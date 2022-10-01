ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Detroit roof and window repair program application now open

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Applications for the second phase of a Detroit home repair program that will fund construction projects for low income and senior households is now open. The $45 million program is meant to help rebuild broken roofs, windows, and other weatherization fixes that can protect tenants from the outside elements. The application opened this weekend and will be available until Oct. 31.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Exchange Building in Detroit Brings High Rise Condominium to Greektown

The Exchange Building in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood is being built from the top down, and will house residential and commercial spaces. Things are looking up at the 16-story-tower Exchange building, quite literally. The luxury high-rise condominium, located at 338 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit, is being built from the top...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage

Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

$45 million Detroit roof repair fund opens applications Saturday

New home repair applications in the city of Detroit will open Saturday, the second phase of a $45 million program to fix roofs and help with other improvements. The program, which will pay to fix about 2,000 roofs, is expected to fix its first 200 roofs this fall. The first repairs began last week after the Detroit City Council approved $2.9 million this summer for the first set of houses to begin the process. The work is expected to continue through 2024 for round one repairs and go until 2026 for applicants in the second go-round.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side

Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Check Out These Independent Bookstores in Metro Detroit

If you’re a bookworm, or if you have book lovers in your life, metro Detroit is full of unique independent bookstores that cater to a diverse range of readers. From children’s to rare and used books, from comics to best-sellers, if there’s a book you want to buy, there’s almost certainly a local shop that carries it.
DETROIT, MI
getnews.info

MI. Attorney, Urenia Ricks-Johnson renders selfless services at The New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ Resuscitate Conference

“Michigan Attorney Urenia Ricks-Johnson of Corporate Development Institute”. Local pastor’s wife, author and speaker Natasha Tupper of New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ hosted a women’s conference called the Resuscitate Conference this past weekend. The conference, hosted at the well appointed Watermark Country Club of Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn

As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit plans to sue Packard Plant owner as demolition begins

DETROIT (FOX 2) - In two years, the Packard Plant will be gone. "The abandoned Packard has been a source of national embarrassment for Detroit for many years. It's been a source of personal pain for the people here," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Thursday as the demolition began. Duggan...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Limited access to public bathrooms

Good morning everyone, TGIF. Access to public restrooms is a problem — especially for people experiencing homelessness. When nature calls, you should be able to use the restroom. But that’s not the case for some who are experiencing homelessness in Detroit. There’s limited access to public bathrooms, and restaurants won’t let people on the street use them unless they first purchase food — with money they don’t have.
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72

The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

