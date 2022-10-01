Best Highlights From Warriors vs. Wizards Japan Game

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards put on a show in their Japan pre-season contest

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards put on a show for their fans in Japan, as Golden State defeated Washington by a final score of 96-87.

As expected, neither team played their starters heavy minutes, but that did not leave the game without any highlights. Between James Wiseman's 20-point performance, and home-town hero Rui Hachimura's solid showing, fans both in attendance and at home were treated to some quality basketball.

This pre-season game in Japan had a little bit of everything, and fans certainly got to experience an exciting brand of basketball for the first time in a while. While the pre-season is usually uneventful, the return after a long offseason is always long awaited, and this event in Japan added an element of excitement that is not always present.

This was of course bolstered by the presence of Rui Hachimura, who is a superstar in Japan. Between his solid game, some electric dunks from James Wiseman, and the excitement that always surrounds Steph Curry, there was a lot to watch in this pre-season contest.

The NBA has done a good job growing their game, and the pre-season is an opportunity to do that on a global scale. With the success that this matchup brought, perhaps the league can continue expanding upon that in the years to come.

