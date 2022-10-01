ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
What Future Does ‘The Daily Show’ Have After Trevor Noah? What Future Does Comedy Central Have, Period?

Trevor Noah surprised many Thursday night when he announced he’d be stepping aside as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central. Better yet, what’s the future for The Daily Show or, more broadly, what’s the future for Comedy Central in 2023 and beyond? Paramount already has begun folding Showtime into the Paramount+ platform. Would anyone notice if Comedy Central also ceased to exist as a separate cable channel entity? Have you noticed that The Daily Show and Comedy Central itself aren’t even really in the cultural conversation these days?
TV Ratings: The Equalizer Returns Solid; Family Law Premieres Low

The CW entered the conversation Sunday with a series debut and a series debut. Family Law Season 1 Episode 1 kicked off with 313,000 viewers and a 0.0 rating in the demo. Given that The CW is relying on cheaper imported programming as part of a push to become profitable, this might be enough to stick around.
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
As Trevor Noah Heads For The Stage Door, ‘The Daily Show’ Team Shocked At Timing Of Exit

“It’s been wild,” Trevor Noah told his audience after revealing that his “time is up” on hosting The Daily Show. The news certainly was wildly unexpected. Deadline understands that Noah told his studio audience of his departure before telling many members of the Comedy Central series’ staff — news that blindsided many. The Daily Show sources said that it was “imperative” for Noah to share the news with his fans during Thursday’s taping as he wanted them to hear it from him first. But the fact that Noah told a few hundred strangers, admittedly some die-hard fans but likely including many tourists keen to...
Abbott Elementary Star Called Out Jimmy Kimmel's ‘Disrespect’ After Controversial Emmys Bit, But Quinta Brunson Put A Kibosh On The Drama

Considering this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony hit an all-time low with TV viewers — hitting under 6 million total for the first time — a large part of the population missed out on seeing Abbott Elementary proudly repping broadcast TV amongst a plethora of streaming and cable series. The ABC comedy was at the heart of one particularly controversial moment, with late night host Jimmy Kimmel somewhat railroading Quinta Brunson’s historic win and acceptance speech. The moment drew all kinds of reactions, including a light scolding from star Sheryl Lee Ralph, but it appears as if Brunson has already buried the hatchet after popping by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with her Emmy in hand.
Fox Business Announces Season 3 of Primetime Entertainment Programming Slate

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox Business Network will debut the third season of its primetime entertainment programming slate, FBN Prime, on Monday, Oct. 17th as the network marks 15 years on the air.
Will The New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Be on Hulu? ‘SNL’ Next-Day Streaming Info

Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s a season of change for the venerable late-night comedy series as a slew of veteran cast members left SNL (Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Kyle Mooney, just to name a few) while the show also added four new performers (Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker).
Hey, Reno 911! returns to Comedy Central this month

Reno 911! is back. Again. After more than a decade off cable, relegated to the shifting interests, names, and runtimes of Quibi, Paramount+, and The Roku Channel, Lieutenant Dangle is bringing those getaway sticks back to Comedy Central. Per a network press release, the series returns on Wednesday, October 19, at 10:30 p.m.
Check Out the New ‘SNL’ Players’ Comedic Chops Before Season 48 (VIDEO)

Even before Saturday Night Live’s 47th season ended, fans of the NBC sketch comedy show learned it would be the curtain call for repertory players Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney. And over the hiatus, repertory players Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Chris Redd announced their SNL exits, as did featured player Aristotle Athari. The departure of eight cast members represents a major shake-up for the show, but creator Lorne Michaels doesn’t seem worried—especially with the new talent coming in.
Bert Fields Remembered as a Loyal and Fearsome Protector of Hollywood Stars

Hollywood gathered Sunday to pay tribute to Bert Fields, the legendary lawyer who was in the middle of high profile battles spanning several decades. Fields died in August at the age of 93. Among those paying their respects were Jeffrey Katzenberg, Dustin Hoffman and Michael Ovitz, who each recalled him...
