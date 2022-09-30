Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Oct. 1-2

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is Oct. 1, the 274th day of the year — 91 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1961, New York Yankees outfielder Roger Maris hit his 61st home run of the season, breaking Babe Ruth’s single-season record of 60 that stood for 34 years.

Here & Now

• The weather isn't going to be all that cooperative this weekend, but if there's a break in the rain, be sure to make your way over to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, which is serving as The Village for the annual Audrain Concours + Motor Week.

I went there Thursday to pick up media credentials for Daily News staffers, and it's pretty awesome. There are games set up on the lawn courts and, of course, classic cars at every turn. Best part is it's free to get in and roam around the grounds.

Check out all of the Audrain happenings this weekend here.

• Reporter Zane Wolfang on Friday went down to Rough Point for The Gathering, part of the Audrain celebration. He came face to face with part-time Newport resident and classic car aficionado Jay Leno, who got an up-close look at some one-of-a-kind vehicles. Read Zane's recap and check out his photos here.

• The Festival in the Park, part of the Festa Italiana slate of events, has been canceled this year because of inclement weather in the forecast for Saturday. Find a list of the remaining events here.

• Rain or shine, the annual Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more and purchase tickets in advance here.

• Rejects Beer Co. will host its rendition of Oktoberfest on Saturday and Sunday from from 2 to 7 p.m. There will be live music and kids games, and the event is dog friendly. Learn more here.

• The Portsmouth/Tiverton Rotary Club is holding a fundraising dinner to benefit the family of Luke Benoit, who went missing from Portsmouth three months ago. It'll be held Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the St. John's Lodge in Portsmouth. Learn more here.

• The New England Patriots hit the road Sunday to play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Send your best prediction (winner and final score) to sbarrett@newprotri.com, and whoever comes closest gets a shout Monday. For what it's worth, I think the Packers roll to a 30-13 win.

• Have you seen "Hocus Pocus 2" yet? Providence Journal writer Paul Edward Parker attended an advance screening and wrote about all of the Rhode Island landmarks you'll be able to spot. Read his story here.

• Not a great week for the Long Wharf area of Newport. Both Celtica Public House and

have closed down for good.

Born today

Brie Larson (actress), 33

Julie Andrews (actress), 87

Jimmy Carter (president), 98

Born Sunday

Kelly Ripa (TV host), 52

Lorraine Bracco (actress), 68

Sting (musician), 71

Weather report

Saturday’s low tides: 5:07 a.m., 6:08 p.m. High tides: 12:05 a.m., 12:33 p.m.

Sunday’s low tides: 6 a.m., 7:33 p.m. High tides: 1:04 a.m., 1:34 p.m.

Saturday’s sunrise: 6:40 a.m. Sunset: 6:28 p.m.

Sunday’s sunrise: 6:42 a.m. Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

Water temperature: 66.0 degrees.

Municipal meetings

No meetings scheduled

Local obituaries

Where in Newport County?

