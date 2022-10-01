Read full article on original website
Popculture
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
What Future Does ‘The Daily Show’ Have After Trevor Noah? What Future Does Comedy Central Have, Period?
Trevor Noah surprised many Thursday night when he announced he’d be stepping aside as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Better yet, what’s the future for The Daily Show or, more broadly, what’s the future for Comedy Central in 2023 and beyond? Paramount already has begun folding Showtime into the Paramount+ platform. Would anyone notice if Comedy Central also ceased to exist as a separate cable channel entity? Have you noticed that The Daily Show and Comedy Central itself aren’t even really in the cultural conversation these days?
TV Ratings: The Equalizer Returns Solid; Family Law Premieres Low
The CW entered the conversation Sunday with a series debut and a series debut. Family Law Season 1 Episode 1 kicked off with 313,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating in the demo. Given that The CW is relying on cheaper imported programming as part of a push to become profitable, this might be enough to stick around.
Joel McHale confirms a Community movie is in the works... seven years after the fan-favorite NBC comedy series ended
The long-awaited follow-up movie to the NBC fan-favorite series Community is officially in the works. The news about the project was confirmed with a post that was shared to cast member Joel McHale's Instagram account on Friday, which simply featured a line of text that read '...and a movie.'. The...
'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso' reign, while 'The White Lotus' cleans up at the Emmys
"Succession" and "Ted Lasso" emerged as returning champions at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, on a night that tilted toward repeat winners while spreading the wealth in a way that appeared to celebrate diversity among talent, platforms and content.
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
As Trevor Noah Heads For The Stage Door, ‘The Daily Show’ Team Shocked At Timing Of Exit
“It’s been wild,” Trevor Noah told his audience after revealing that his “time is up” on hosting The Daily Show. The news certainly was wildly unexpected. Deadline understands that Noah told his studio audience of his departure before telling many members of the Comedy Central series’ staff — news that blindsided many. The Daily Show sources said that it was “imperative” for Noah to share the news with his fans during Thursday’s taping as he wanted them to hear it from him first. But the fact that Noah told a few hundred strangers, admittedly some die-hard fans but likely including many tourists keen to...
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama
Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
70 A+ "House Of The Dragon" Tweets That Are Honestly The Funniest Things You'll Read This Week
I don't know how House of the Dragon does it, but they manage to outdo themselves every week, and it's just wonderful.
The Real Reason Why Cecily Strong Was Absent from the Saturday Night Live Premiere
Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" Cecily Strong isn't going anywhere. Though the comedian was notably absent from the opening credits of Oct. 1's Saturday Night Live premiere, causing fans to speculate if she had left the show, E! News has learned that Strong is still a cast member on the NBC series.
Saturday Night Live season 48: premiere date, cast, hosts and everything we know about the sketch show
Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night Live season 48. Here is everything we know about the sketch show, from cast to where to watch.
Fox Business Announces Season 3 of Primetime Entertainment Programming Slate
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox Business Network will debut the third season of its primetime entertainment programming slate, FBN Prime, on Monday, Oct. 17th as the network marks 15 years on the air.
Trevor Noah announces he's leaving 'The Daily Show' after 7 years: 'My time is up'
Trevor Noah is departing "The Daily Show" after seven years. The comedian, 38, announced during a taping of the long-running Comedy Central show Thursday that he will be leaving the comedic current events program. "I remember when we first started... so many people didn't believe in us. It was a...
Will The New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Be on Hulu? ‘SNL’ Next-Day Streaming Info
Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s a season of change for the venerable late-night comedy series as a slew of veteran cast members left SNL (Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Kyle Mooney, just to name a few) while the show also added four new performers (Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker).
Hey, Reno 911! returns to Comedy Central this month
Reno 911! is back. Again. After more than a decade off cable, relegated to the shifting interests, names, and runtimes of Quibi, Paramount+, and The Roku Channel, Lieutenant Dangle is bringing those getaway sticks back to Comedy Central. Per a network press release, the series returns on Wednesday, October 19, at 10:30 p.m.
Check Out the New ‘SNL’ Players’ Comedic Chops Before Season 48 (VIDEO)
Even before Saturday Night Live’s 47th season ended, fans of the NBC sketch comedy show learned it would be the curtain call for repertory players Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney. And over the hiatus, repertory players Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Chris Redd announced their SNL exits, as did featured player Aristotle Athari. The departure of eight cast members represents a major shake-up for the show, but creator Lorne Michaels doesn’t seem worried—especially with the new talent coming in.
Ben Affleck sells L.A. bachelor pad for $28.5 million
Ben Affleck just sold his 13,000-square-foot bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades for $28.5 million, or $9.5 million more than he paid for it in 2018.
Bert Fields Remembered as a Loyal and Fearsome Protector of Hollywood Stars
Hollywood gathered Sunday to pay tribute to Bert Fields, the legendary lawyer who was in the middle of high profile battles spanning several decades. Fields died in August at the age of 93. Among those paying their respects were Jeffrey Katzenberg, Dustin Hoffman and Michael Ovitz, who each recalled him...
Sacheen Littlefeather, Activist Who Took the Stage to Decline Marlon Brando’s Oscar, Dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist for Native Americans who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards, died Sunday at 75, the Academy of Motion Pictures said. She had been suffering from breast cancer. In June, the Academy of Motion Pictures...
