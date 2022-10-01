Driver, 52, killed when vehicle strikes tree Friday south of Dansville

INGHAM TWP. − A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Dansville.

The man, 52, of Dansville, was alone in a vehicle that veered off Dakin Road and hit a tree about 2:30 p.m., the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The crash happened in the area of Clark Road. Officials didn't say which direction he was driving when the crash happened.

The man's name was not immediately released, and police did not say what might have caused the crash.

The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team was handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at (517) 676-8202.

