how they're...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit roof and window repair program application now open
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Applications for the second phase of a Detroit home repair program that will fund construction projects for low income and senior households is now open. The $45 million program is meant to help rebuild broken roofs, windows, and other weatherization fixes that can protect tenants from the outside elements. The application opened this weekend and will be available until Oct. 31.
michiganchronicle.com
Exchange Building in Detroit Brings High Rise Condominium to Greektown
The Exchange Building in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood is being built from the top down, and will house residential and commercial spaces. Things are looking up at the 16-story-tower Exchange building, quite literally. The luxury high-rise condominium, located at 338 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit, is being built from the top...
Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
‘It has been a disaster’: Vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza could be demolished
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – John Fields grew up riding his bike on summer days to hang out at the Gault Village Shopping Center, where there was a bustling Ypsilanti-area commercial spot replete with a grocer, drug store and hardware shop. Now nearing 70 years old, he cranes his neck...
Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally to kick off October 1st
Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to host Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., along the Dequindre Cut Greenway.
Hair Wars Detroit 2022 Presented Dazzling Auto-Themed Hairpieces
After a three-year pause, the hair-raising show roared back to the runway with a “Hair Stars & Hot Cars” theme The post Hair Wars Detroit 2022 Presented Dazzling Auto-Themed Hairpieces appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Crain's Detroit Business
$45 million Detroit roof repair fund opens applications Saturday
New home repair applications in the city of Detroit will open Saturday, the second phase of a $45 million program to fix roofs and help with other improvements. The program, which will pay to fix about 2,000 roofs, is expected to fix its first 200 roofs this fall. The first repairs began last week after the Detroit City Council approved $2.9 million this summer for the first set of houses to begin the process. The work is expected to continue through 2024 for round one repairs and go until 2026 for applicants in the second go-round.
michiganchronicle.com
WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side
Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
visitdetroit.com
Check Out These Independent Bookstores in Metro Detroit
If you’re a bookworm, or if you have book lovers in your life, metro Detroit is full of unique independent bookstores that cater to a diverse range of readers. From children’s to rare and used books, from comics to best-sellers, if there’s a book you want to buy, there’s almost certainly a local shop that carries it.
getnews.info
MI. Attorney, Urenia Ricks-Johnson renders selfless services at The New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ Resuscitate Conference
“Michigan Attorney Urenia Ricks-Johnson of Corporate Development Institute”. Local pastor’s wife, author and speaker Natasha Tupper of New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ hosted a women’s conference called the Resuscitate Conference this past weekend. The conference, hosted at the well appointed Watermark Country Club of Grand...
Chef Matt Schellig of Roseville Earns Second in National Chef of the Year Honors
Chef Matt Schellig, an accomplished metro Detroit chef, has another award to add to his list with the Central Regional Championship and second overall for the National Chef of the […] The post Chef Matt Schellig of Roseville Earns Second in National Chef of the Year Honors appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Arab American News
Mayor Hammoud answers questions regarding statement on school and public libraries
DEARBORN — Tensions over calls to remove a number of books in Dearborn Public Schools libraries continued this week, with the city’s mayor chiming in and receiving both praise and anger over his comments. (An interview with Mayor Hammoud appears below.) The school district restricted access to seven...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn
As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit plans to sue Packard Plant owner as demolition begins
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In two years, the Packard Plant will be gone. "The abandoned Packard has been a source of national embarrassment for Detroit for many years. It's been a source of personal pain for the people here," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Thursday as the demolition began. Duggan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
Limited access to public bathrooms
Good morning everyone, TGIF. Access to public restrooms is a problem — especially for people experiencing homelessness. When nature calls, you should be able to use the restroom. But that’s not the case for some who are experiencing homelessness in Detroit. There’s limited access to public bathrooms, and restaurants won’t let people on the street use them unless they first purchase food — with money they don’t have.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72
The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
Larissa Spears: Detroit’s Jill of All Trades
Larissa Spears, one of BLAC’s 2022 Stylemakers, describes herself as a Jill of all trade, both a photographer and a model. The post Larissa Spears: Detroit’s Jill of All Trades appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
