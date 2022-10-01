Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The cast and crew of See How They Run on the art of the murder mystery
The lights go out, a woman screams, and a loud thud breaks the silence. When the lights come on again, a dead body is revealed and a room full of shocked witnesses eye each other warily. Which one of them did it? That’s the premise of pretty much every murder mystery in the 20th century, and See How They Run, a new film starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, doesn’t stray too far from that formula. Its most appealing quality is how lovingly retro it all feels: the ne’er-do-well victim, the shady suspects, and the dark mansion where all secrets are revealed.
hypebeast.com
Andra Ursuţa Creates Haunting Artwork That Comment on Mortality, Loss and Grief
Catch ‘Joy Revision’ at David Zwirner London. David Zwirner unveiled a new solo exhibition by Andra Ursuţa that will surely raise the Halloween vibes a notch. Well-known for wildly inventive artwork that teeters between horror films and science fiction, the Romanian-born, New York-based artist is showcasing her latest series of photograms and lead-crystal sculptures.
‘The Last Of The Winthrops’, ‘Who Needs You’, ‘Finding Her Beat’ Deals; Sherry Cola And ‘Polly & Sue’ Castings; Gravitas Ventures Acquisition; Buffalo 8’s ‘Balloon Animal’; Tangelene Bolton Scores Netflix Show, Documentary ‘Beyond The Neon’ – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: The Last of the Winthrops explores powerful and stunning revelations as a woman reclaims her sense of self after taking an Ancestry DNA test. The directorial debut for co-directors Viviane G. Winthrop and Adam K. Singer, the feature documentary will have a limited theatrical release in Los Angeles beginning October 7 before arriving on digital platforms worldwide including iTunes/Apple TV and Amazon on November 11. When Reginald Winthrop and his beautiful French-Canadian wife Claire had their “miracle child,” Viviane, they raised her as an heir to the historic Winthrop exceptionalism. “Reg” could follow the Winthrop heritage down a very prestigious...
Chainsaw Carvers Turn Wood into Art on Competition Series A Cut Above
Chainsaw carving is a true one-of-a-kind art form. In A Cut Above, you’ll get to witness 12 of the best carvers from around the world re-imagine ordinary wood logs into jaw-dropping works of art. Don’t miss the premiere on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10P ET/PT only on Discovery.
BBC
Jane Austen: Newly acquired letters go on show at museum
Two letters written by Jane Austen have gone on public display for the first time. In one, she tells her sister she would "flirt my last" with a young Irishman, Tom Lefroy, and a later letter discusses a visit to London. The newly acquired letters are jointly owned by the...
themarginalian.org
Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens: Arthur Rackham’s Haunting Illustrations for the Barrie Classic
In the first years of the twentieth century, a strange book titled The Little White Bird, or Adventures in Kensington Gardens enchanted readers with its fusion of whimsy and dark humor, its way of addressing adults in a way that honors the eternal child alive in each of us, and especially with one of its characters: a small boy named Peter Pan.
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & Eli Roth Set ‘BMF’ & ‘Bel-Air’ Writers For Horror Feature Slate; ‘The Gun’, ‘Trackmaster’ & ‘Creature House’ In The Works
EXCLUSIVE: Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson‘s expansion in the horror movie space with Eli Roth, as part of their three-feature film deal with 3BlackDot, will feature the following newly announced projects: The Gun, Trackmaster, and Creature House. Electromagnetic Productions will now also produce alongside Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television. The movies hail from a diverse group of writers—Kirkland Morris (BMF; Power Book IV: Force), Justin Calen-Chenn (Bel-Air, Limited Edition), Dallas Jackson (Blumhouse’s Thriller; The System), and Kevin Grevioux (King of Killers; Underworld)—whose stories focus on increasing BIPOC representation. “It was extremely important to me that through my horror slate we focus on increasing BIPOC representation. I feel like I...
