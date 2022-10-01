Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's North Rosedale Park adds new Massey mural reflecting neighborhood's diversity
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The North Rosedale Park Community House has always been a safe place for people young and old to gather and a locale imbued with a communal sense of pride. It is now getting one more notch in its belt - an art installation by a nationally recognized artist with a love of Detroit.
Detroit News
Just parks: Locals discuss how to make Detroit's outdoor spaces more accessible to people of color
Detroit — Residents met with local activists and experts to discuss how systemic racism impacts people of color's experiences in parks and how to make Michigan's outdoor spaces more accessible, Saturday afternoon at the New Center Park. People of color's attitudes toward the outdoors are shaped by how they're...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit roof and window repair program application now open
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Applications for the second phase of a Detroit home repair program that will fund construction projects for low income and senior households is now open. The $45 million program is meant to help rebuild broken roofs, windows, and other weatherization fixes that can protect tenants from the outside elements. The application opened this weekend and will be available until Oct. 31.
michiganchronicle.com
Exchange Building in Detroit Brings High Rise Condominium to Greektown
The Exchange Building in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood is being built from the top down, and will house residential and commercial spaces. Things are looking up at the 16-story-tower Exchange building, quite literally. The luxury high-rise condominium, located at 338 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit, is being built from the top...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials find body while putting out brush fire in Detroit field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire overnight in a field. The discovery was made around 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street, which is northeast of Oakland Avenue and East McNichols Road. Firefighters said they...
getnews.info
MI. Attorney, Urenia Ricks-Johnson renders selfless services at The New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ Resuscitate Conference
“Michigan Attorney Urenia Ricks-Johnson of Corporate Development Institute”. Local pastor’s wife, author and speaker Natasha Tupper of New Faith Temple Church of God in Christ hosted a women’s conference called the Resuscitate Conference this past weekend. The conference, hosted at the well appointed Watermark Country Club of Grand...
Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally to kick off October 1st
Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to host Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., along the Dequindre Cut Greenway.
Detroit News
Macomb Co. student pushes for gender-neutral homecoming court. District says no
When Shelby Dera of Harrison Township heard that she and her partner, Elma Murselovic, both seniors, were nominated for the L’Anse Creuse High School homecoming court this year, she felt great. "I was in band class and they were all cheering," said Dera, 17. "It was a whole thing....
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan: If you were essential in 2020, you might be in ‘the useless class’ in 2023
When America needed ventilators in the early pandemic, Detroit and the Michigan auto industry were essential. Then-President Donald Trump said Detroit’s quick work in producing ventilators would save American lives. It was a measure of respect not afforded Detroit since World War II, when the Michigan auto industry was...
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
‘It has been a disaster’: Vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza could be demolished
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – John Fields grew up riding his bike on summer days to hang out at the Gault Village Shopping Center, where there was a bustling Ypsilanti-area commercial spot replete with a grocer, drug store and hardware shop. Now nearing 70 years old, he cranes his neck...
Crain's Detroit Business
$45 million Detroit roof repair fund opens applications Saturday
New home repair applications in the city of Detroit will open Saturday, the second phase of a $45 million program to fix roofs and help with other improvements. The program, which will pay to fix about 2,000 roofs, is expected to fix its first 200 roofs this fall. The first repairs began last week after the Detroit City Council approved $2.9 million this summer for the first set of houses to begin the process. The work is expected to continue through 2024 for round one repairs and go until 2026 for applicants in the second go-round.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn
As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
The Oakland Press
Michigan Works! holding online career seminars
Oakland County Michigan Works! will hold online seminars designed to assist employers in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees. Seminars will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept 30 and 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5. The sessions are intended to provide important...
fox2detroit.com
Ramps closing this weekend on I-75 in Oakland County
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The ongoing overhaul of I-75 will enter another phase this weekend with multiple new ramps opening and others closing as the project to revitalize the interstate continues. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Monday that the 7-year project to improve I-75 in Oakland...
Oakland County communities addressing issue of deer overpopulation
Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input on deer.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
2 Died, 3 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. at Conner and Mack. The crash claimed two lives and injured three others. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox2detroit.com
Ex-jeweler selling tickets for new treasure quest, this time in Washtenaw County
FOX 2 - A former jewelry store owner has another treasure hunt scheduled with real riches to be discovered for adventurers in Washtenaw County. Johnny Perri is hosting another "Weekend Warrior style quest" with $5,100 worth of treasure in the ground - and another portion of that total to be redeemed after finding a wood X.
5 great spots for breakfast in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and nothing elevates it quite like an array of hash browns, eggs and sausage. From fluffy pancakes to veggie-packed omelets, Ann Arbor breakfast spots have it all. Here are five great ones to check out.
