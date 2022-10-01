Thunderhawks shut down Bluejackets

HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team scored three times in the first half en route to a 4-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Thursday at Vic Power Field.

But before the Thunderhawks got on the board, the Bluejackets had ample opportunity to take the early lead.

“We came so close,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jeffrey Neist said. “It was right away in the first eight minutes. Our chances came before theirs, and that may have changed the whole tide of the game.”

Unfortunately for Hibbing/Chisholm, those shots didn’t find their mark, and it would be Grand Rapids getting on the board during the 10th minute of the game with a goal by Abbey Birkey.

The Thunderhawks then scored at the 20th and 30th minutes with goals from Natalee Bushman and Taelyn Pomplun, respectively, taking that three-goal lead into halftime.

In the second half, Grand Rapids added an insurance goal at the 65th minute by Kyie DeBay to seal the game away.

Maggie MacLean had five saves in goal for Grand Rapids to get the shutout.

“I’m glad we could pull out the win and shutout,” Grand Rapids coach Brooke Moses said. “Although not our best, cleanest game played, I’m happy we could get some goals and come home with the win.

“Jada (Morgan) had a great game, with some nice crosses, and our backline of Jessika (Lofstrom), Maisie (Bader), Katie (Harker) and Cali (Madsen) did a great job of shutting down their offense to get us the shutout.”

Bluejacket goalkeeper Aella White had 12 saves.

“We did a lot better on offense in this game, so that was tough in the first half,” Neist said. “Had one of those chances gone in, it would have been huge for us. We’re making small improvements.”

GR 3 1 — 0

HCC 0 0 — 0

First Half — 1. GR, Abbey Birkey, 10th; 2. Natalee Bushman (Kylie DeBay), 20th; 3. Taelyn Pomplun (Jada Morgan), 30th.

Second Half — 4. GR, DeBay (Taelyn Cash), 65th.

Goalie Saves — Grand Rapids, Maggie MacLean 5; Hibbing/Chisholm, Aella White 12.

Volleyball

Cherry 3,

Bigfork 0

CHERRY — The Tigers got 11 kills and 19 digs from Faith Zganjar en route to the 25-9, 25-18, 25-19 victory over the Huskies at home Thursday.

Kaelyn Greenly had 13 kills and five blocks for Cherry (6-10). Angie Haverkamp eight kills; Claire Cushman 15 digs; and Hailey Greenly 26 assists.

“We came out strong and took charge on the court,” Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “In each game, they were growing and getting better, which is what should happen. Bigfork had good serve receive and placed the ball smartly, but we were able to read it and dig them up.”

Duluth East 3,

Greenway 1

DULUTH — The Greyhounds got 16 kills, three aces and 17 digs from Ayla Oltmans in the 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15 victory over the Raiders at home Thursday.

Riley Panger had 11 kills and 12 digs for Duluth East; Abby Schintz had five blocks, three aces and 14 digs, and Ola Okoro had 39 assists, three aces and 14 digs.

Greenway was led by Lexi Hammer with 27 assists; Kyra Williams eight kills and 12 digs; Miranda Gernander seven kills and 14 digs; Ava Johnson 14 kills and nine digs; and Jocelyn Mikulich 16 digs.

Mesabi East 3,

Hinckley-Finlayson

HINCKLEY — The Mesabi East volleyball team got a big night out of Maija Hill on their way to a 3-1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-12) win over Hinckley-Finlayson Thursday.

Hill finished the game leading in three different stats; compiling 16 kills, four blocks and 14 digs. Gianna Lay added 10 kills and four digs while Isabella Ruotsalainen had nine kills and three blocks.

Allie Lamppa put up 47 set assists to go with five aces and seven digs, Bethany Polla had 11 digs and Olivia Sahr had 10 digs and two aces. Hannah Sahr finished with six kills while Greta Levelwind had 13 digs. Alexa Undeland finished with eight digs and three aces.

Mesabi East is set to travel to Rock Ridge next Thursday.

North Woods 3,

Northeast Range 1

BABBITT — The Northeast Range volleyball team managed to steal a set late against North Woods, but the Grizzlies came roaring back in the fourth to earn a 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-7) decision over the Nighthawks Thursday night.

Addy Hartway and Hannah Kinsey led at the net for North Woods with 10 kills each with Hartway adding seven digs and Kinsey three blocks. Lauren Burnett had seven kills, seven aces and a team-high 19 digs. Talise Goodsky put up 25 set assists to go with four aces.

Skyler Yernatich finished with six kills ,eight digs and three aces, Tori Olson had three aces and 16 digs, Karah Scofield had two blocks and seven digs and Madison Dantes finished with eight digs.

North Woods is next in action at the Mesabi East tournament on Oct. 8. Northeast Range travels to Ely on Monday.