The lights go out, a woman screams, and a loud thud breaks the silence. When the lights come on again, a dead body is revealed and a room full of shocked witnesses eye each other warily. Which one of them did it? That’s the premise of pretty much every murder mystery in the 20th century, and See How They Run, a new film starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, doesn’t stray too far from that formula. Its most appealing quality is how lovingly retro it all feels: the ne’er-do-well victim, the shady suspects, and the dark mansion where all secrets are revealed.

MOVIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO