kq2.com
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory lifted for St. Joseph area
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for the St. Joseph area. The company said in a statement that water samples have confirmed the water is safe for consumption.
kq2.com
Case of bat rabies confirmed by St. Joseph Health Department
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A case of bat rabies has been confirmed in St. Joseph. According to the St. Joseph Health Department, a bat was submitted for rabies testing that was found in the area of Beck Road and 36th Street. Animal Control & Rescue impounded the bat that bit a...
kq2.com
Fall clean sweep program begins
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday marks the first day of St. Joseph's clean sweep program. The program is used to help St. Joseph residents maintain their property. All yard waste, trash, and appliances will be accepted between Saturday and next Friday. However, toxic or hazardous waste, oil, liquid paint, batteries, or...
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 3 – 9
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 3 – 9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
kq2.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H holding toy drive
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H is holding a toy drive again for the sixth time now. It's in honor of Trooper James Bava, who died in 2015 while on duty. The toy drive is something his family wanted to do in remembrance of his birthday in...
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
ENGLEWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - A family from the Heartland is surviving after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian last week. Lizzi Scott and her mother Kim moved to Englewood, Florida, along the western coast of Florida. They endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the...
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
Biden administration approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
kq2.com
Health department to host annual free vaccine clinic Thursday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department will be holding its annual free vaccine clinic this Thursday. The clinic will be held at the Civic Arena and will run from 9 a.m. to noon or while supplies last. Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines will be offered. The clinic is open...
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
UPDATE: “3-alarm fire”: Fire at Table Rock Lake destroys house
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District said the fire started just after 8 p.m. on Thursday on Pemberly Lane just off Stormy Point Road. The three-story, 15,000-square-foot house was home to Capitol Vacations, LLC, and held maintenance supplies for Stormy Point Resort. Employees were able to get out of the building […]
kjluradio.com
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
kcur.org
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
kq2.com
Driving safely near farmers during harvest season
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Harvest season has started for most farmers in northwest Missouri depending on the type of crops. "If you're a farmer, we just, you know, obviously, keep your flashers on use those things. And if people would be patient and do those types of things it's greatly appreciated by the farming community, we know that the last thing we want to see is someone get hurt in the farming accident," farmer and president of Buchanan County Farm Bureau Tim Gach said.
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Missourinet
Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)
Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Spire Missouri preparing customers for higher winter bills
With news of natural gas prices skyrocketing, Spire Missouri is urging customers to be ready for higher utility bills this winter.
